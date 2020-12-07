In this year of parenting overload, it’s reassuring to know that science says having kids around can significantly lift your spirits.

When she started seeing reports that indicated parents were less happy than their childfree counterparts, Katherine Nelson-Coffey, Ph.D., set off to investigate. “Much of my research suggests that, in general, parents tend to be at least as happy — and often slightly happier — than people without children,” says Nelson-Coffey, a psychology professor at the University of the South.

Seeking to find where the parent perks occurred, she looked at the mood parents were reporting when they were spending time with their kids compared with when they were not. “When moms were interacting with their children — playing, reading stories, talking, doing activities — they experienced more positive emotions than they did during other parts of the day.”

One mechanism behind those positive emotions may be the steady doses of the hormone oxytocin (the “love drug”) that moms get from all the kid contact — even when duty calls. “My work in the lab with mice has shown that when a baby cries, a mother’s brain has been primed by oxytocin to respond in a loving way,” says Bianca Jones Marlin, Ph.D., a psychology and neuroscience professor at Columbia University. “Oxytocin is what we call an anxiolytic, which means it makes you feel calm. It’s also shown to create connections between individuals.”

In fact, spending a few minutes chatting with your kids or sitting for story time can improve your mood rating, says Nelson-Coffey, and engaging in play with your kids — even 10 minutes — is associated with a better mood.

It’s not that mothers have more receptors in the brain to heighten the oxytocin effect, but the transition to motherhood primes the body to let the oxytocin flow. The beauty is that, unlike trying to bring on the calm through meditation, oxytocin release is automatic when triggered by a simple, soft mother-child touch. Seriously, doing something as simple as taking a breather to cuddle with your kids can make you feel better, says Jones Marlin. Add in the fact that oxytocin balances out the stress hormone cortisol, says Jones Marlin, and you've got a one-way ticket to inner peace. (Related: Why It's Okay to Grieve the Woman You Were Before Motherhood)