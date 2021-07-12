7 Organic CBD Oils to Try for All-Natural Relief
Like other cannabidiol (CBD) products, organic CBD oil comes from the Cannabis sativa hemp plant. However, a major difference between organic and non-organic hemp extract is that the former does not contain ingredients from artificial sources, such as certain flavorings and colorings, or contaminants.
Organic CBD Oils Reviewed In This Article
- Best Overall: Charlotte's Web CBD Oil
- Best for Sleep: Joy Organics CBD Tincture
- Best for Pain: Spruce CBD Oil
- Best for Anxiety: CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
- Best Full-Spectrum: Plant People Drops+ Mind + Body
- Best Flavors: Fab CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
- Biggest Variety: NuLeaf Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
What Is Organic CBD Oil?
To obtain an organic label, CBD oil products must come from hemp plants grown under very strict conditions set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The rules state that these organic plants:
- Should only grow in soil free from exposure to any non-organic substances or organic-prohibited substances, like certain pesticides, for at least three years.
- Cannot grow in soil where synthetic compounds reside.
- Must grow in soil that's maintained with crop rotations, natural fertilizers, and natural ground tilling.
- Cannot be grown using genetically modified seeds.
- Must not be in the same vicinity as non-organic plants during harvest.
Why Choose Organic CBD Oil?
The CBD in organic CBD extracts is more pure than other types due to the fact that the hemp used is not exposed to synthetic chemicals. The hemp extract contains all the natural CBD compounds without any pollutants.
Full-spectrum hemp oil creates an entourage effect, meaning the CBD, terpenes, and other cannabinoids in the CBD plant work together to enhance a product's wellness benefits. Though full-spectrum oil contains trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it is legally required to be under 0.3 percent and won't produce any psychoactive effects. (Related: 3 Reasons You Should Try CBD Even If You Have No Interest In Weed)
Broad-spectrum CBD oil has many of the same secondary cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found in full-spectrum products, but the THC is processed out. This makes broad-spectrum products a great option for those who don't want trace amounts of THC in their oils.
Like other CBD products, organic CBD oil has been used to help with anxiety, various sleep problems like insomnia, and chronic pain. However, it's important to note that CBD is not regulated by the FDA, and you should always consult your primary care physician before trying a new CBD product. (Related: How to Buy the Best Safe and Effective CBD Products)
Scroll down for seven of the best organic CBD oils you can buy online. This list was compiled using a combination of in-house and third-party testing, plus reviewers took into account hemp sources, potency, and price.
The 7 Best Organic CBD Oils
Related Items
Best Overall: Charlotte's Web CBD Oil
Charlotte's Web CBD oil products are made using a unique and eco-friendly CO2 extraction process that filters out any unnatural substances and preserves the hemp's beneficial cannabinoid compounds. Using hemp grown in the U.S. and certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority, the brand's full-spectrum formula comes in mint chocolate, orange blossom, lemon twist, and a natural olive oil flavor.
Strength: 7, 17, 50, and 60 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter servings
Best for Sleep: Joy Organics CBD Tincture
Joy Organics's CBD oil is USDA-certified organic and comes in broad- and full-spectrum formulas. Customers can also choose from a range of flavors, including fresh lime, tranquil mint, summer lemon, and orange bliss, or opt for unflavored drops. All Joy Organics products are tested by independent third-party labs to ensure proper potency and purity. (Related: I Tried 4 CBD Products for Sleep and Here's What Happened)
Strength: 15, 30, 45, and 75 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter servings
Best for Pain: Spruce CBD Oil
Spruce's full-spectrum CBD oil comes in moderate and high potency formulations for maximum relief. It uses 100 percent natural, lab-grade CBD from U.S.-grown organic hemp that's pesticide free and contains no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. The organic hemp seed oil is third-party lab tested to ensure it meets strict safety and quality standards. (Related: What's the Best CBD Cream for Arthritis Pain?)
Strength: 25 and 80 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter servings
Best for Anxiety: CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
CBDistillery has a variety of formulas and potencies for humans and pets. The non-GMO industrial hemp used in the oil is produced through natural farming practices and it's third-party lab tested to verify quality. The tinctures are also available in broad-spectrum, and the brand even offers an extra-strength formula specifically designed to promote restful sleep.
Strength: 17, 33, and 83 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter servings
Best Full-Spectrum: Plant People Drops+ Mind + Body
The CBD oil from Plant People is USDA-certified organic and comes in single bottles as well as starter kits. There are specialty blends for "Mind + Body," "Sleep," and "Relief," and each formula is non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly. Plant People CBD is third-party lab tested and follows the FDA's Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations.
