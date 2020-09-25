A Muslim Teen Was Disqualified from Her Volleyball Match Because of Her Hijab

Najah Aqeel, a 14-year-old freshman at Valor Collegiate Academy in Tennessee, was warming up for a volleyball match when her coach told her that she'd been disqualified. The reason? Aqeel was wearing a hijab. The decision was made by a referee who cited a rule that players need prior authorization from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) to wear the religious head covering during a match.

"I was angry. It didn't make any sense," Aqeel said in an interview with Today. "I didn't understand why I needed permission to wear something for religious reasons."

Considering Aqeel and other Muslim student athletes at Valor had never run into this issue since the high school's athletics program launched in 2018, the coach immediately called the school's athletic director, Cameron Hill, for clarification, according to a statement from Valor Collegiate Athletics. Hill then called the TSSAA to ask for approval for Aqeel to participate in the match. However, by the time the TSSAA gave Hill the green light, the match had already come to an end, according to the statement. (Related: Nike Becomes the First Sportswear Giant to Make a Performance Hijab)

"As an athletic department, we are extremely disappointed that we were not aware of this rule or previously informed of this rule in our three years as a TSSAA member school," Hill said in another statement. "We are also frustrated that this rule has been selectively enforced as evidenced by the fact that student athletes have previously competed while wearing hijabs."

In its statement, Valor Collegiate Athletics noted that the school will not tolerate discrimination against its students moving forward. In fact, following Aqeel's disqualification, the school enacted a new policy stating that Valor sports teams will not proceed with a game "if any individual player is disallowed to play for any discriminatory reason," according to the statement. The school is also currently working with the TSSAA to change this "unconscionable rule" and "issue a blanket acceptance that wearing any head covering for religious reasons is unequivocally appropriate without the need for approval." (Related: This High School In Maine Just Became the First to Offer Sports Hijabs to Muslim Athletes)

Turns out, the rule requiring student athletes to ask permission before wearing a hijab (or any religious head covering) to a game is written in a handbook issued by the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS), an organization that writes the rules of competition for most high school sports and activities in the U.S. (The TSSAA, which made the call to disqualify Aqeel, is part of the NFHS.)

Specifically, the NFHS's rule on head coverings in volleyball states that only "hair devices made of soft material and no more than three inches wide may be worn in the hair or on the head," according to Today. The rule also requires players to receive "authorization from the state association to wear the hijab or other types of items for religious reasons as it is otherwise illegal," Today reports.

Word of Aqeel's disqualification eventually reached the American Muslim Advisory Council (AMAC), a nonprofit that builds community and promotes civic engagement among Muslims in Tennessee.

"Why should Muslim girls, who want to follow their constitutionally protected right, have an extra barrier to fully participate in sports in Tennessee?" Sabina Mohyuddin, executive director of AMAC, said in a statement. "This rule was used to humiliate a 14-year-old student in front of her peers. This rule is akin to telling Muslim girls that they need permission to be a Muslim."

AMAC has also created a petition asking the NFHS to "end the discriminatory rule against Muslim hijabi athletes." (Related: Nike Is Launching a Performance Burkini)

This isn't the first time a Muslim athlete has been disqualified from a competition simply for wearing a religious head covering. In 2017, USA Boxing gave 16-year-old Amaiya Zafar an ultimatum, asking her to either take off her hijab or forfeit her match. The devout Muslim chose to do the latter, leading her opponent to win.