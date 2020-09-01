Here's what the planets have to say about every facet of your life in the month ahead.

When the days range from hot and sweaty to teasingly crisp, evening breezes get a bit cooler, and you begrudgingly begin to kiss a sun-filled season goodbye, you know you're on the bridge between sultry summer and sweet fall: September.

If you feel like you're enjoying both the call to diligently prepare for what's next and re-connect with friends and loved ones in a lighthearted, harmony-seeking way, you're right in sync with September's astrological vibes. Until September 22, the confident sun moves through detail-focused, sensitive, service-oriented Virgo, helping you draw up those meticulous lists and spreadsheets and have lively, engaging, intellectual conversations. They can help you get focused, organized, and more prepared for whatever fall sends your way. And then until October 22, the fiery celestial body spends time in airy, social, balance-seeking Libra, bringing a sweet, romantic tone to your days that can make it easier to share heartfelt moments with your nearest and dearest.

Virgo and Libra seasons — the first lending itself to exacting, heartfelt work and communication, the second ideal for bringing balance and harmony to partnerships and causes you hold dear — join together to make September a time to get organized, then kick back and embrace the present. This is a time to both create step-by-step action plans and hone your mindfulness practice. The earth-to-air energy is all about finding the beauty in pragmatism and idealism.

But the sun's shifts through two unique seasons aren't the only highlights of the month. September kicks off with a dreamy full moon in poetic water sign Pisces on September 1-2 (depending on your time zone). That weekend, we get some planetary sign shifts: On September 5, communicator Mercury moves from specifics-seeking Virgo into relationship-oriented Libra, where it'll remain until September 27, before spending the last few days of the month in intense Scorpio. From September 6 to October 2, Venus, the planet of love, makes a trip through bold, confident, drama- and romance-craving Leo, helping you hold onto hot, sexy summery vibes. It'll serve somewhat as a balm for go-getter Mars' retrograde turn, which will last from September 9 to November 13, dulling sex drives and motivation while bringing unresolved anger issues to the surface. And on September 12, expansive Jupiter moves out of its retrograde (which began back in May), finally bringing fortune, luck, and an amplifying effect to external matters over internal ones. A sweet, productivity-boosting new moon in Virgo falls on September 17. And before the month is out, on September 29, another slow-moving, outer planet, taskmaster Saturn ends its retrograde, and any reflections on your work and sense of duty you've had since May can be channeled into important new projects and commitments.

Want to know more about how September's astrological highlights will affect your health and wellness, relationships, and career? Read on for your sign's September 2020 horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too!)

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Health: Around September 17, the new moon falls in your sixth house of wellness and daily routine, teeing up a close-to-perfect opportunity for you to get clear on what you want to achieve health- and fitness-wise in the long-run. You might decide that even small changes to your everyday routine (like adding a 10-minute morning meditation) can feel like a major accomplishment.

Relationships: With your ruling planet, aggressive Mars, retrograde in your sign from September 9 to November 13, you might have to contend with long-buried anger issues. Use this time to identify these wounds and express them—to loved ones, by journaling, or in a therapy session—and you'll feel lighter and more open to connecting in a deep, meaningful way with others.

Career: Thanks to lucky Jupiter ending its retrograde and moving forward in your tenth house of career after September 12, you can start to make moves that will turn those big picture professional dreams into a reality. Even if you're feeling particularly motivated at times, adopting a slow and steady pace is your best bet now.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Health: You might want to plunge into researching a new approach to self-care while information-gathering Mercury moves through your sixth house of wellness and daily life from September 5 to 27. As you tend to like to get comfy and stick with routines, experimentation can be tough for you, but this is an opportunity to be light, airy, and playful with new workouts or clean recipes. Once you're fully in love, you can make it a part of your regular grind.

Relationships: Around September 17, the new moon falls in your fifth house of romance, and you could be feeling especially creative and spontaneous when it comes to connecting with someone special. If you're single, being openminded and putting yourself out there (video chat first dates, anyone?) could deliver sweet results. If you're attached, trying a fun, new activity with your S.O. can make sparks fly.

