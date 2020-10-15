What Moon Sign Compatibility Can Tell You About a Relationship

When you first dive into astrology, chances are you want to soak up everything there is to know about your sun sign. And then you'll quickly pivot to wanting to better understand your significant other — or a person you're hoping might evolve into into one — through the lens of the zodiac. But if you're an impulsive Aries who's head over heels for a pragmatic Capricorn, or you're an intense Scorpio whose long-term partner is a showy Leo, and everything you've ever read about your compatibility says "run, don't walk," it's time to go deeper than your sun signs.

For starters, your sun sign is far from the whole story when it comes to your astrological profile, aka your natal (birth) chart. Your chart serves as a snapshot of not just the sun but also the moon and the planets' placements in the sky at the precise moment you were born. It also takes the vantage point from your birth location into consideration. And when you work with a professional astrologer, they can tell you what each of those placements — and how they interact with one another — mean not only for your personality and life path but for your most intimate relationships, as well. (In terms of location, it also pays to look at astrocartography, the astrology of travel.)

When it comes to your emotional connections, one of the most important building blocks to zero in on is your moon sign. By understanding your moon sign, then comparing it to a partner's moon sign (as well as other characteristics of their chart), you'll be able to get a sense of your emotional compatibility. Here, why your moon sign matters in love, the basics of how to judge moon sign compatibility, and what to look for based on your moon sign.

Why the Moon Sign Matters in Relationships

The luminous, bright, bold sun speaks to who you are at your core — your identity, your sense of self, plus how you experience self-esteem and confidence — but it's the intuitive, shimmering, at-times-mysterious moon that helps color your emotional identity.

In astrology, the moon is your inner emotional compass, which also influences the experiences, people, and material items in life that offer you a sense of security. It also impacts how you connect emotionally with others, which is why understanding your moon sign and your moon sign's meaning can aid you in identifying partners with whom you have similar emotional wiring and therefore an organic harmony and the ability to build a lasting bond.

If you don't yet know your sun, moon, or Venus sign, use an online tool to get a natal chart breakdown or a moon sign calculator, if that's all you need to know.

How to Compare Your Moon Sign to Elements of a Partner's Chart

When looking for natural compatibility between two charts, or practicing what we astrologers refer to as "synastry," you'll want to look for the following positive aspects (another word for the relationship, as well as distance, between two celestial bodies). One important thing to look at is which element (water, fire, earth, air), your moon sign falls into. Quick refresher:

Fire signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius

Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius Earth signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn

Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn Air signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius

Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius Water signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces

Moon Conjunct or Trine Moon

Looking at how your moon compares to a partner's is as simple as seeing if you have the same or similar emotional compasses.

If your moons are in the same sign, this means they're conjunct, and you're bound to understand one another's greatest sensitivities, as well as behaviors, experiences, and items that bring you comfort and security. For instance, if you both have your moon in analytical earth sign Virgo, chances are you'll both tend to overthink, worry, and find spreadsheets (or at least getting organized in some other way) quite soothing.

If your moons happen to fall in the same element, then you're also likely to find your emotional connection comes naturally. For example, if your moon is in Pisces, and your partner's moon sign is in Cancer, you're both water moons, and you'll vibe on the aspects of life that water signs tend to derive comfort from, such as nurturing your home life and pouring your deep feelings into creative outlets.

Moon Conjunct or Trine Sun

How your moon fits with a partner's sun sign (or vice-versa) can also be key. Remember, the sun represents your core identity. If one person's emotional personality is the same or similar to the other person's sense of self, you might feel like you truly see one another in a meaningful, soulful way. Look for a conjunction (e.g. one person's moon sign also happens to be the other person's sun sign) or a trine (one partner's sun and the other partner's moon are in the same element).

Moon Conjunct or Trine Venus

While the moon speaks to how you emote, your Venus sign reflects how you relate. It's also the planet that oversees romance, beauty, money, and art. So, if one person's Venus sign is the same (conjunct) as the other's moon sign or the two signs happen to fall in the same element (meaning they're trine), you'll have an innate understanding of what brings the other person bliss and fosters their sense of magic.

What to Look for In a Partner, Based on Your Moon Sign

Aries Moon

If your moon falls in go-getter fire-sign Aries, at your emotional core, you're impulsive, passionate, independent, and excitable. You tend to dive right into emotional entanglements, although you do run the risk of boring easily. You'll find its easy to be your playful, competitive, dynamic self with someone who has their moon, sun, and/or Venus in also in the sign of the Ram, or another fire sign, like charismatic Leo or adventurous Sagittarius.

