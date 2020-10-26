How to Deal with Mom Burnout — Because You Definitely Deserve to Decompress

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In this current age of burnout, it's safe to say most people are feeling stressed to the max 24/7 — and moms are no outlier. On average, mothers take on 65 percent of the child care in heterosexual couples who are both money earners, says clinical psychologist Darcy Lockman, Ph.D., the author of All the Rage: Mothers, Fathers, and the Myth of Equal Partnership (Buy It, $27, bookshop.org).

That’s in part attributable to patterns ingrained over a lifetime. “Girls are praised for thinking about others and helping — or being communal. Boys are rewarded for thinking about their own goals and priorities — being ‘agentic,’” says Lockman. Fast-forward to having kids of their own, and “the mother is implicitly charged with carrying the mental load,” she adds.

So it's no wonder you could be in desperate need of a breather. If that's the case, try these three ways to deal with any mom burnout you might be feeling. (Related: 6 Ways I'm Learning to Manage Stress As a New Mom)

Share the Goal Tending

Moms are inordinately tasked with “prospective memory” — that is, remembering to remember, says Elizabeth Haines, Ph.D., a social psychologist and a professor at William Paterson University in New Jersey. “And we know that when people are taxed with remembering goals, it shuts down the brain’s executive function — that’s your mental scratch pad.”

If you're experiencing mom burnout, Haines suggests using shared digital calendars and motivational strategies to empower kids and partners to tend to their own goals. That way, you regain mindshare and “they gain critical skills in self-efficacy and feelings of competence — everyone wins,” says Haines.

Compress Your To-Dos

“Don’t pepper your day with the list of things you do for the family,” says Shape Brain Trust member Christine Carter, Ph.D., the author of The New Adolescence (Buy It, $16, bookshop.org). Instead, block off a time slot one day a week for what Carter calls “family admin.” Create a folder in your email to file incoming notices from schools and the like, and have a physical in-box for bills to deal with during your designated power hour. Doing so will signal your mind to chill for now and help prevent mom burnout. “Often, we are plagued by intrusive thoughts like, I need to remember to do that and that and that,” she says. “But there is a little brain mechanism that releases us from these nagging thoughts simply by deciding when you will complete the task.” (Using these tips to stop procrastinating will help too.)

Create More Mental Space