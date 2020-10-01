Here's what the planets have to say about every facet of your life in the month ahead.

When fall is finally here and you're finally ready to trade all things beachy and sultry for all things pumpkin spice, you know October is in full swing.

If you feel like you're looking to connect with friends and loved ones in a lighthearted, harmony-seeking way and fired up to claim your personal power, you're right in line with October's astrological vibes. Until October 22, the confident sun moves through airy, social, balance-seeking Libra, bringing a sweet, romantic tone to your days that can make it easier to share heartfelt moments with your nearest and dearest. And then until November 21, the luminous celestial body makes its way through magnetic, razor-focused Scorpio, tuning us into the sensual, spiritual side of life in a way that can feel truly transformative.

Libra and Scorpio seasons — the first ideal for bringing balance and harmony to partnerships and causes you hold dear, the second primed for bolstering intimacy and seeking rebirth — join together to make October a time to step into the light before finding the beauty in the darkness. This is a time to be in the moment and steer diligently toward your passions. The air-to-water energy is all about connection and emotion.

But the sun's shifts aren't the only highlights of the month. October kicks off with a fierce full moon in aggressive fire sign Aries on October 1. Right away, there are some planetary sign shifts: On October 2, relationship ruler Venus moves into specifics-seeking Virgo, where it'll remain until October 27, before spending the last few days of the month in its home sign, romantic Libra. On October 4, powerful Pluto ends its retrograde in industrious Capricorn, shifting the need to transform and gain power out of the mental, spiritual realm and into external matters. When communicator Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio from October 13 to 27, and then in Libra until November 3, communication, transportation, and technology will be thrown for a loop, while we'll all be urged to reflect and review the past to set up a brighter future. On October 16, a sweet Libra new moon sets the stage for relationship bliss. And the month wraps up with a dramatic Halloween full moon in earthy, sensual Taurus, urging you to dig your heels in to achieve your dreams. (Speaking of the moon, you should also look at your moon sign and what it means about your personality and life path.)

Want to know more about how October's astrological highlights will affect your health and wellness, relationships, and career? Read on for your sign's October 2020 horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too!)

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Health: Around October 1, when the full moon is in your sign, you could feel like you've been putting your self-care routine on the back burner for far too long in order to look after everyone but yourself. Prioritizing whichever fitness routine you love most can preempt resentment and anger from taking a mental and physical toll.

Relationships: You can look forward to romantic Venus moving through your seventh house of partnership from October 27 to November 21, bringing your focus to more one-on-one bonding time. If you're attached, you might find magic in recreating a beloved date night, and if you're single, you'll get the green light to connect — or reconnect — with someone special.

Career: On October 24, social Venus in your sixth house of daily routine forms a harmonizing angle to taskmaster Saturn in your tenth house of career, setting the stage for you to commit even further to an ongoing professional project. With the full moon falling in your second house of income several days later, on the 31st, you could enjoy well-deserved recognition and rewards as a result of putting your nose to the grindstone.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Health: Around October 16, when the new moon falls in your sixth house of wellness, setting a powerful health-related intention comes naturally. Meditating on what you really want to achieve, then creating a step-by-step plan — perhaps with the help of friends or loved ones — has you feeling right on track.

Relationships: Thanks to relationship-oriented Venus' move through your fifth house of romance from October 2 to 27, you'll be craving extra lighthearted fun, flirtation, and spontaneity. This could be the time to up your sexting game or speak up about — and plan — your dream date night.

Career: Around October 31 when the full moon falls in your sign, you might be frustrated if you feel like you're not getting the recognition you deserve from higher-ups and colleagues. Making your case for more responsibility or a raise in a diplomatic but determined way can feel empowering.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Health: You'll be inspired to get on top of your wellness while the confident sun moves through your sixth house of health from October 22 to November 21. Sticking to a realistic but aggressive fitness plan (like squeezing in at least a certain number of your favorite sweat sessions a week) and catching up on medical to-dos (like that annual appointment you've been procrastinating about — ahem, your flu shot) has you feeling more centered.

