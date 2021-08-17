When the COVID-19 pandemic first shut down practically every single indoor activity, it also opened the eyes of many folks to the wonders of the great outdoors. Hiking secluded trails within your quarantine bubble became a welcomed escape from reality, an activity that often didn't require social distancing or protective face coverings.

A little over a year later, however, the state of the pandemic-stricken world looks a bit different. In fact, if you're planning to hit a national park soon, you'll need to stash a few face masks in your hiking backpack. The National Park Service announced Monday in a press release that it will now require visitors, employees, and contractors to wear a mask inside all NPS buildings (such as visitors centers and museums), and on its public transportation systems (including NPS-owned shuttles, ferries, trains, etc.). Masks will also be required in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status or the community's current transmission rates of COVID-19.

FTR, the National Park Service defines a "crowded outdoor space" as one where physical distancing isn't feasible, such as on narrow or busy trails and overlooks. For example, if you're packed like sardines at Acadia's popular Thunder Hole in Maine or Joshua Tree's scenic Keys View in California, as photographed by The New York Times last month, masking up is likely your best bet. (These comfy face masks designed for working out will do the trick.)

The new mandate comes roughly three weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people — even those who are fully vaccinated — wear a mask in public, indoor spaces in areas with high transmission levels to help curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Simultaneously, some national parks are seeing a record number of visitors; this year, Arches National Park in Utah has had its busiest season since it became a national park in 1971, as NPR reported in July. Yellowstone also hosted more than 483,000 visits — the Wyoming park's most-visited May on record, according to the NPS.

"Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world," said Shawn Benge, Deputy Director of the National Park Service, in Monday's press release."Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently in substantial or high transmission categories, we are implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors' safety."