ESPN broadcaster Molly McGrath was reporting on the sidelines at a football game earlier this month when she received a nasty DM from a body-shaming troll. McGrath, who's currently in her third trimester, usually lets such comments slide. But this time, she refused to sit back. Instead, in a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared how powerful her pregnant body actually is — not just for growing a tiny human, but for keeping up with a job that is oftentimes physically taxing.

"Last night I was on my feet for over six hours straight, in the rain, and knew that I would only get three hours of sleep because of a last-second flight change," she wrote alongside a photo showing her reporting on the sidelines. "For the first time, maybe ever, I let a cruel troll tweet about the changes of my pregnant body get to me." (Related: Why Body-Shaming Is Such a Big Problem and What You Can Do to Stop It)

Continuing her post, McGrath opened up about the difficult changes her body's been experiencing, especially now that she's nearing the end of her pregnancy. "My feet swell and hurt like I've never imagined and my back constantly aches," she wrote. "Not to mention the slew of other symptoms like nausea, heartburn, and exhaustion." (Related: Weird Pregnancy Side Effects That Are Actually Normal)

With all of that in mind, the last thing McGrath worries about these days is how her body looks, she wrote. "I am making a HUMAN LIFE," she shared. "The baby I'm carrying around could live outside of my body right now, and my strong ass body made that baby from scratch."

On top of that, McGrath says her job itself is no easy feat. "The job of a sideline reporter is also hard with the travel, prep, hustle to get information, and the reality that we never get into a broadcast as much as we could have contributed," she wrote. "But you know what, I wouldn't change ANY of my circumstances in a second. I feel so incredibly lucky to have a job that I'm so passionate about, it makes me forget that a little human is kicking my ribs."

In an interview with Yahoo Life, McGrath said she posted about the troll's rude comment not just to show that women don't have to be ashamed of their bodies, but also as a means of increasing representation of pregnant bodies in the media. "It's rare to see a pregnant woman on television, but shouldn't television be a representation of the world we live in?" she told the outlet. (Related: Fat-Shaming Could Be Destroying Your Body)

Despite the negativity, McGrath wrote in her post that she appreciates her body for everything it can do and that she refuses to show judgment toward it. "I am proud to be a pregnant woman working full-time and I am proud that the magnitude of creating a human life has not, and will not, slow me down," she shared. "Women are freaking incredible and powerful and anyone who doesn't see that can kiss my big achey butt." (Related: Twitter Responds Perfectly After Trolls Body Shame a Teacher for Her Dress)

These incidents are obviously disheartening, but women like McGrath, Obilor, Harrelson, and Hinson have done far more than just take the negativity in stride. They've leveraged these hateful comments into opportunities to inspire positivity in others. Case in point: After McGrath shared her body-shaming experience on Instagram, she was flooded with messages from other pregnant working women who felt empowered by her story.

"Hey @MollyAMcGrath. Screw the trolls. I have yet to meet a man who can pull off growing a human life while continuing to crush their job," TV anchor Emily Jones McCoy tweeted alongside a photo of herself reporting on the sidelines.

"Keep killin it, girl!" sports reporter Julia Morales wrote in another tweet. "I can't wait to tell my baby girl how much TV time she got before she was born. I hosted and reported through week 38."

"Love all the pics female broadcasters have been posting of working on-air during pregnancies," NASCAR reporter Kaitlyn Vincie tweeted alongside her own on-air photo.