These Delivery Companies Are Changing the Health World
Order Up... Braces
SmileDirectClub sends you a kit that lets you make a 3D impression of your teeth at home. Then they mail you invisible aligners that will slowly guide your teeth into a perfectly straight smile. And because there are no dental visits required, you're shelling out way less than you would if you were getting traditional braces.
The downside, of course, is that SmileDirectClub aligners are best suited to relatively modest adjustments. But if you're just looking to fine-tune your teeth or correct some relapses that happened when you stopped wearing your retainers after your first set of braces, it's an amazing option (from $1,500, smiledirectclub.com).
Order Up... Supplements
The supplement aisle at the supermarket is, in a word, confusing. Whether you're there to pick up a general multivitamin or an iron supplement, choosing between the different forms and dosages can be daunting. Enter Care/of, a company that provides personalized supplements shipped right to your door. The process is simple: You answer a few quick questions about your lifestyle and diet, and Care/of recommends a certain mix of vitamins and other nutrients. You can tweak the mix as desired. Once you're set, the company will send you personalized supplement packs each month, with each day's dose individually wrapped (from $20 a month, takecareof.com).
Order Up... Toothbrushes
Ever look at your toothbrush head and come to realize that you haven't changed it in half a year? Not ideal. Luckily, Quip, an electronic toothbrush delivery service, takes care of that problem. After ordering a starter pack (from $25, getquip.com) that comes with an electric toothbrush, a toothbrush head, a travel cover, and two sizes of toothpaste, you can sign up for a refill plan (from $5), which will send you new toothbrush heads and toothpaste every three months. So you never have to have another moment of "OMG I've been brushing my teeth with that?"
Order Up... A Doctor
House calls are making a comeback, thanks to a growing number of apps that bring doctors into your home. Many of these fall into the category of telemedicine apps: They let you speak to a doctor via video chat, text chat, or voice chat rather than going for an in office visit. But Pager is different. In participating locations (New York, Florida, and Texas), you can use the app to request a home visit from a real, live doctor. The MDs can even deliver prescriptions to you. Perfect for those times when you're feeling so sick you really don't want to leave the house. (Nurse chats are free, teleconsults with MDs are $50, and an urgent care visit is $150.)
Order Up... Tampons
When you're already feeling crampy or bloated, the last thing you want to do is head to the drugstore for a box of tampons or pads. That's why we're thanking our lucky stars for LOLA. First, choose between tampons (with or without applicators), pads, and liners. Then, pick the combo that works for you—do you want three light tampons, 12 regulars, and two supers, and one super+? Done. Then pick how often you want them sent to your door. Easy! Even better, everything is made from 100 percent organic cotton (from $9, mylola.com).
Order Up... Contact Lenses
Hitting the bottom of your contact lens box on a day you really don't want to resort to your backup glasses is always frustrating. (One of the things I learned when I got contacts as an adult.) And avoidable, thanks to services like Hubble. All you need to subscribe to the service, which claims its lenses are half the price of competitors, is a prescription. Another plus: The first box is free. ($30 a month or $264 a year, hubblecontacts.com)
Order Up... Acne Treatments
One of the most annoying things about dealing with sensitive or acne-prone skin is all the trial and error it takes to find a skin-care solution that works. But Curology lets you skip that step. Simply take a quick questionnaire about your medical history, skin-care goals, and current regimen, snap some photos of your skin and upload them to the app, and get a prescription skin treatment customized for you by a derm. It'll be shipped to your front door, with refills sent every three months. As you use it the app lets you keep track of your progress so you and your doc can fine-tune the cream as needed—you get unlimited online consultations. ($20 a month, curology.com)