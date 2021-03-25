As a food blogger and health and wellness influencer, I've noticed very clear examples of the exploitation and disrespect of Asian culture in the food and health spaces specifically. Ancient Asian practices including traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, cupping, and gua sha have recently been "discovered" and turned into trends. MSG (or monosodium glutamate), a common food additive used to enhance flavor in many Asian dishes and recipes, has been demonized for years, despite the lack of evidence that it's "bad" for you in any way. In fact, the anti-Chinese attack on MSG is one of the most pervasive examples of a xenophobic myth and really embodies the way our cultural dishes are often othered. "Skinless popcorn" brands have marketed themselves as having developed a "new" kind of popcorn, which just turns out to be a Korean snack I grew up eating. Two white men who own a matcha shop, have openly mocked the very Japanese culture they profit off of daily. The cultural dishes I was embarrassed to eat in front of my white peers when I was younger have suddenly become "cool" and acceptable instead of gross and foreign.