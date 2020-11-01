Here's what the planets have to say about every facet of your life in the month ahead.

With Halloween behind us and the whimsy of the holiday season in full sight, it must be November.

The last full month of fall brings the influence of two dynamic, bold signs. From now through November 21, the luminous sun makes its way through magnetic, razor-focused Scorpio, tuning into the sensual, spiritual side of life in a way that can feel truly transformative. And from November 21 to December 21, the confident celestial body makes its annual trip through gregarious, jovial, adventure-loving Sagittarius, urging people to bond in a big-hearted way while standing up and speaking out about our closest-held beliefs.

Scorpio and Sagittarius seasons — the first primed for bolstering intimacy and seeking rebirth, the second urging you to get out of your comfort zone — join together to make November full of self-reflection and connection, hidden truth-seeking, and unfiltered belief-sharing. This is a time to get in tune with what lies beneath the surface, hone in on the message that motivates you the most, then speak truth to power.

But the sun is far from November's only narrative. On Election Day, November 3, communicator Mercury ends its three-week retrograde in partnership-oriented and peace-seeking Libra, but don't be surprised if it takes a while for the planet of information and technology to get fully back on track. By November 10, and until December 1, it'll be moving through Scorpio, giving you another opportunity to investigate and share your deepest feelings. And on November 13, after being retrograde since September 9, go-getter Mars will finally push ahead in fiery Aries, allowing you to take concrete action and build momentum once more. Then, November 15 marks a transformative new moon in Scorpio, followed by a tough opposition between Mercury and game-changer Uranus in Taurus on November 17, which could amplify anxiety and set the stage for some curveballs, especially around communication and transportation. From November 21 to December 15, romantic Venus joins the Scorpio party, increasing the likelihood that you'll ruminate, infatuate, and get in tune with your sexual desires. On November 27, it opposes Uranus, too, setting the stage for abrupt changes in matters of the heart. On November 28, mystical Neptune ends its annual retrograde in dreamy Pisces, ending a five-month reality check and making it harder to separate truth from illusion once more. As the month closes out on November 30, say hello to the second eclipse season of the year when the lunar eclipse falls in mercurial Gemini, ushering in shake-ups and a sense of urgency to say goodbye to antiquated ways of expressing yourself, especially in relationships. (Read about what your moon sign means for your personality, as well.)

Want to know more about how November's astrological highlights will affect your health and wellness, relationships, and career? Read on for your sign's November 2020 horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Health: Around November 30, when the lunar eclipse falls in your third house of communication, you might be caught off-guard by your sudden desire to switch gears on your approach to wellness. It's a brilliant time to research and discuss your options now.

Relationships: You'll find yourself craving an even deeper connection with loved ones and someone special, whether it's a new love interest or a longtime partner, while romantic Venus is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from November 21 to December 15. Opening up about deep-rooted feels can bolster your relationship in a satisfying way.

Career: Over the past five months, spiritual Neptune's retrograde in your twelfth house of spirituality might have been shedding light on the cracks in your professional plan. Before it goes direct on November 28, find a way to differentiate between self-doubt and necessary reality checks, then allow yourself to dream big as you plow ahead. (Also tune into astrocartography to see what the stars say about travel and your geographical life.)

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Health: After November 3, when communicator Mercury ends its retrograde in your sixth house of wellness, you might have a clearer idea of what's working and what's not when it comes to your fitness plan. Experimenting with new everyday routines (like meditation or breathing exercises) might prove especially centering now.

Relationships: While romantic Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your seventh house of partnership from November 21 to December 15, spending quality time with a dear friend, close loved one, or romantic partner is sure to boost your emotional well-being. You'll want to put your heads together to make progress on a shared aspiration or air out any ongoing grievances so you can smooth things over and enjoy an uptick in harmony.

Career: You might be feeling like you're overdue for some financial housekeeping and reimagining your moneymaking game plan around November 30 when the lunar eclipse lights up your second house of income. Give yourself a beat to really hone in on what you want to accomplish, then take it step by step. (Consider trying a budgeting app to help.)

