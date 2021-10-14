Johnson & Johnson Recipients Might Benefit from Mixing COVID Booster Shots, Says Study

As health officials continue to look into the best way(s) to proceed, if at all, with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the general public, it's understandable if you're feeling like there's constantly new information to consider. And given the fact that only select recipients of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines (those who are 65+ or immunocompromised) are still among the only ones eligible to snag a booster, this could leave others who received different COVID vaccines curious about what the next steps may look like for them.

The study itself evaluated the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — and found that those who originally received the J&J vaccine experienced an increase in antibody protection from an mRNA booster (aka Pfizer or Moderna). So, what does this mean for those who got the single-dose vaccine? TBD. The verdict on whether or not the J&J booster will be granted emergency use authorization from the FDA panel won't arrive until Friday.

So far, there hasn't been enough data to confirm the safety and efficacy of mixing COVID-19 vaccines, but this new report seems to hold some promise, especially since the different vaccines vary in terms of efficacy rates against the virus. While both Moderna and Pfizer report a 94.5 percent and 90 percent efficacy rate against COVID-19, respectively, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is 85 percent effective in preventing severe illness (think: hospitalizations, intensive care), according to a February 2021 press release from the company. (Related: How Effective Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?)

It's worth noting that this study has not yet been peer-reviewed since it's slated to be clinically evaluated by the FDA during the organization's advisory meetings this week. The study also involved a relatively small sample size of 458 volunteers, all of whom were 18 years old or older. The participants were divided up into nine groups, each of which included 50 people who received one of the three vaccines, and four to six months later, received a booster. (For instance, the participants who originally received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine were either given Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson for a booster.)

Researchers of the study then measured antibody levels in all participants at two weeks and four weeks post-boosters. They found that those who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine followed by a booster of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine saw antibody levels rise within a 15-day period. The increase was greater than those who received a second dose of J&J, according to The New York Times.

The TL;DR here is that the results of the study appear to support the notion that mixing and matching COVID-19 boosters might very well be a safe and effective way to increase antibody protection. But whether or not these findings mean Johnson & Johnson recipients can get a booster shot soon is still TBD.

It's expected that the FDA will release more info about booster approval for all three vaccines after these committee meetings on Thursday and Friday. Thus far, the agency has only granted emergency use authorization of boosters for select Pfizer recipients six months after their second dose. The FDA has also approved additional shots for employees who are "at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19," such as health care workers, according to a September press release. (See more: This Is Who's Eligible to Receive a Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shot)

As you stay tuned for more info, it's essential that you continue to take every safety precaution against COVID-19 as possible, including getting vaccinated, wearing masks when in public, avoiding crowds whenever possible, and frequently washing and sanitizing your hands.