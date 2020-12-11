In a year replete with change, we've all become fairly familiar with the universe nudging us to reflect, adapt, and evolve. But before ushering 2020 out the door and welcoming a fresh calendar year with open arms, there's yet another opportunity to embrace major change. On Monday, December 14 at 11:16 a.m. ET/8:16 a.m. PT exactly, a new moon and total solar eclipse occur in mutable fire sign Sagittarius.

While it'll be visible only in parts of South America, there's a good chance you'll feel it. Here's what it means and how you can make the most of this dynamic astrological event.

The Power of Eclipses

First, a quick refresher: New moons are essentially the opposite of a full moon, when it's not being illuminated by the sun from our viewpoint on Earth, and appears totally dark. You might already know that new moons are a time to get clear on your intentions, goals, long-term plans, and then really seal the deal with a ritual of some kind — even if it's just a simple visualization, journaling, lighting a candle, or talking it through with your S.O. or BFF. It's a monthly — rarely, twice-monthly — astrological occurrence that urges you to use the Law of Attraction to manifest your vision. But eclipses are extra powerful lunar events that serve to amplify that energy.

A full moon lunar eclipse — like the one we just experienced on November 30 in Gemini — generally throws you into the deep end of a pool of emotion and from there, you'll feel empowered to navigate your path forward. A new moon solar eclipse (the one we have on our hands RN), on the other hand, is associated with the beginning of a new chapter.

Both types of eclipses fuel change, but it might not be incredibly apparent right off the bat. You might feel compelled to send an email to a mentor, buy a package of virtual personal training sessions, or tell your therapist you've been thinking about breaking up with someone. Or they could set the stage for game-changing actions like moving to a new city or filing for divorce.

And unlike new or full moons that tend to set the stage for reflection or forward movement but require a more conscious effort on our part, eclipses tend to force the issue. In other words, it's an opportunity to take your foot off the pedal, allowing the universe to steer you in the direction that's meant to be.

Also cool: A series of eclipses occurring along the same axis — for instance, the Gemini-Sagittarius axis that we're currently in the midst of — will often serve as important markers in a larger journey. For example, you might begin to think about leaving a confining job, then get laid off, strike out on your own, and enjoy a thriving business, only to later realize that all the twists and turns that eventually added up to a major life change happened in tune with eclipses.

Themes of This Sagittarius Solar Eclipse

The first eclipse in this current Gemini-Sagittarius axis series occurred back on June 5. Falling in truth- and justice-seeking Sagittarius, this intense moment was characterized, on a global scale, by cries for long-overdue social justice as people all over the country (and the world) protested systemic racism and police brutality. It was no doubt a powerful, emotional time that might have stirred up a lot of deep feelings and reflections.

Now, six months later, this solar eclipse is asking us to communicate and act on those feelings. Because the intuitive moon will cozy up to information-gathering Mercury in close conjunction (they'll be just 3 degrees apart in the sky), this astrological event will be marked by a confluence of mental and emotional energy. You could feel compelled to put some of your most pressing passions into words in an effort to begin a new chapter marked by self-awareness, exploration, and personal growth — all values Sag holds dear. You could very well be prepared to turn words into actions, too, as the new moon forms a harmonizing trine to Mars, the planet of action, currently in Aries, a fellow, go-getter fire sign.

Either way, this eclipse urges you to admit that if you're going to speak your truth, you might as well do it loudly and proudly. After all, Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, a planet that magnifies and expands everything it touches, so the fire sign is known for being a bit of a showperson who often blurts out exactly what they're thinking without first running it through a filter to ensure social approval. Chances are, some of the bluntest truth bombs you've faced in your life resulted from Sag energy. That said, you might not worry too much, if at all, about polishing, editing, and smoothing over all the rough edges before you stand up for your beliefs and aspirations now.

Who the Sag Eclipse Will Affect Most

If you were born under the sign of the Archer — approximately November 22 to December 21 — or with your personal planets (Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in Sag (something you can learn from your natal chart), you'll undoubtedly feel the power of this eclipse and feel driven to initiate a game plan or move the ball forward on an existing endeavor. More specifically, if you have a personal planet that falls within five degrees of the eclipse (23 degrees Sagittarius), the need for change — or actual shifts — will be especially apparent.

Similarly, those born in fellow mutable signs Gemini (mutable air), Virgo (mutable earth), and Pisces (mutable water) will feel its energy in a more intense, personal way. (BTW, if you haven't read up on your moon sign, you definitely should.)

The Optimistic Takeaway