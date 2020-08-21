You're driving a brand new car home, and you accidentally swerve off the road and into a ditch. You get out and examine the car, relieved to find it hasn't suffered a single scratch — all the powerful features it had when you drove it off the lot are still intact. The problem is, your car is in a ditch. What do you do? You call a tow truck, whose function is to pull you out of the ditch, thereby enabling you to access all of those wonderful functions of your new car. Psychiatric medication is like the tow truck. Ideally, these medications help alleviate the mental distress sufficiently to allow people to access their abilities and strengths that have been limited (or made altogether inaccessible) by mental distress. Once these abilities are once again able to be used freely, the person regains their life, confidence builds, and new coping skills take root. When this happens, it's generally time to release the 'tow truck' and move forward without medication. Opting for 'plant-based' interventions over psychiatric medication is like asking your friend to come over and help push your car out of the ditch. It might help. It might be enough if the ditch is not deep. It will certainly be less hassle and less expensive. But you're also more likely to spend a lot of time and effort that ends up with your car still in a ditch… at which point you will call for a tow truck.