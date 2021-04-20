Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9, and even though COVID-19 vaccinations are rolling out, it might still not be possible to safely spend the day with the leading ladies in your life. Whether you're able to celebrate IRL with your birth mom, stepmom, aunt, sister, wife, or best friend, or are toasting mimosas over FaceTime miles apart, a gorgeous bouquet of flowers is guaranteed to make her smile. And for the green-thumbed moms, the good news is that there are also options to gift indoor plants — bringing the outdoors in to make quarantine more bearable.