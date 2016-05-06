The summer season ~officially~ kicked off almost two weeks ago now, so chances are you've already taken your indoor gym routine outside or shifted weekend plans to get as much alfresco time as possible. (Preferably with frosé in hand.) Still, it can be hard to carve out more quality time with Mother Nature when you're stuck at a 9-to-5 all week. But you really should make it a priority: The physical and mental benefits of spending time outside are pretty much endless. And we're talking major benefits here, like improving your heart health and lowering your risk for depression. The good news is, you don't even need an entire beach vacation or camping trip. Even taking a quick walk in the park on your lunch break to look at the water or put your toes in the grass will do the trick.

That's why we're dedicating the entire month of July to getting outside as part of our #MyPersonalBest campaign. Whether you're getting your sweat on with that hike that's been on your bucket list or just taking a zen moment to chill out, show us how you're spending more time in the great outdoors this month by posting your photos using #MyPersonalBest.