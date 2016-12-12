SmileDirectClub sends you a kit that lets you make a 3D impression of your teeth at home. Then they mail you invisible aligners that will slowly guide your teeth into a perfectly straight smile. And because there are no dental visits required, you're shelling out way less than you would if you were getting traditional braces.

The downside, of course, is that SmileDirectClub aligners are best suited to relatively modest adjustments. But if you're just looking to fine-tune your teeth or correct some relapses that happened when you stopped wearing your retainers after your first set of braces, it's an amazing option (from $1,500, smiledirectclub.com).