Strength: 10.5, 21, and 50 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter servings
Best Flavors: Fab CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Fab CBD oil comes in five delicious flavors — mint, vanilla, berry, citrus, and natural — and can easily be added to a food or beverage item or dropped under the tongue. The non-GMO hemp is grown organically on Colorado farms and free from pesticides. The brand also offers CBD topicals, gummies, and dog treats. (Related: The 5 Best CBD Coffee Products to Upgrade Your Morning Cup of Joe)
Strength: 5, 10, 20, and 40 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter servings
Biggest Variety: NuLeaf Naturals Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
NuLeaf Naturals offers a variety of sizes that can meet the CBD needs of just about anyone. The oil is made using organic hemp grown in Colorado and a CO2 extraction method that obtains the full range of cannabinoids, terpenes (which provide aroma and flavor), and other beneficial phytonutrients found in the plant. The product is certified by third-party labs that test for purity and quality.
Strength: 30 milligrams of CBD per 1 milliliter serving in 300-, 900-, 1,800-, 3,000-, and 6,000-milligram bottles
What to Look for In a Quality Organic CBD Oil
When purchasing an organic CBD oil, there are a number of things you'll want to check for before hitting the "Order" button. Here's a list of factors you should always keep in mind when searching for the best organic CBD oil products online.
Type of Hemp Source Used
Unlike CBD oil products that come from overseas, U.S. hemp sources are required to undergo federal testing. Always look for the USDA-certified organic label. This type of testing ensures that the cannabis plant from which a brand sources its hemp is pure, potent, and safe to consume.
Most CBD oil products made in the U.S. use hemp that comes from Kentucky, Oregon, or Colorado. In particular, Colorado has a strong CBD program with strict guidelines and state oversight, which includes spot tests of plants to check for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels. If a CBD product has not been subject to state or federal testing, it could contain trace amounts of heavy metals.
Lab Testing Status
Every CBD oil product should have a certificate of analysis that is easily accessible for review. This type of certificate provides information about the potency and purity of the product and details which third-party lab conducted testing to determine the levels of heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, and THC found in a specific batch.
Potency
It's important to know the strength of your CBD oil products. Check the label to see what dosage a brand recommends. When CBD oil is applied directly to the skin, it can take several hours for you to feel the effects. However, it typically takes just 30 to 45 minutes for the oil to start working if it's placed under the tongue or consumed through food or drink.
Spectrums
CBD oil can be found in three different spectrums: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and pure CBD isolate. Full-spectrum CBD contains other cannabinoid compounds, like terpenes, as well as trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3 percent). All the ingredients work together to create the entourage effect, which enhances the benefits of a product.
Broad-spectrum CBD oil also contains cannabinoid compounds, but is THC-free. Lastly, pure CBD isolate is 99.9 percent pure CBD without THC or other compounds from the hemp plant.
Other Ingredients
Organic CBD oil products may contain other compounds, like essential oils, for additional health benefits. Before you purchase a new formula, read the label to make sure you aren't allergic to any of the ingredients included and consult your doctor before trying CBD for the first time.
How Much Organic CBD Oil Should You Take?
The amount of CBD oil an individual should use depends on several factors, including whether or not they've taken it before, what wellness benefits they're looking to gain, and their height and weight.
One recommendation is to start with a small dose, like 1 milligram daily, and increase the amount slowly over time. Once you know you can tolerate a certain dose, double the daily amount each week until you feel your desired effect. Stop taking the product if you experience any side effects.
You should also work with your doctor to make sure the organic CBD oil you want to use will not negatively interact with any of your medications. For instance, CBD oil has been found to increase levels of the blood thinner coumadin, which can be highly dangerous.
Are There Any Side Effects to Using Organic CBD Oil?
Organic CBD oil, like any CBD oil product, can cause side effects in some people. The most common side effects from taking CBD oil are dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness, and fatigue. These symptoms are often mild, but you can limit your chances of getting them by taking proper doses and sticking to high-quality products.
It's important to note that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not currently evaluate CBD oil products like they do with dietary supplements. Because of this, it's imperative you talk to your doctor before taking any CBD products, especially if you have a serious medical condition or are on any prescription medications.
Staci Gulbin, MS, M.Ed, RD is a registered dietitian, freelance writer, health editor, and founder of LighttrackNutrition.com. She has been a registered dietitian with the Commission on Dietetic Registration since 2010 and has over a decade of experience in the nutrition and dietetics industry.
- 7 Organic CBD Oils to Try for All-Natural Relief
- Answers to All Your Questions About Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- This Weighted Eye Mask Is a 'Must-Have' for Anyone with Migraines, Insomnia, and Dry Eyes
- It Took Me Until Age 32 to Live Fully As My Polyamorous, Bisexual Self — and I'm a Sex Therapist