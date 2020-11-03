This TikToker Is Comforting People with Eating Disorders By Enjoying Virtual Meals with Them

Since posting her first TikTok video in September, 18-year-old Sara Sadok has used her platform to help people struggling with their mental health. She's encouraged folks to love their bodies as they are, reminded them to check in with themselves if they're feeling overwhelmed, and motivated them to look inward to find the confidence they need to live a happier life. Most recently, Sadok showed her support for those battling eating disorders by offering to (virtually) eat a meal with them.

"If you ever have a hard time sitting down for a meal, let's have a meal together," she's heard saying in one of her TikToks. She continues by sharing her go-to breakfast: an iced coffee and a pumpkin spice doughnut from Dunkin'.

After showing her meal to the camera, Sadok tells viewers that they can eat whatever they'd like — she's just there to give them some company. "I'll take the first bite to make it a little less intimidating for you, and you can have your first bite after, okay?" she says. (Related: The Healthiest Orders at Dunkin' Donuts)

Once she's taken a bite of her donut, Sadok pauses and waits for her audience to follow suit. She then suggests that they take their next bite of food together. "I know that was hard and I'm really proud of you," she says. "Keep going." (Related: The Reality of Exercising After an Eating Disorder)

?s=20

Sadok's simple yet powerful video quickly struck a chord with people around the world. While some folks liked and commented on her post, hundreds of others used TikTok's duet feature to virtually eat with Sadok one bite at a time. In one emotional video, TikTok influencer Eeon Boudreaux (aka @cajunpeaches) is seen shaking in his car with a box of french fries in his lap, waiting for Sadok to take the first bite of her meal.

Even though his fear is apparent, he musters up the courage to eat a french fry after Sadok prompts him to do so. "I've come a long way but some days are harder than others," he wrote in the caption of the video, followed by the hashtags #anxiety #panicattacks #staystrong. The video has now been viewed over 18 million times. (Related: How the Holidays Affect Someone with an Eating Disorder)

Sadok's way of showing her support can be extremely beneficial to people struggling with eating disorders, says Kristin Wilson, M.A., L.P.C., C.C.T.P., vice president of clinical outreach at Newport Institute. "People with eating disorders often report feeling 'not good enough;' the idea of being worthy of nurturance, when supported by others, can help to increase self-esteem and promote healthy habits," she explains. "These videos can also create a sense of community through the understanding of anxieties often associated with mealtimes." (Related: The Best Therapy and Mental Health Apps)

That sense of community is much-needed right now, considering the COVID-19 pandemic has presented even more challenges for those in eating disorder recovery, continues Wilson. Stressors like social isolation, food rationing (to limit trips to the store due to COVID-19 concerns), and hypervigilance around staying physically fit can all exacerbate symptoms of anorexia and other eating disorders, explains Wilson. But Sadok's approach can help people manage some of these difficulties. "The type of support seen in the TikTok videos can be beneficial during such a difficult and uncertain time and can help people struggling with an eating disorder feel less isolated while offering encouragement and support," says Wilson.

That said, while videos like Sadok's can do a lot of good, they definitely can't replace professional therapy, notes Wilson. "An eating disorder is often a coping mechanism to deal with other things happening in one's life, especially emotional stressors," she explains. "During this uncertain time globally, some people with eating disorder histories could relapse as a means to cope with the ever-present stress of the unknown. It's especially important now, more than ever, to keep lines of communication open with your friends and family, and to encourage your loved ones to seek help should they need it." (Related: Free Mental Health Services That Offer Affordable and Accessible Support)

Without proper treatment, continues Wilson, "[these] individuals may face a lifetime of potentially irreversible health problems, which is why timely, professional help is critical." (Related: Accessible and Supportive Mental Health Resources for Black Womxn)

As for Sadok, she simply intends to spread kindness and make people feel less alone — and her approach is definitely working. "It always brings tears to my eyes when people tell me, 'You've been really helpful,' because I never, ever, ever thought I would be helping people on such a large scale," she told Insider in an interview. "I could never foresee it. So I'm very grateful that I had the opportunity to help so many people."