Career: Go-getter Mars' retrograde through your twelfth house of spirituality from September 9 to November 13 could make you feel a bit like you're slogging through a mud race when it comes to gaining momentum on any long-term professional visions. Instead of pushing forward, take this time to rest and reflect on what you really want—and how you actually want to get there.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Health: You can look forward to information-gathering Mercury moving through your sixth house of wellness and daily routine from September 27 to October 13 (when it goes retrograde there). Whether you've been debating putting some savings toward that pricey workout equipment or checking out that healthy meal delivery plan, this could be a fruitful time to research your game plan—then go for it.

Relationships: While relationship-oriented Venus moves through your third house of communication from September 6 to October 2, you'll be motivated to foster an intellectual connection with your romantic interest—yes, even more than usual. Witty banter and hearty debate can serve as fireworks-boosting foreplay.

Career: Around September 2, the full moon in your tenth house of career could deliver a chance to step into the spotlight on the job. Proving you're capable of owning a leadership role and bringing your creative vision to the table to further your team's goals can lead to well-deserved recognition from higher-ups.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Health: Your energy could take a hit while go-getter Mars is retrograde in your tenth house of public life and reputation. You might be feeling more competitive, but in a way that feels stressful. Navigate this rough patch by doing your best to focus on what feels good and serves you best in the moment versus what you believe you should be doing based on what others say.

Relationships: While communicator Mercury moves through your fourth house of home life from September 5 to 27, you'll be more likely to have emotional heart-to-hearts with loved ones. Exploring the roots of your relationships and how you express love could offer helpful insights for your bonds going forward.

Career: Thanks to relationship-oriented Venus moving through your second house of income from September 6 to October 2, colleagues and higher-ups could be disarmed and charmed by your friendly, funny approach to getting the job done. You can take advantage of this positive, social energy by pitching one of your most ambitious proposals.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Health: You might be psyched to pick up new skills that could advance your current fitness routine, but find it more challenging than usual to make progress while go-getter Mars is retrograde in your ninth house of education from September 9 to November 13. Take heart in the fact that as long as you're clear on your vision, you'll be moving in the right direction—albeit slower than you'd ideally like.

Relationships: Thanks to romantic Venus moving through your sign from September 6 to October 2, you'll feel more magnetic, glowy, and attractive than usual. This is a sweet opportunity to pursue pleasurable experiences you've been daydreaming about—whether that's a weekend getaway with your S.O. or dreamy twilight hikes with a potential partner.

Career: Around September 17, the new moon falls in your second house of income, and you could have an epiphany about what the next phase of your career should look like. Map out a step-by-step game plan, then make your first move. Even if it's a seemingly minor one, you'll be right on track.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Health: While social Venus moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from September 6 to October 2, you'll be drawn to stress-relieving, mind-body wellness routines more than usual. This could absolutely mean adding more solo workouts and deep breathing sessions, sure, but given Venus' relationship-oriented nature, you might find that trading notes with a close friend bolsters your practice.

Relationships: Thanks to fortunate Jupiter ending its retrograde in your fifth house of romance on September 12, you could feel especially lucky in the love department, as the exciting, relationship-related daydreams you've had since May start to become part of your everyday life. The more you can embrace being in the moment, the more pleasure and lighthearted fun you're sure to enjoy.

Career: While your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, takes a trip through your second house of income from September 5 to 27, you'll have extra energy and focus to gather info on that professional pitch you've been perfecting. Striking that just-right balance between honing in on the details and trusting your intuition can set you up for success.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Health: Around September 2, when the full moon is in your sixth house of wellness and daily routine, you might feel off-balance and frustrated that you haven't been keeping up with that regular fitness schedule you planned on sticking to. But practicing self-compassion is key. And after spending time on self-reflection, you could find a more gentle, less stringent approach feels even more sustainable.

Relationships: While aggressive Mars is retrograde in your seventh house of partnership from September 9 to November 13, you might become even more aware of underlying anger toward your S.O, a loved one, or a close friend. Doing your best to get to the bottom of this, as opposed to steering clear of confrontation, can expedite understanding and healing.

