Your body dials down stress hormones and deploys waves of infection fighters while you catch zzz's. Here's how to maximize sleep's fortifying effect on your immune system.

There’s a reason doctors recommend rest when you’re sick: That’s when the body is optimized to do a sweep for invaders.

A study in the Journal of Experimental Medicine showed that a key structure that helps T cells latch onto their targets was more activated during sleep, likely enhancing their efficacy. At the same time, stress hormones, which increase inflammation in the body and impede the work of pathogen-killing T cells, are at their lowest levels. Your body also produces more immunity boosters, called cytokines, as you slumber. (Related: Is Not Getting Enough Sleep Really That Bad for You?)

“These trigger an immune response when there’s something going on,” explains Christian Gonzalez, a naturopath in Los Angeles. Translation: Sleep and your immune system are seriously intertwined.

How Much Seep You Need

Getting seven to nine hours of sleep nightly goes beyond feeling restored. “If you aren’t getting enough sleep, cytokine production will be disrupted,” says Gonzalez. Plus, you’ll increase whole-body inflammation, which makes you more susceptible to chronic diseases. “Inflammation is a root cause of autoimmune diseases, arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes,” says Gonzalez. (FYI, sleep is also super beneficial for muscle growth.)

How to Improve Your Sleep Hygiene

Since your sleep habits can impact your immune system, start by priming yourself for bedtime, says certified sleep science coach Bill Fish, the general manager at the National Sleep Foundation: Step away from screens 45 minutes before turning in, and keep your bedroom cool and dark. (See: This Nighttime Routine Will Help You Become a Morning Person)