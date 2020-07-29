For anything THC-free, Medterra is a go-to. All of its CBD products—ranging from its popular gummies to its tinctures—are guaranteed to contain zero THC. The brand’s CBD isolate oils, in particular, have always been a fan favorite, but its new line of broad-spectrum CBD tinctures are another great option for those who want a flavored oil (like citrus or strawberry mint).

Strength Options: 500 mg, 1000 mg, or 3000 mg of CBD per bottle