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Health: Around November 15, when the new moon is in your sixth house of wellness, you'll get a sweet opportunity to identify a health-related intention you'd love to set. Whether you're thinking of finally snagging that Peloton or adding in a new routine like surfing or hiking, you'll do well to tune into, then honor whatever feels most right.

Relationships: Around November 30, when the lunar eclipse falls in your sign, you might be itching for big picture changes. This could translate to a bit of emotional edginess, especially if you're feeling torn between making a partner, friends, or loved ones happy versus tending to your own well-being right now. But making room to address your needs first, however that looks, might be the key to keeping your relationships firing on all cylinders.

Career: While social Venus moves through your sixth house of daily routine from November 21 to December 15, you'll be able to connect with your colleagues and friends more easily, which can serve to fuel your everyday to-dos — or at least make them more enjoyable, thanks to bolstered camaraderie. You might also feel like you're able to charm and connect more readily with higher-ups and clients, so take advantage by calling meetings and brainstorms that allow you to flaunt your super-communicator skills.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Health: While the confident sun is in your sixth house of wellness and daily routine from November 21 to December 21, you could be feeling more self-assured about a fitness approach you've been musing over for some time. Do your best to avoid perfectionism, and dive in, seeing this uncharted path as an opportunity for self-discovery.

Relationships: Thanks to sweet Venus' move through your fifth house of romance from November 21 to December 15, you'll be wanting to prioritize pleasure-seeking activities, whether that's re-downloading that dating app and playfully flirting with matches or enjoying more spontaneous, fun-loving activities with your S.O. Either way, giving into your in-the-moment desires can give way to magic.

Career: When action-oriented Mars ends its two-month retrograde in your tenth house of career on November 13, you'll finally begin to gain traction on that long-term professional vision. Have those bold conversations with higher-ups, or make a point to send that bold pitch.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Health: Once information-gathering Mercury ends its retrograde in your third house of communication on November 3, you might feel like you're finally able to catch your breath and slow down from a frenetic push. Instead of plowing into an intense workout regimen, you might enjoy — and benefit from — stress-relieving playful experimentation with feel-good routines (like impromptu dance parties or online yoga classes).

Relationships: It should be easier than before to enjoy spontaneous, lighthearted fun with loved ones, a potential partner, or your S.O. while the confident sun moves through your fifth house of romance from November 21 to December 21. Self-expression is elevated now, too, so be sure to open up about your most heartfelt feels in your signature, creative, colorful way.

Career: Around November 30, when the lunar eclipse lights up your eleventh house of networking, a group project could reach a culmination point. You might find that being a part of this team is more fulfilling than you realized — or that it's time to shift gears entirely, setting your sights on building a sense of community elsewhere.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Health: Around November 15, when the new moon is in your third house of communication, you might feel a bit overwhelmed by an onslaught of deadlines, errands, and social opportunities on your calendar. Making a point to take a time-out to stretch, go for a meditative run, rest, or do whatever works best for your physical and mental wellness can help you feel more balanced and productive.

Relationships: Once dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde in your seventh house of partnership on November 28, it could be tougher to tease out what's real from what's imagined in matters of the heart. As long as you take time to reflect on any reality checks and realizations you've had over the past five months, you'll be able to approach confusing situations with eyes wide open.

Career: Around November 30, when the lunar eclipse lights up your tenth house of career, you could be nudged to finally make some long overdue changes to your professional track. Even research or talking about where you want to go from here could serve to set you up for more satisfaction and success.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Health: Around November 30, when the lunar eclipse lights up your ninth house of adventure and higher learning, you might be itching to step out of your comfort zone and ditch that go-to workout that's gotten stale. Opening yourself up to learning about a new routine entirely can feel downright enlivening.

Relationships: Once communicator Mercury ends its retrograde in your sign on November 3, you might feel like you can finally connect with a current or potential partner without confusion or technical difficulties. Now's your chance to be very clear about who you are and what you want.

