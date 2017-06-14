Hormones control everything from your metabolism to your mood, so it's no surprise that if you produce too little of this or too much of that, your body could start acting out. But when the level is off for one particular hormone—testosterone, the sex hormone that controls male physical features and is also present in women in lower doses—you might notice some unwanted side effects (things like hair growth, a deep voice, or skin issues).

Sometimes, elevated testosterone is a sign of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition linked with irregular menstrual cycles and ovarian cysts, says Partha Nandi, M.D., creator and host of the medical lifestyle television show Ask Dr. Nandi. It can also be genetic or simply a hormonal issue. The ideal testosterone range for women is below 40 nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL), says Caroline Messer, M.D., a New York-based endocrinologist. If your levels are higher than that? You might notice these six symptoms—a few signs that it's time to talk to your doctor.