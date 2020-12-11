Pfizer is set to be the first company to receive emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.

In a matter of days, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to receive emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration — the first COVID-19 vaccine to be granted this status.

On Thursday, the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee — comprised of independent experts including infectious disease doctors and epidemiologists — voted 17 to 4 in favor of recommending Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency authorization. While the FDA isn’t technically obligated to follow the committee’s recommendation, the agency quickly followed the news with a statement confirming that it will “rapidly work toward finalization and issuance” of the vaccine. “The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution,” reads the statement. (Related: Can the Flu Shot Protect You from Coronavirus?)

An imminent green light from the FDA for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine comes less than a month after the biopharmaceutical company shared encouraging data from a large-scale clinical trial of more than 43,000 people. The results showed that Pfizer’s vaccine — which involves two doses given three weeks apart — was “more than 90 percent effective” in protecting the body from COVID-19 infection with “no serious safety concerns,” according to a press release.

Once Pfizer’s vaccine gets its EUA, distribution to doctors' offices and immunization programs will likely begin as soon as 24 hours later, the New York Times reports. The exact timeline is still fuzzy, but the FDA is expected to give Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine its EUA as early as this Saturday, or potentially sometime early next week, according to the publication. Shipments of the vaccine will quickly follow the authorization, which means some people in the U.S. could start getting vaccinated before the new year.

Not everyone will get a COVID-19 vaccine that quickly, though. Between a limited initial supply of the vaccine and the need to prioritize those with COVID-19 risk factors, supply chains will need some time to catch up to demand. That means the majority of the general public probably won’t have access to a vaccine until around spring of 2021, at the earliest, CDC director Robert Redfield, M.D., said during a recent hearing of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee reviewing coronavirus response efforts. (More here: When Will a COVID-19 Vaccine Be Available — and Who Will Get It First?)

In the meantime, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is rounding the corner to its own EUA. The FDA is expected to release an assessment of Moderna’s vaccine on December 15, 2020, then the agency's vaccine advisory committee — the same one that just reviewed Pfizer's vaccine — will conduct its own review two days later on December 17, The Washington Post reports. If the committee votes in favor of authorizing Moderna’s vaccine as it did with Pfizer’s, it's safe to expect FDA will move forward with Moderna’s EUA as well, according to the publication.

As a COVID-19 vaccine (finally) becomes a reality, don’t forget to continue wearing your mask around others outside your home, keep practicing social distancing, and always wash your hands. Even once people start getting vaccinated, the CDC says all of these strategies will remain essential in protecting people from and slowing the spread of COVID-19.