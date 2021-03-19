Peloton Instructor Kendall Toole Is Living Proof a Vision Board Can Help You Manifest Your Dreams

Back in 2017, Peloton instructor Kendall Toole cut out a photo of an emerald green couch she loved but couldn't afford and put it on her very first vision board. When she landed her job as a cycling instructor at the company two years later, she used her first paycheck to buy that same couch, which fans will recognize from her #chatsonthegreen Instagram videos in which she talks candidly with followers about mental health, relationships, and so much more.

Toole says she first made a vision board when a friend, whom she calls a "badass entrepreneur," told her he'd created one for every single successful business he'd started. On that vision board, she cut out a photo of a woman boxing from an issue of Shape, thinking fitness might be the path for her. She went on to become a boxing instructor before landing her job at Peloton, so to be discussing her vision board in this very story for Shape.com is "truly full-circle" for the 28-year-old. Not to mention, Toole was recently featured in the pages of Shape mag, as part of a beauty story in the April issue alongside other Peloton instructors. "That first vision board planted the seeds for the life I'm currently living," she says.

When Toole made that first board with images and words from Shape, she says she was "in a huge shift moment" in her life, having just left "a very toxic company" and moved back in with her parents. She says wasn't sure exactly where she was headed, but that's exactly where this creative "homework" assigned by her entrepreneur pal came in. "I grabbed a bunch of magazines, and I remember clipping out pictures of women that inspired me, quotes that inspired me, philanthropic causes talking about mental health — something that I'd kept so hidden," she says. "I wasn't ready to share my story yet. I was still working through a lot."

Now, Toole is living proof that manifesting your dreams works, and in her case, it's low-key eerie. In February 2020, weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic upended everything, she made another vision board with some of her pals at Peloton. That board included certain photos: a blue Morpheus butterfly, photos of surfers in the ocean, and John Krasinski, whom she crushed on as goofy and lovable Jim Halpert from The Office. (Related: How to Make a Vision Board to Manifest Your Dreams Into Reality)

In March, right before the world shut down, Toole went on a surfing trip to El Salvador to reconnect with nature and escape the New York winter with her girlfriends. She shares, "I was very much over dating, and I'd made a promise to myself that in 2020, I wasn't going to date anybody." (See: How to Date Yourself During Quarantine — or, Honestly, Anytime)

On a hike near some waterfalls "in the middle of nowhere," the California native recalls passing a group of "really good-looking guys," one of whom she ended up chatting with at the pool after cliff-jumping. Toole learned that the guy who "could be John Krasinski's brother" lived in California but grew up in Pennsylvania, just outside Scranton...you know, where The Office took place.

The pair exchanged numbers, but Toole wasn't looking for a bicoastal relationship — or any relationship, really. Still, when an early pandemic job change took her "Jim Halpert" to Atlanta, they began dating, recently celebrating the one-year anniversary of that first meet-cute in El Salvador. "His energy was manifested on this vision board. I knew I wanted to date somebody, but I didn't want to be in the wrong relationship," which is why Toole made the promise to herself that 2020 was for her.

"I didn't know that the photo of the green couch and the word 'SHAPE' [on my first vision board] would someday be connected back in 2017, and now they are," she notes, adding, "Or how the photos of the surfers, the waterfall, and the butterfly" — which she did see on that surfing trip — "would connect. It's a visual journal. I get chills looking at this — how it all aligned."

Looking to manifest your own destiny and create your own vision board? Toole recommends creating one at the end of one chapter or the beginning of another, say, before a new job or a new year. She suggests buying a corkboard (poster board works but "might feel like a school project," she notes) and "make a moment out of it." She suggests doing it "with someone you trust," as a fun date night idea or over Zoom with your BFF, so you can still have privacy and know no one is looking at your board if you prefer to keep it close to your heart. "Put on some good music or your favorite show, light a candle, sit on the floor," she says. All you need are some magazines, printed photos, some glue, or glitter." (Related: 4 Creative Takes On a Vision Board to Try This Year)

The one rule for your board? "It has to be placed in a spot where it's the last thing you look at before bed and the first thing you see when you wake up in the morning, so I put it across from my bed," she explains. "That literally got me up and going every morning. And at night, if I looked at it having accomplished one small step toward what was in front of me, it felt like a surge of energy. It was my 'why' shown in front of me. It's also a call-to-action to yourself. Once it's down and out, it becomes real. It takes it from thought to action. From possibility and potential to existence — and that little shift is where the magic comes from. Once you put it on a vision board, it's tangible."