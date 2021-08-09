With proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining soon being implemented in York City, Yelp is also moving forward with an initiative of its own. (Related: How to Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination In NYC and Beyond)

When searching for a local business (e.g. a restaurant) on the site, a Yelp user can first locate the "Features" section on the left side of their computer screen. By clicking, "See all," they'll be directed to a window that includes all "General Features," and the filters, "Proof of vaccination" and "All staff fully vaccinated" will be located in the right column. For mobile users, who can download the Yelp app for free on Apple's App Store or Google Play, when searching local restaurants, a "Filters" tab will be located at the bottom left of their screen. After clicking, users can scroll down to the "Amenities & ambiance" tab which includes the "Proof of vaccination required" and "All staff fully vaccinated" filters.

This is not the first time Yelp has taken steps towards protecting businesses on its platform since the pandemic began last year. In fact, back in March 2020, the company implemented "special COVID Content Guidelines" in order to protect businesses from unsubstantiated comments. As for what goes against these somewhat recent guidelines? Criticism about a business being closed during what would have been considered their regular hours, criticism of safety precautions in place (i.e. customers being required to wear masks), claims that a patron came down with COVID-19 from a business or one of its employees, or pandemic-related issues beyond a business's control.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for all, businesses especially. With Yelp providing these new filters for businesses and users to utilize, perhaps it can give patrons peace of mind as they continue to navigate the evolving COVID-19 safety guidelines in their day-to-day life. (Related: The CDC Now Advises Fully Vaccinated people Wear Masks Indoors In COVID-19 Hotspots)