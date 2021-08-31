Looking at the camera from the seat of her bike, Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin offered these poignant words to open her 30-minute Speak Up ride on June 30, 2020: "We protect ourselves from knowing the pain of others because it's painful and uncomfortable. In order to be woke, in order to wake up, we must be willing to lean into it."

Over the course of the physically and emotionally demanding class — released shortly after the May 2020 killing of George Floyd — Oyeneyin implored riders to confront their discomfort and to drive change by persevering through challenges. It was around this time that Peloton also took a stand to commit to being an anti-racist organization, through the inception of its four-year, $100 million Peloton Pledge. With this, Peloton mapped out its goals to fight racial injustice and inequity, including anti-racism learning opportunities for employees, investing in development programs for hourly team members, and investing in nonprofit organizations to support the fight against systemic racism. Now, a little more than a year later, the company is doubling down on its efforts and elevating its commitment to the cause.

With the recent launch of Peloton's "Together Means All of Us" campaign, the brand is reflecting on the steps it put in place by way of the Peloton Pledge. Peloton's new pledge-specific site (visit it at pledge.onepeloton.com) not only details the brand's anti-racism progress to date but provides the public regular updates on how Peloton is continuing to contribute to the goal of cultivating anti-racism both within the company and the global community. "Our 'Together Means All of Us' campaign allows us to hold ourselves accountable and invite our members along with us on the journey," explains Dara Treseder, Peloton's SVP and head of global marketing.

"It's been such an honor to play a role within the Peloton Pledge," Oyeneyin tells Shape. "Working alongside my teammate, Chelsea, and our producers to build out the Breath In, Speak Up series has challenged me and required me to grow and evolve as a leader. Together, we've been able to create space for our Black community to feel not only seen and heard but also loved and supported."

Roberts explains that planning for the Breathe In, Speak Up series took place during her early days at Peloton in May 2020. "I was launched [meaning Roberts made her debut as an instructor on the platform] the day after the George Floyd tragedy, during the beginning months of a pandemic, and I will never be able to separate that reality," she tells Shape. "What went into it was a feeling of, 'how dare I not.' Here we were, with an opportunity to cultivate connection during a tumultuous time through our physical experiences on the mat and the bike. I am convinced that my choices, my practices, and all of the paths I traveled prior to Breathe In, Speak Up were to prepare me to share the mic with my sister-friend and colleague, Tunde. It is what our community needed — what we needed."

"For me, Breathe In, Speak Up was a container for us to process, to be curious, to be raw, and to practice empathy and understanding," says Roberts. "It was essential that we remembered community and the foundation of why we chose to be instructors in the first place. For me, my why has always been to cultivate community through embodied experiences."

During the rides, Oyeneyin has made it a point to share quotes from a diverse array of Black individuals, from civil rights leaders to fellow Peloton employees. "The series has also invited our allies and future allies to hear our stories and experiences as Black people and has provided the opportunity to view the world through a different lens, love being the through-line of the duo class experience," she says. Oyeneyin also served as a moderator alongside Treseder, during the company's Social Impact Panel in May. The panel spoke candidly about how fitness, mental health, and community can play a role in advancing antiracism. "The panel fostered member connection and also, a hub for information and resources for those seeking support within their journey of becoming an anti-racist," says Oyeneyin.

In the year since Breathe In, Speak Up premiered, Roberts says she's seen a massive change take place — both individually and collectively. "To return a year later felt both different and familiar," she says, reflecting on her most recent meditation and yoga classes in the series that took place in late July. "The return was a reminder that we have come a long way since that first Breathe In, Speak Up, yet, there is still work to be done. It felt different in that both Tunde and I have had time to establish and nurture our voices, and how we show up in a connected way that doesn't compartmentalize freedom. It has been (and continues to be) a beautiful journey to grow with our members. We are learning too; however, the day that we said 'yes' and took the risk was the day that I knew teaching would never be the same. Although there is diversity in our teaching and you receive something different from both of us, we are aligned in our commitment to all living beings being happy, healthy, and free. This experience has forever changed how I show up as a teacher. This experience reminds me how essential it is for me to always breathe in and then speak up."

Oyeneyin, who joined Peloton in 2019, adds that she was first attracted to the brand because she "saw the way it positively influenced the allegiance of devoted members around the country." "My hope then was to see the brand speak to a greater number of people within the BIPOC community through marketing, music, advertisements, and accessibility. It's incredible to see the work that's been implemented over the past year. To say that I am proud to work for this company would be a grand understatement," she says.

Roberts says working for Peloton has afforded her the opportunity to return to her roots as an educator and Ph.D., who focuses on the study of culture with regard to injustices and collective liberation. "I chose to embark on my Peloton journey because of what the company was already doing," she says. "I was encouraged by the diversity across the instructor roster and the members. I was intrigued by a culture that put community first."

"'Together We Go Far' has been Peloton's motto since day one, and it's not a message we take lightly," adds Treseder. "When we thought about how to share the progress of our commitment to becoming an anti-racist company, we wanted to ground ourselves in this belief and reiterate to our community that all of us cannot win if some of us are being held back."