By the end of class, I was convinced that I needed the magical instrument that made the *most* beautiful sound I'd ever heard in my life—and that I certainly didn’t want to do another Savasana without it. So, I did some research and was shocked to learn that I could actually purchase one of these Tibetan singing bowls on—yep, you guessed it—Amazon. I settled on the Ohm Store Tibetan Singing Bowl (Buy It, from $25, amazon.com) because the setup didn’t appear super intimidating and the price tag was very wallet-friendly. Measuring 3.5 inches wide, this brass singing bowl comes with a small, hand-sewn cushion for the bowl and a teakwood mallet. Plus, it had earned an impressive 4.7 rating, with over 1,700 glowing five-star reviews. Shoppers even shared that this Amazon singing bowl was perfect for beginners and seasoned sound bathers alike and that you didn’t need to know anything about chakras (translation: the main energy centers of the body) to be able to use and enjoy the bowl.