Career: Thanks to communciator Mercury's move through your second house of income from September 27 to October 13 (when it goes retrograde there), you'll have a green light on getting your financial ducks in a row. Research and propose those moneymaking plans, and make sure you have tabs on the details of your portfolio, which could preempt confusion down the road.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Health: While action-oriented Mars is retrograde in your sixth house of wellness and daily schedule from September 9 to November 13, you could find stress is affecting your body more than usual. But instead of throwing yourself into extra-aggressive workouts to get your endorphin fix, you might do well to focus on slower-paced, restorative routines (think: Kundalini yoga or mobility moves), which can help better regulate cortisol and amplify feelings of centeredness.

Relationships: Around September 2, the full moon falls in your fifth house of romance, which can have you feeling like you've been pouring from an empty cup since you've likely been putting your nose to the grindstone at work and neglecting social time with friends, your S.O., or a potential partner. Consciously taking a time-out from work to tend to your heart's desires can strengthen your bonds—and your emotional well-being. (See: Burnout Is a Real Medical Condition)

Career: You'll be even more likely to earn praise from colleagues for your efforts while social Venus moves through your tenth house of public image and career from September 6 to October 2. And because you'll be coming across as extra charming, magnetic, but also responsible and hardworking, this is an opportune time to communicate your long-term goals to higher-ups.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Health: While social Venus moves through your ninth house of adventure from September 6 to October 2, you'll want to get out of your comfort zone and have an exciting, eye-opening experience, perhaps alongside a close friend or your S.O. Doing a virtual wellness retreat or taking a socially distanced, rooftop yoga class could be just the ticket.

Relationships: You'll want to go with the flow as much as possible while go-getter Mars is retrograde in your fifth house of romance and creative self-expression from September 9 to November 13. For instance, you might have this grand scheme for a road trip with your sweetheart or super-high hopes for that new match you've been video chatting with, but Mars' backward turn can slow your progress. For that reason, taking any exciting plan one step at a time serves you well.

Career: Around September 17, when the new moon falls in your tenth house of career, do your best to get clear on a particularly ambitious long-term professional goal. While you might want to have all the details worked out now, simply setting your intention can be a powerful move that sets the stage for a major win.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Health: You might feel like your commitments have you stretched far too thin, and feelings of resentment are bubbling up around September 2 when the full moon is in your third house of communication. Do your best to cross as many to-dos off your list as possible, then prioritize routines you enjoy the most (think: hitting the pavement for a run or doing a sweaty HIIT class), which can help bring you back into balance STAT.

Relationships: While romantic Venus is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from September 6 to October 2, you'll want to do away with surface-level conversation and connection and explore your deepest desires with your S.O. or someone special. Allowing yourself to be vulnerable now could lead to an emotional breakthrough.

Career: Chances are you've been reflecting on what you want your professional life to look like while taskmaster Saturn has been retrograde in your sign since May 11. Once it moves forward on September 29, you can start applying any mental takeaways to your day-to-day. If you've come to realize that the uphill battles you're fighting simply aren't worth it in the long-run, it could be time to move in a different direction.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Health: While information-gathering Mercury moves through your ninth house of adventure and higher education from September 5 to 27, you'll want to broaden your horizons. You might research online courses that benefit your mind and body and/or that would allow you to teach or train others. Go with your gut, then gather the info you need to make your dream come true.

Relationships: While romantic Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from September 6 to October 2, you'll want to spend most of your free time with your sweetheart or someone special who might have the potential to become your S.O. Even your closest friendships benefit from this sweet transit. You'll find the intimacy of spending time one-on-one fortifies your spirit.

Career: Around September 2, the full moon falls in your second house of income, you'll be reflecting on how much you're giving toward your work — and exactly what you've been receiving in return. If the balance feels even slightly off-kilter, this could be a crucial time to reflect on how you can be even more fulfilled professionally.

Image zoom Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Health: Thanks to social Venus spending time in your sixth house of wellness from September 6 to October 2, you'll find it easier to connect with friends — and, if you're attached, your partner — on cool new ways to improve your daily fitness plans. Trading notes and even sharing experiences (think doing an online sound bath together) can serve as a win-win for your health and your relationships.

Relationships: You'll be meditating on how best to pursue shared goals with your current love or a potential S.O. around September 17 when the new moon falls in your seventh house of partnership. Whether you've been thinking about moving in together or you're planning your first physically distanced date, allow this moment to be about checking in with your intuition, then figuring out the details as a team.