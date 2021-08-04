Summer 2021 may be ticking away, but the fight against COVID-19 continues. With cases surging and breakthrough infections developing across the country, due largely to the newish (and highly contagious) Delta variant, new efforts to combat the spread are taking effect. And on Tuesday, New York City announced that it will soon require proof of vaccination for indoor activities such as dining, entertainment, and fitness. (Related: The CDC Now Advises Fully Vaccinated People Wear Masks Indoors In COVID-19 Hotspots)

The "Key to NYC Pass," a first-of-its-kind program for a U.S. city, will launch on Monday, August 16. Following a transition period, enforcement will begin Monday, September 13, when students are expected to head back to school and more employees are seemingly slated to return to their Manhattan offices, according to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. As part of the city-wide strategy, both workers and patrons will be required to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "If you want to participate in our society fully, you've got to get vaccinated," said de Blasio on Tuesday at a press conference, according to The New York Times. "It's time."

Starting in September, patrons will have to show proof of their vaccination status in order to enter an indoor establishment in New York City. They can either do so via the state's Excelsior Pass app, which provides digital verification of a COVID-19 vaccination for those who received their dose(s) in New York, or a paper vaccination card that details the type of COVID-19 vaccine administered and the date(s) received. And before you hit the panic button over the possibility of a lost vaccination card from the CDC, don't worry, you can simply contact your vaccination provider to access your vaccination record directly. If that proves to be an issue, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also lists the contact information for each state health department's immunization information system on its website.

New York City appears to be following in the footsteps of other European nations, such as France, which is now requiring its resident to show a "health pass" that provides proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter most indoor venues, according to The New York Times. Italy and Germany also announced similar measures in July, and the U.K. (although no longer part of the European Union) will require people to show they've been vaccinated in order to enter nightclubs beginning next month.

As of right now, it's unclear if other major U.S. cities will also follow suit. But given the vaccines' ability to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases across the country (thanks @ Delta variant), it's quite possible you're going to be asked to show your vaccination status soon, too. Ahead, exactly how to show proof of vaccination, whether through an app or your handy dandy CDC card. (Related: What Exactly Is a COVID Vaccine Passport?)

How to Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

For one, you can keep a photo of your CDC card in an album on your phone. When taking a photo of the card, make sure the information is both visible and readable (you don't want to accidentally cut off your name or vaccine verification). You can either store said photo in an album or in the Google Photos application, especially if you're an Android user, as suggested by The Washington Post. And while the technology's still evolving, there are already a few digital options you could use instead of carrying around your precious card (and risking losing it), such as VaxYes, Airside Digital Identity, and Clear.

VaxYes, a free application also accessible through GoGetDoc.com, can issue digital vaccine certificates with four levels of verification, beginning with Level 1, which is essentially just a digital version of your CDC card based on info shared by the user. From there, however, you can only move up. For instance, Level 2 includes identity and vaccine card validation, which is awarded after an initial review to ensure a match between personal info and vaccine card. And Level 3 calls upon artificial intelligence and trained medical personnel to verify the validity of information and vaccine card photo provided by the user. A representative confirmed to Shape on Wednesday that the time between verifications can vary based on information received from a user, noting levels 3 and 4 will take longer. More importantly, VaxYes stores your personal information in a secure HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant platform.

Another app option is Airside, a free app available for download on Apple's App Store, which provides users with a digital version of their vaccination card. Users are first asked to provide their passport or driver's license information and then to take a photo of their vaccination record card. Next, they're prompted to manually enter vaccination details from the card. And finally, users can also add other shots administered, such as a second dose or booster. To ensure your information stays secure, Airside allows users to control who and what are able to see your details, including your vaccine card. (Related: Pfizer's Working On a Third Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine That 'Strongly' Boosts Protection)

And then there's Clear — a free app available on iOS and Android devices — that goes beyond just digitizing a picture of your vaccine card. Here's how it works: Users first need to upload a government-issued ID (whether a driver's license or passport) before snapping a selfie to verify their identities. The app then takes a face scan of the user, which it uses to verify the selfie provided. Meaning, the app makes sure you're a living, breathing person and, according to The Washington Post, "makes it easy for venue staff to tell the difference between people who just scanned their paper card and people who uploaded a fully authenticated digital record." Next, users can upload a photo of their paper vaccination card to then create a digital one.

It's important to note, however, that all of the apps out there differ in terms of how, if at all, they share your information. So be sure to read the fine print and only give permission as you see fit.

With COVID-19 looking like it's going to stick around longer than many would have hoped or anticipated, making sure documents — whether paper or digital — are in order is crucial as life returns to somewhat normal.