The Outdoors Still Has a Major Diversity Problem

"On the other side, there's the outdoor industry, the folks who are in power — the folks responsible for marketing, media, representation, and creating products and culture within the outdoors," says Sojitra. "Of course, they have a diversity issue as well, specifically within their leadership. It's fairly homogenous and white-centric, while being rooted in white culture and white supremacy. The industry needs to do a better job at creating representation in the entire process. We don't want to just be in front of the camera to be tokenized. We want representation in leadership, in creating the content behind the lens, and in actually telling the stories needed in order to shift the culture and the narratives that have traditionally been white-centered."