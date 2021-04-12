I've Tried 100+ Stress-Relief Products — Here's What Actually Worked

A high-end fitness tracker, WHOOP tracks most of the usual data you'd expect, such as heart rate, sleep, and calories burned. But the reason I love it is that it also measures something called "daily strain" and "recovery," which sets it apart from other trackers on the market. By compiling your heart rate variability (HRV), current heart rate, and sleep data, the wearable gives you a strain score of 1 to 21, designed to help you essentially quantify how hard the day/week/month has been on your body. It also gives you a recovery score of 1 to 100 to show you how prepared your body is for exertion, such as through exercise. (Learn more: Is the Whoop Worth the Big Price Tag?)