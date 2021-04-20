The Best Mother's Day Flower Delivery Services That'll Get There Just In Time
Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9, and even though COVID-19 vaccinations are rolling out, it might still not be possible to safely spend the day with the leading ladies in your life. Whether you're able to celebrate IRL with your birth mom, stepmom, aunt, sister, wife, or best friend, or are toasting mimosas over FaceTime miles apart, a gorgeous bouquet of flowers is guaranteed to make her smile. And for the green-thumbed moms, the good news is that there are also options to gift indoor plants — bringing the outdoors in to make quarantine more bearable.
If you order now, you have plenty of time to settle on a beautiful arrangement — but, procrastinators will be happy to learn that many of these companies offer next- and same-day delivery. Phew, am I right? From farm-to-table blooms to succulent gardens to DIY flower arrangements, keep scrolling for the best Mother's Day flower delivery services that'll arrive in time for the big day. (Psst, check out the Mother's Day gifts Shape editors are buying here.)
BloomsyBox
If you're looking for a farm-to-table type of experience, check out Bloomsybox. The company's flowers are shipped from eco-friendly farms — which are Rainforest Alliance certified — where they are bred, grown, hand-picked, and arranged. The brand specializes in flower subscriptions — choose from weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly plans — however, you can opt for beautiful one-time products in its flower shop, too. With bouquets of sunflowers, red roses, tropical stems, fresh green plants, and more, you're bound to find something the mom in your life will love.
1-800 Flowers
We've all been there: You've procrastinated picking out a Mother's Day gift and are now find yourself panicking as the day approaches. Luckily, this company offers next-day and same-day flower delivery, so you can sit back and relax. Bonus: Some of 1-800 Flowers' bouquets have the option to include additional small gifts, including candles and hand cream, to ensure Mom has some much-deserved, self-care time.
Lula's Garden
Los Angeles-based Lula's Garden is perfect for succulent lovers (and ideal if you also want to support a woman-founded business!). Each garden is hand-planted in California using fresh-daily, locally grown succulents and gorgeous boxes that double as planters. Each kit comes with its own dropper, making watering your plant babies easy and mess-free. Also worth noting: The brand supports water.org, and each garden sold provides six month of safe water for one person in the developing world — so you can feel good about your purchase, as well. (Here's everything you need to know about air-purifying plants.)
Enjoy Flowers
Have a crafty mom? Enjoy Flowers offers a DIY subscription box that delivers stunning loose flowers in bundles of 20, 30, or 40 stems once or twice monthly (but you can also opt for a one-time delivery). Your kit will come with everything from roses to carnations to hydrangeas and more — and makes for a fun, engaging way to spend some time with the women in your life if you're able to celebrate together in-person this year. And if you prefer to leave it to a professional, the brand offers one-time and subscription floral arrangements.
Pro Flowers
Pro Flowers partners with locally-owned florists in your own community, which is why the company is able to provide fresh arrangements to your doorstep and same-day flower delivery. Browse plenty of pretty bouquets — which you can pair with chocolate treats and gift baskets on the site — or click over to the brand's indoor plant selection if you want to give your green-thumb mom something she can nurture and show off year round.
Matilda's Bloombox
Shape's senior social media manager, Marietta Alessi, loves Matilda's Bloombox, calling it the "master class" of Mother's Day flowers. "What's special about this flower delivery service is that it offers a DIY element. Along with your gorgeous bouquet, you'll get detailed instructions on how to arrange the flowers or can follow along with the arrangement tutorial on the brand's Instagram — a lifesaver if you're more of a visual learner! And if your recipient is a sucker for fun facts, you're in luck: Each freshly-picked flower set comes with an information sheet about the seasonal flowers, which includes how to care for them and the history of flowers."