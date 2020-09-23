Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"Poll workers are at the frontlines of democracy, and we want them to know how much they are appreciated as they risk their lives to ensure Americans get to exercise their right to vote."

Being a poll worker on Election Day is no easy feat. Polls are typically open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (sometimes as late as 9 p.m.), and with set-up and take-down efforts, workers can spend 14 to 15 hours on their feet. Poll workers are also responsible for ensuring that Election Day runs seamlessly so that confusing rules and slow-moving lines don't result in voters leaving. To say the least, being a poll worker can be stressful — and that's without the added anxiety from health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To help ease some of the stress of Election Day, feminine hygiene brand Thinx is giving away free pairs of period-absorbing and bladder leak-solution underwear to people working the polls across the country.

The first 500 people to email Thinx (Thinxforpollworkers@shethinx.com, to be exact) with proof of their upcoming Election Day assignment will receive a free pair of the brand's signature period-proof underwear — something that can hopefully help poll workers save time so they don't have to worry about switching out pads or tampons during a long Election Day shift. (Related: I Traded Tampons for Thinx Period Panties — And Menstruation Has Never Felt So Different)

Poll workers can also opt to receive a free pair of Speax, the brand's absorbent underwear for bladder leak protection. ICYDK, nearly half of women over the age of 50 struggle with bladder leaks, according to a national poll conducted by the University of Michigan, and most poll workers tend to fall into this older age group, according to Pew Research Center. Thinx wants to ensure that these individuals "know how much they are appreciated" as they work the polls on Election Day, Maria Molland, CEO of Thinx, said in a press release.

All qualifying poll workers who reach out to Thinx will receive unique purchase codes to redeem their free pair of moderate-absorbancy Hiphugger underwear or moderate-absorbency Cotton Briefs. The codes will also apply to Speax underwear in Hiphugger and Bikini styles.

If you're not familiar with Thinx, the brand has been challenging the status quo on all things menstruation since it was founded in 2013. In addition to launching period-absorbing underwear and bladder leak-protection solutions, the brand has also created a period sex blanket to reduce the stigma surrounding sex during that time of the month. The brand also recently made headlines for creating the first FDA-cleared reusable tampon applicator, an eco-friendly solution for traditional plastic applicator tampons. (Related: Thinx's First National Ad Campaign Imagines a World Where Everyone Gets Periods—Including Men)

Ahead of Election Day, Thinx is doing more than just giving away free underwear to poll workers. The brand is also using its social media channels to remind people to register to vote and share voting guidelines. The company will also close its virtual offices on November 3 to encourage employees to get out and vote, according to a press release.

"This election is historic; not only is it happening in the midst of a global pandemic but also while the West Coast is literally on fire — including the area around my own home," Molland shared in a statement. "Poll workers are critical to fair elections, particularly during these unprecedented times when voter disenfranchisement is at an all-time high and we must all be practicing safe social distancing. Poll workers are at the frontlines of democracy, and we want them to know how much they are appreciated as they risk their lives to ensure Americans get to exercise their right to vote."