Career: Around November 15, when the new moon falls in your second house of income, you'll have a special annual opportunity to lay the groundwork for professional fulfillment. If your current work isn't fully in line with your values and interests, this moment presents a sweet op to take action that could lead you in a more gratifying direction.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Health: Around November 15, when the new moon is in your sign, you'll get the green light to tune into your heart and identify what you really want to achieve for your mind, body, and spirit over the course of the next six months. Although you might be fired up to set a super-bold wellness goal, finding a way to strike a balance between pragmatic and ambitious serves you best.

Relationships: Thanks to romantic Venus moving through your sign from November 21 to December 15, you'll be radiating from the inside out and prioritizing activities that might result in pleasure and fulfilled desires. It's your annual opportunity to own your fantasies, then possibly pursue them with someone special.

Career: If you've been thinking of starting up a side hustle or making a play for more money or responsibilities on the job, you'll do well to enact your game plan while the confident sun is in your second house of income from November 21 to December 21. You'll be feeling truly empowered and capable of making your professional dreams a reality.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Health: After November 13, action-oriented Mars will end its two-month retrograde and move forward in your fifth house of romance and fun, allowing you to find more joy in your workouts. Letting go of a concrete routine and considering what feels best in the moment might actually serve you best.

Relationships: Around November 30, when the lunar eclipse falls in your seventh house of partnership, you might be reflecting on just how reciprocal — or not — your current or a potential connection has been. If you feel like the relationship is off-balance in some way, it's time to own your outspoken Sag voice and speak up, thoroughly unfiltered. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Means for Romantic Compatibility)

Career: You could be feeling hyperfocused on your long-term professional goals while the confident sun is in your sign from November 21 to December 21. This could be the perfect moment to debut a new website, business cards, or resume, or otherwise step into the spotlight in order to make major aspirations even more known — and real.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Health: You might have to face the fact that part of your approach to caring for your health needs to be adjusted around November 30 when the lunar eclipse falls in your sixth house of wellness. Reframing this as an opportunity to take your continued efforts to the next level can prove especially motivating.

Relationships: Whether you're single and trying a virtual speed dating event with a friend, or attached and planning a Zoom happy hour with another couple, you'll feel especially supported by your social network while romantic Venus moves through your eleventh house of networking from November 21 to December 15. Allowing yourself to be emotionally vulnerable with your closest connections might not come super naturally for you, but it could be therapeutic.

Career: Once communicator Mercury ends its retrograde and moves forward in your tenth house of career from November 3 to 10, you'll feel a sense of relief that you've tied up loose ends on ongoing projects and are ready to refocus on professional growth. Set up those meetings or send those proposals that make it clear you're ready to run the show.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Health: You'll find it's easier to take care of all those wellness related to-dos once action-oriented Mars ends its two-month retrograde and moves forward in your third house of communication on November 13. Whether you're scheduling those overdue checkups or researching and planning future workouts, you'll feel like you're right on-track.

Relationships: Around November 30, when the lunar eclipse lands in your fifth house of romance, you might find yourself at a crossroads with an ongoing intimate situation or have an epiphany about what you want your next relationship to look like. Being honest with yourself — and then, forthright with your partner or someone special — could have you feeling more confident and grounded.

Career: Once dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde in your second house of income on November 28, you might feel like you have more clarity around what you can accomplish financially right now. Bearing in mind any eye-opening lessons of the past five months can benefit you as you dream big, then act on your professional aspirations.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Health: As spiritual Neptune ends its retrograde in your sign on November 28, you might want to reflect on the past five months and identify any reality checks related to your wellness plan. If it feels like that tried-and-true approach is falling short, or you want to experiment with a different protocol, you now have the clarity you need to move in a productive new direction.

Relationships: Around November 30, when the lunar eclipse is in your fourth house of home life, you might be frustrated if you've been putting far more time into your work than personal life. Taking a stand and setting boundaries that will allow you to spend more quality time with loved ones or your partner feels not only empowering but totally necessary.