Simone Biles Stepping Away from the Olympics Is Exactly What Makes Her the G.O.A.T.

Here's the thing: In gymnastics, your mental game is arguably more important than your physical ability. While this could be said for many sports, there's an intense mind-body connection required to do even the simplest gymnastic skill that, if severed or compromised, can turn you into your own biggest opponent. A mental block can stall you mid-air, sending you crashing down onto your head, neck, or other body part with no one and nothing to catch you. Biles stepping away from the competition to take care of her mental health is more than just "feeling too much pressure" or "not wanting to make a mistake" or even "not feeling like it." When you're upside down 15 feet in the air, that mental disconnect is really about how much damage you could do with one misstep. "I just don't trust myself as much as I used to," Biles told reporters in Tokyo, according to CNN. "I'm a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics." And when you're competing at an elite level like Biles, those nerves can literally be deadly.