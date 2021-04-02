What People Always Get Wrong About the Trans Community, According to a Trans Sex Educator

In recent years, the trans community has become more unified than ever. A large part of this has to do with social media, which has helped us share a common language with each other, create community spaces, and most of all, increase the visibility of our existence. As a trans non-binary young adult, I've been in my fair share of conversations led by older cisgender people who claim that trans and non-binary identities are "a new fad." In reality, we've been here since the very beginning but were forced into hiding by violence and fear. The anonymity and vastness of the internet has bloomed a new chapter of trans liberation, one in which we have more control over how we're seen. (Related: Trans Activists Are Calling On Everyone to Protect Access to Gender-Affirming Healthcare)