Taurus Moon

If the moon was in sensual earth sign Taurus at the time of your birth, you're a lover of luxury, especially of the home goods variety, who adores nurturing your emotional connections over time. You'll spark with someone who is similarly pragmatic and loves creature comforts — in other words, someone whose moon, sun, and/or Venus is also in the sign of the Bull, or another earth sign, like detail-oriented Virgo or industrious Capricorn.

Gemini Moon

If your moon sign is chatty air sign Gemini, you can't help but express your emotions through all forms of communication — and you'd prefer to do so in a light, unrestricted, free-spirited way. Someone who has their moon, sun, and/or Venus in the sign of the twins, social butterfly Libra, or forward-thinking Aquarius might satiate your craving for intellectually-stimulating conversations and appetite for social fun.

Cancer Moon

If you were born with the moon in sentimental water sign Cancer, you find comfort and security in caregiving. Having a tranquil, calm, safe home life is also of utmost importance, and you're innately super-sweet and sentimental. You'll find common ground with a partner whose moon, sun, and/or Venus is also in the sign of the Crab, magnetic Scorpio, or extremely empathic Pisces. Together, you won't hesitate to swim in the deep end of complex emotions.

Leo Moon

With your moon in charismatic fire sign Leo, you see yourself as the star of your very own romantic comedy, and you tend to be a literal ray of light, supplying plenty of buoyancy and optimism to your nearest and dearest. You'll have chemistry galore with someone whose moon, sun, and/or Venus falls in the sign of the Lion or joyful Sagittarius or go-getter Aries. You'll inspire one another to turn your passions into game-changing action and celebrate life.

Virgo Moon

If the moon was in the cerebral earth sign Virgo, you want, in your heart of hearts, to be of service to others, often doing so by applying your advanced communication skills in a thoughtful way. And because you're so cerebral, it can be tough for you to tease out what your heart truly feels as opposed to what your head is telling you to do. Someone whose moon, sun, and/or Venus is also in the sign of the Virgin will make you feel seen and supported, as would a person who has one or several of the heartfelt planets in sensual Taurus or pragmatic Capricorn.

Libra Moon

If your moon is in the beauty-loving air sign Libra, you're wired to seek and foster balance and harmony at all costs. You're most fulfilled by social interactions with loved ones and friends or any activity that plays into your love of all things beautiful and luxurious. Alongside someone whose moon, sun, and/or Venus is also in the sign of the Scales or language loving Gemini or humanitarian Aquarius, you could easily build the partnership of your dreams.

Scorpio Moon

Power-seeking, secretive, and intensely sexual are all traits you likely identify with if you were born with your moon in powerful water sign Scorpio. You find security in attachments that are brimming with passion, trust, and absolute loyalty and that feel like they'll serve to support your personal transformation. You'll find the most harmony and can create a dreamy, secure future with someone whose moon, sun, and/or Venus is in also in the sign of the Scorpion or sentimental Cancer or psychic Pisces. (See: The Best Sex Position for Your Zodiac Sign)

Sagittarius Moon

If you were born with the moon in free-spirited, adventurous, individualistic fire sign Sagittarius, you're brimming with wanderlust and constantly seeking exotic, eye-opening experiences. Exploring the world around you is what tends to bolster your emotional wellness. That said, you'll find an insatiable connection with someone whose moon, sun, and/or Venus is also in the sign of the Archer or sunny Leo or playful Aries. You'll be awestruck by one another's love of life and creating new experiences.

Capricorn Moon

If you were born when the moon was in industrious earth sign Capricorn, you feel most secure emotionally when you're putting your nose to the grindstone to be successful and achieve your goals. You're down-to-earth and serious when sharing what's in your heart. You'll find an easygoing spark with someone whose moon, sun, and/or Venus is also in the sign of the Goat or thoughtful Virgo or down-to-earth Taurus. Together, you'll be inspired to put in the day-to-day work required to keep a relationship happy and healthy.

Aquarius Moon

Individualistic, humanitarian, innovative, and eccentric are characteristics of a person born with their moon in Aquarius. You prefer to focus on facts, logic, and rational thought rather than the waters of emotion, so you might tend to rationalize your deepest feelings. That's why you might find it easiest to connect with a person whose moon, sun, and/or Venus is also in the sign of the Water Bearer or mercurial Gemini or social butterfly Libra. Your ability to understand one another emotionally will stem from how well you connect mentally — and vice-versa.

Pisces Moon

You're an idealistic, empathic, spiritual, even slightly psychic dreamer if you were born with your moon in Pisces. You put your closest relationships on a pedestal and see the world through rose-colored glasses. Seeking a bond with someone whose moon, sun, and/or Venus is also in the sign of the Fish or caregiving Cancer or passionate Scorpio will set the stage for feeling supported and cherished in the poetic way you've always daydreamed about.