Relationships: Around October 16, when the new moon falls in your fifth house of romance, you'll be feeling more assertive and bold with your S.O. or someone special. Being direct about how you feel, even in a flirty, creative way, can set off fairly memorable fireworks — now and later.

Career: If you've been feeling like your work-life balance is totally out of whack, you'll have an opportunity to review and revise whatever isn't working from October 13 to 27, thanks to messenger Mercury (your ruling planet) moving backward in your sixth house of daily routine. Doing your best to let more regular miscommunications and tech glitches roll off your back and focusing on the big picture serves you well.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Health: While relationship-oriented Venus moves through your third house of communication from October 2 to 27, your curiosity and social energy will be on a whole new level. Take advantage by pairing up with a BFF who wants to follow your fitness game plan or making supportive new friends in an online fitness group.

Relationships: While messenger Mercury moves backward through your fifth house of romance from October 13 to 27, you might be inundated by texts from exes — or at least thoughts about past relationships, stirring you to strive to heal emotional wounds. You might find merit in journaling, talking it through in therapy, or actually reconnecting with a former flame in an effort to gain closure now.

Career: Around October 1, when the full moon is in your tenth house of career, chances are you'll be tapped by higher-ups to step into the spotlight or lead a crucial project. Proving you have what it takes to run the show could translate to well-deserved accolades.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Health: Thanks to powerful Pluto ending its retrograde and moving forward in your sixth house of wellness on October 4, you'll be ready to go from musing about reimagining your fitness game plan to actually doing so. But with go-getter Mars retrograde and messenger Mercury to follow, a slow, steady, and self-compassionate pace is probably your best bet this month.

Relationships: You'll be feeling even busier and more social than usual around October 16 when the new moon is in your third house of communication. In turn, your mental energy is on fire, and you're bound to be turned on by intellectual discussions. (Hello, election season!) Engage with your S.O. or someone special in this way, and you'll lay the groundwork for a steamy, stimulating time.

Career: Around October 31, when the full moon is in your tenth house of career, you'll enjoy that limelight you basically live for. All eyes are on you, thanks to recent professional strides. You'll do well to give yourself a beat to revel in the recognition before lining up your next big move.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Health: Around October 31, when the full moon is in your ninth house of adventure, you might be so bored by your usual go-to fitness routine that you're ready for a truly eye-opening, out-of-the-ordinary experience. Giving yourself the space to explore something out of left field (like using a balance board or taking your meditation into the shower) can be totally enlightening.

Relationships: While romantic Venus moves through your sign from October 2 to 27, it's fair to say you (much like fellow Virgo Beyonce) will be feeling yourself. You'll be itching for more self-care-oriented and pleasurable experiences — on your own or with a partner or potential S.O. — which can have you glowing from the inside out.

Career: Thanks to communicator Mercury (your ruling planet) moving backward through your second house of income from October 27 to November 3, you might find yourself revisiting a previous moneymaking project or reconnecting with a former boss. Although there are instances in which the past should remain in the past, your intuition will tell you if it's worth exploring another chapter.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Health: The October 16 new moon in your sign marks your annual opportunity to set a powerful intention. No matter what you envision for your year, self-care is sure to be a part of the plan, as bolstered vitality can only boost your goal-getting. Making room in your daily grind to do whatever type of movement feels best (think that stretching routine you love or taking a walk while listening to your favorite podcast) benefits your wellness in a wonderfully holistic way.

Relationships: You might find it hard to ignore the fact that an intimate connection isn't fully reciprocal and requires a bit of rebalancing around October 1, when the full moon is in your seventh house of partnership. As long as you devote a bit of quality time to reflecting on what you truly deserve and desire, you'll be prepared to make a significant move.

