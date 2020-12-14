When you scroll through TikTok, your feed is probably packed with countless videos of beauty trends, workout tips, and dance challenges. While these TikToks are no doubt entertaining, a new trend where people simply list the little things they love about humans is sure to put an even bigger smile on your face.

Under the hashtags #whatilikeaboutpeople, #thingspeopledo, and #cutethingshumansdo, TikTokkers are naming the everyday mannerisms they find endearing in people.

These idiosyncrasies are mundane at best when you see them IRL — but when TikTokkers talk about them, they take on a totally new meaning.

One of the trend pioneers is TikTok user @peachprc, whose viral video shows her gushing over the fact that we give each other jewelry to "decorate" people we like, and that we move our body to show others we're enjoying a tune. (Related: This TikTokker Is Comforting People with Eating Disorders By Enjoying Virtual Meals with Them)

Another user, @_qxnik, posted a TikTok describing how charming it is "when people come stumbling in looking tousled because of strong weather and they're like 'Oh sorry!'"

For TikTok user @monkeypants25, it's the moment "when you're walking near somebody who's on the phone with their friend who they're about to meet up with, and you hear them say, 'Oh I see you,' and then you see their friend and they meet up with each other." She also said she loves when people wear two different colors of socks or show up to class with their hair still wet. "Making this list was actually really therapeutic," she wrote in the caption of her TikTok. "I recommend taking the time to make one."

TBH, you might want to take her up on that recommendation. When it comes down to it, this TikTok trend is a way to appreciate the little things in life — a creative form of gratitude, if you will.

Granted, experts don't love the idea of expressing gratitude on social media, at least not in the form of #blessed posts that just show awesome vacations or delicious food. But using social media to tell people why you're grateful for them is bound to be more impactful. "I think the best approach is to express gratitude one-on-one," Tchiki Davis, Ph.D., founder of the Berkeley Well-Being Institute, previously told Shape. "Instead of showing other people what you're grateful for, tell them that you're grateful for them."

While these TikTokkers aren't expressing gratitude to someone specific, simply hearing them gush over inconsequential things that most of us do unknowingly can make you feel appreciated and valued for simply existing as a human being.

"I feel appreciated because of [the] little things I do now," commented one TikTok user on a #whatilikeaboutpeople video. "Hey idk if this is inappropriate but I saved this because it for real reminded me why I should stay alive," commented another user.