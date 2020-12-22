A new and seemingly more contagious strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been discovered in the UK — and U.S. officials speculate that the variant may have already found its way to America.

UK researchers first discovered the new COVID-19 strain — known in technical terms as SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01 (Variant Under Investigation, year 2020, month 12, variant 01, in case you're interested) — in September, reports BBC News. By mid-December, the mutation appeared to be responsible for about two-thirds of all COVID-19 cases in London at that time, according to the news outlet.

What's worse, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the new COVID-19 strain has already been found in Denmark, Australia, Italy, and the Netherlands. Considering how quickly the variant has spread, Anthony Fauci, M.D., the top infectious diseases expert in the U.S., told ABC News that it's safe to assume the new COVID-19 strain is already in the U.S. (though the variant hasn't actually been detected there yet).

As of now, more than 40 countries have banned UK arrivals due to concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, according to BBC News. This currently doesn't include the U.S. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling on the federal government to consider a European travel ban and mandatory coronavirus testing for people traveling from the UK to the U.S. (Related: What to Know About Air Travel During the Coronavirus Pandemic)

Coincidentally, the South African government recently announced that it had also identified another new COVID-19 strain (yes — that's separate from the UK strain) that appears to be dominating new infections in the area. While South Africa's new COVID-19 strain shares similar mutations with the variant identified in the UK, it "emerged completely independently of the UK strain and is not related to it," according to the CDC. (FTR: For the purposes of this story, we'll be discussing the strain discovered in the UK when referencing "the new COVID strain.")

As scary as that all sounds, Brett Giroir, M.D., the U.S. assistant secretary of health at the Department of Health and Human Services, told ABC News there's no need to panic just yet. Here's what you need to know about the COVID-19 strain in the UK.

First, know that this isn't the first time we've seen COVID-19 mutations.

In his interview with ABC News, Dr. Giroir noted that there have already been nearly 4,000 different mutations among the virus that causes COVID-19 and that researchers have been studying these changes since the beginning of the pandemic.

The most worrying mutations are those that can help the virus evade your immune system or the effects of vaccines and antibody therapies, according to a recent feature published in the scientific journal Nature. (The same holds true for any virus.) So far, researchers haven't identified any of these types of particularly concerning mutations.

A key factor with SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01, however, is that it seems to spread more efficiently compared to other known COVID-19 strains, says Robert Amler, M.D., dean of New York Medical College's School of Health Sciences and Practice and former chief medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More specifically, a person infected with this new so-called "UK COVID-19 strain" may spread the virus to, on average, 1.5 people, while someone with a "standard" strain of COVID-19 is expected to infect about 1.1 people, said Maria Van Kerkhove, a technical lead at the WHO, according to U.S. News & World Report. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Transmission)

Researchers are still trying to understand what, exactly, makes this new COVID-19 variant more transmissible than others. One theory is that this particular strain has become more sustainable in the air, making it easier for the virus to travel from person to person, says Dr. Amler. But, as with so much about this virus, we just don't know enough yet.

On the bright side, there's currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe COVID-19 illness or increased risk of death from the virus, according to the CDC.

Is the new COVID-19 strain covered by the vaccine?

As of now, experts seem optimistic about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against all strains of COVID-19, including the SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01 variant. "So far, even though we've seen a number of changes and a number of mutations, none has made a significant impact on either the susceptibility of the virus to any of the currently used therapeutics, drugs, or the vaccines under development and one hopes that that will continue to be the case," said Soumya Swaminathan, M.D., chief scientist at the WHO, according to NBC4 Washington. (More here: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)

For context, officials from the WHO also said in a press briefing that, overall, COVID-19 seems to be mutating "at a much slower rate" than the seasonal flu, which is reassuring in terms of the public health response.

"Influenza is notorious for mutating quickly," explains Dr. Amler. "It makes it difficult to immunize against, which is why last year's flu vaccine doesn't work very well against this year's newly mutated flu virus."

But since the SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn't appear to be changing as drastically, there's no reason why it should be resistant to COVID-19 vaccines, including those from Pfizer and Moderna, which have already been authorized for emergency use by the FDA, says Dr. Amler. (Related: Everything You Need to Know About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects)

The same goes for COVID-19 tests, BTW. "Most commercial polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have multiple targets to detect the virus," according to the CDC. Meaning, even if a mutation in the virus impacts one of those targets, "the other PCR targets will still work" to detect COVID-19 in an infected person, reports the agency. (ICYMI: Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Testing)

How concerned should you be about the new COVID-19 strain?

The good news is that right now, you can trust the vaccines to be effective in protecting against COVID-19 infection, regardless of the strain. "We don't know that [the new COVID-19 strain is] more dangerous, and very importantly, we haven't seen a single mutation yet that would make [the virus] evade the vaccine," Dr. Giroir told ABC News. "[We] can't say that won't happen in the future, but right now, it looks like the vaccines should cover everything we see." Plus, researchers are continuing to investigate all variants of the virus to determine whether any of them will turn out to be associated with more severe illness or decreased vaccine efficacy, according to the WHO.

"Mutation or not, we know that this virus is highly contagious and that it can kill," says Dr. Amler. "At this point, everyone knows someone who has caught it and gotten terribly sick or even died. The whole key here is to block exposure. If there is no exposure, there is no infection. It's as simple as that."