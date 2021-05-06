The inclusive trainer wants her clients — and the rest of the world — to know weight loss does not need to be the focus.

In an Instagram post, Summers opened up about how, recently, a lot of her clients have been complaining about not losing enough weight. "Throughout my career, I have always been bigger than my clients or at least a lot of them," she wrote in the post. "It's not until the last few years that my clientele started to be more women [who] I could actually relate and [who] could relate to me. I listen to so many people complain about their belly fat, that they ate terribly, that they shouldn't have had that pizza. Most of the time I can handle my emotions and talk people down and give some words of wisdom. Recently I'm having a much harder time with this." (Related: Morit Summers Didn't Let Body-Shaming Stop Her from Becoming a Celebrity Trainer)

Summers clarified that her clients aren't the problem, but rather, it's society's relentless focus on weight loss. "I have some of the dopest clients out there, they are truly badass, people and women who are changing the world but still we see that no matter how amazing people are that weight is the only thing anyone cares about," she shared. "I'm f***ing over it!"

"These women are all beautiful inside and out, they are hard-working career women who have made it possible for women like me to be a female business owner, to be a female anything really," Summers continued. "Why do we continue to let society determine how we feel?" (Related: I'm Not Body Positive or Negative, I'm Just Me)

Summers added that her health isn't where she wants to be right now either, which makes putting on a positive front for her clients all the more difficult. She continued her post by reminding her followers that there's no "end" to the body-image journey and that no one is immune to mental struggles surrounding body changes. But despite what she's going through internally, losing weight still isn't her number one priority. "I want to remind everyone that I am the heaviest I've ever been, and so I'm emotionally dealing with that as well," the trainer revealed. "But I made a decision a very long time ago that I didn't want my life to revolve around my weight. That I didn't want to think about every single thing I ate and worry about how fat I am. That I didn't want to work out (a thing I love) and make it all about losing weight." (Related: Why Finding ~Balance~ Is the Best Thing You Can Do for Your Health & Fitness Routine)

"There is no joy in living like that," she wrote. "It can't be, and I don't want it to be my focus." The only reason Summers says she cares about her weight right now is that she has some "health issues" she needs to fix, she wrote. "I'm not worried about the number on the scale," she reiterated.

Despite leading by example and keeping her priorities in check, hearing her clients' complaints did seem to lead Summers' internal narrative to waver — such is the insidious and contagious nature of the toxic diet and weight-loss culture. "It makes me wonder if these women who [weigh] more than 100 pounds less than [me], think they are fat, [then] I must be a house," wrote Summers.

But deep down, the trainer says she knows that isn't true. "My right mind tells me that obviously, this isn't the case because they keep showing up to train with me and support me and tell me how awesome and strong I am," she shared. "So I know that even though I weigh over 100 pounds more, that isn't what they see. But isn't that the whole point? That size doesn't matter? That personality, hard work, kindness, and what we give back to the world is what matters? I am more than my body. I am strong, smart, and hardworking!"

As Summers illustrates, focusing on non-scale victories allows you to work toward developing a set of consistent, healthy behaviors while keeping your mental health and self-esteem in check — and, even more importantly, to reap a sense of accomplishment and value that has nothing to do with weight loss. (Reminder: weight isn't the best barometer of health in the first place.)