Career: When communicator Mercury moves backward into your sign from October 27 to November 3, you might be inspired to brush up your personal brand. Updating your website, resume, or social media — or all of the above — can set you up for professional success down the road.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Health: Around October 1, when the full moon is in your sixth house of wellness, you might feel like you've hit a wall and need to reimagine your fitness efforts. There's no harm in setting the bar higher, but doing your best to be kind to yourself along the way can deliver even sweeter results.

Relationships: You'll be reflecting on how you can best balance your needs with those of your S.O.'s or a potential partner around October 31, when the full moon is in your seventh house of partnership. Although it might feel initially challenging, you could find that making space for compromise and common ground promotes personal growth.

Career: While communicator Mercury is retrograde in your sign from October 13 to 27, you might feel like it's time to refine your big picture personal goals. If the details of what you want to achieve — or the way you've been putting yourself out there in order to achieve them — are no longer in line with what's in your heart, switching things up now could elevate your enthusiasm.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Health: You might feel like all your major personal plans are delayed or on hold while communicator Mercury is retrograde in your twelfth house of spirituality from October 13 to 27. Try reframing this moment as a chance to explore uncharted terrain (like a restorative yoga class you've never tried before) or to brush up on old skills, and you'll feel even more prepared to make your dreams real going forward.

Relationships: You could feel like you've been putting your need for pleasure and fun on hold in order to tackle all of the work around October 1 when the full moon is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression. Making room in your packed schedule for a relaxing time-out with your partner or someone special can prove downright thrilling and fulfilling.

Career: Charming and engaging colleagues and higher-ups should come even more naturally for you while social Venus moves through your tenth house of career from October 2 to 27. You can harness the power of the moment by being extra clear about big picture goals, then following through with a proposed step-by-step action plan.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Health: Group workouts are sure to keep you engaged while the confident sun is in your eleventh house of networking from October 22 to November 21. Even if you're doing your own thing at home with resistance bands or a Peloton, then trading high-fives in your BFF group text, the extra support will help you get even closer to achieving your goals.

Relationships: No one would dare question that you're devoted to your career, but lately, you've been missing out on other parts of life — and feeling it. Around October 31, when the full moon is in your fifth house of romance, you'll want to hit pause on your responsibilities in order to let loose with your S.O. or a potential partner. Whether you have a swiping marathon or order in your favorite dessert and watch Hocus Pocus, you'll be happiest when you just allow yourself to follow your heart.

Career: While messenger Mercury moves backward through your tenth house of career from October 27 to November 3, you might feel like you need to prove yourself all over again to higher-ups, while miscommunications and glitches abound. But if anyone can power through this challenging moment with an industrious, no-nonsense approach, it's you.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Health: You'll want to get out of your comfort zone — ideally by throwing yourself into a new workout that challenges you mentally and physically — while social Venus is in your ninth house of higher education and adventure from October 27 to November 21. Consider picking your friends' brains on the fitness routines they're loving and then honing your skills together, which will absolutely feel like a win-win.

Relationships: Because you've been pouring yourself almost fully into your professional aims, you'll be craving more time with loved ones and someone special (and maybe some new house plants?) around October 31 when the full moon is in your fourth house of home life. Experimenting with new ways to balance work and your intimate bonds now can be a boon for your emotional wellness.

Career: You might be inspired to go back to the drawing board on an important pitch or to circle back on a play for more responsibility while messenger Mercury moves backward through your tenth house of career from October 13 to 27. Though progress could be slow, tending to old business can be especially productive now.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Health: Tending to the tedious but necessary details of your wellness plan might be necessary while messenger Mercury moves backward through your ninth house of higher learning from October 13 to 27. This could mean making sure you devote time to weekly meal prep or working with a mentor to learn more about soft tissue work. Your efforts could serve to keep you firing on all cylinders.

Relationships: While romantic Venus is in your seventh house of partnership from October 2 to 27, building existing and new bonds is top of mind. Whether you've been wanting to take a proactive approach to address an emotional conflict or you want to get clear on the type of partner you'd like to find, this can be a fruitful moment to dive in.