This Jacket Will Help Calm Your Dog’s Anxiety During Thunderstorms, Fireworks, and Travel

Okay, I know everyone is so over coronavirus at this point, but let me say one thing: I think one of the most heartwarming things to come out of the pandemic is the fact that people felt inspired to open up their hearts and homes to animals in need of fostering and adoption. And if you were already a pet owner, quarantining and working from home most likely provided you with even more time to train and bond with your furry friend—not to mention, gave you an excuse to take your pooch on a trillion walks a day just to get out of the house. (Psst, check out this guide to running with your dog.)

Whether you've newly adopted a pet or are already a proud kitty or dog momma, summer is the ultimate time to get outdoors and get active with your fluff ball. However, there's also a downside: the summer season tends to be plagued with scary afternoon thunderstorms (or worse, hurricanes), nauseating road trips or car rides to the park, and holiday (or protest-related) fireworks. Not to mention, your beloved pet might start to experience some separation anxiety when it's finally safe for you to go back to school or the office. (Explore the best products for being active with your fur baby before summer is over.)

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered the Thundershirt Classic Dog Anxiety Jacket (Buy It, from $25-$45, amazon.com), a natural calming solution that helps minimize anxiety in pets without the use of drugs. Similar to swaddling an infant, you wrap your fur baby in the patented vest, which applies gentle, constant pressure to help relieve anxiety, fear, and over-excitement. (It works kinda like a weighted blanket.) The company even claims that it's proven to be over 80 percent effective in reducing anxiety as a result of thunderstorms, fireworks, separation anxiety, travel, vet visits, barking, and more. What's even more impressive is that the jacket has accumulated over 13,000 reviews and more than 4,000 five-star reviews, with customers swearing that it really, really works.

But the question really comes down to: Does the Thundershirt actually calm your cat or canine, or is it simply a gimmick? "Anxiety wraps can be helpful for some dogs in providing a calming response for situational anxiety," says Emily Wilson, D.V.M, a vet from Fuzzy Pet Health. They work on the theory that a gentle pressure distributed over the animal's torso can have a calming effect with endorphin release—much like a hug, she explains.

When you first try the Thundershirt (or another type of anxiety wrap), it’s important to put it on your pet when they can be supervised and in a general calm environment to evaluate their response, notes Wilson. Be sure to monitor your pet closely when first using the Thundershirt to make sure they're not just moving less or “freezing in place," which could be a sign the anxiety is still there. "A couple of good indications that your pet has begun to relax include sleeping or engaging in play," she adds. (Related: How My Dog—and Exposure Therapy—Saved Me from Life In a Psych Ward)

That being said, if you do notice your pet’s condition isn't improving, they may require additional modalities to help manage their anxiety, says Wilson. In this case, she recommends consulting your veterinarian to assist with additional treatment options.

On top of being vet-approved, Amazon reviewers love the Thundershirt, calling it a godsend for anxious pups and kitties.

One shopper wrote: "OMG this piece of cloth was a godsend for my rescue. She had been surrendered to the shelter several times in a very short period of time because she was a monster when left alone. Long story short, she does not like to be left alone, she gets anxious & destructive (she destroyed 3 crates with us!) when she's alone for too long. After working with her then adding the thundershirt she became a completely different dog. I don't know what this magical shirt is all about, but it worked for my girl!!! We use it during storms, (she absolutely hates thunder) fireworks, when we visit grandma, and when we're going to be out of the house for more than a few hours. It almost INSTANTLY calms her. It's a miracle in a box!!"

And that's not the only raving review. "I was incredibly skeptical about buying this, mostly because I didn't really think a fancy dog shirt was going to get rid of my dog's anxiety. I have a small chihuahua dachshund mix who has pretty bad separation anxiety and has the need to follow me around everywhere when I'm home. My main reason for purchasing this is I start classes soon, and when my dog is home alone she barks nonstop, and since we just moved I didn't want to annoy my neighbors. So I thought hey, lets try this as a last ditch effort! And oh my god, I love it, my dog loves it and even though I've never met them it's safe to say my neighbors love it too. Once I got the hang of how to correctly put it on my dog, the change was almost immediate. She doesn't feel the need to follow me around the house anymore, and she's quiet when she's by herself. No more barking, not even when I come in the door!" wrote another.

"Worked amazing for a frisky cat [who's] very anxious. He actually loves this thing [and] freaks out when we take it off," a customer said of their kitty.

