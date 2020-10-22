Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From coral reef-safe SPFs to reusable makeup remover pads, by now your medicine cabinet is (hopefully!) chock full of eco-friendly finds. But take a closer look at your product-packed shelves, and you'll soon realize that there are even more sustainable swaps you can make. See that? Sandwiched between your electric toothbrush and zero-waste deodorant is a good ole tube of toothpaste. And while that peppermint paste might do wonders for your teeth, it can do the opposite — read: wreak havoc — on the environment, due largely in part to the packaging.

Traditionally made of a combo of materials (i.e. aluminum, plastic), toothpaste tubes are incredibly difficult to recycle and, thus, end up in landfills. In fact, Americans throw out 400 million tubes annually, according to a report from Recycling International.

Enter: toothpaste tablets.

Housed in reusable jars or recyclable packaging, toothpaste tablets are essentially chewable Chiclet-sized bites that you chew into a paste and brush with, and they deliver the same oral health benefits as the stuff from a tube without (!!) messing with Mother Earth. Ahead, everything you need to know about this eco-friendly toothpaste and the best toothpaste tablets to try for a sustainable smile.

What Are Toothpaste Tablets?

Toothpaste tablets are a toothpaste formula made without water that's then pressed into a pill-like form. To use them, you pop a tablet into your mouth and chew, letting your saliva (or swig of H2O) help break it down into a paste, then brush using a wet toothbrush. That's it!

Compared to traditional toothpaste, they have a similar ingredient base, but regular toothpaste includes H20 to create the creamy texture and often some type of preservatives, such as parabens or sodium benzoate, to keep the formula from going bad. (FYI, liquid can be a breeding ground for bacteria and mold, so most mixtures with water need something to help keep it fresh for longer.)

Both toothpaste tablets and tubes are available in fluoride-containing and fluoride-free options. ICYDK, fluoride is one of the top ways to strengthen enamel and prevent cavities and decay (so much so, in fact, that only toothpastes with fluoride get a stamp of approval from the American Dental Association). The CDC also recommends exposure to small amounts of fluoride for adults' dental health (via drinking water or dental products), but some people still choose to go fluoride-free, since high amounts of fluoride can be toxic. (That's why you shouldn’t swallow your toothpaste or mouthwash!) Studies show that children under six might be more prone to this toxicity, which is why many kids' products are fluoride-free. If you do go the fluoride-free route for your toothpaste, it's important to maintain other healthy oral habits, such as keeping a low-sugar and low-acid diet, drinking plenty of water to maintain the pH balance of your saliva, brushing regularly (preferably with an electric toothbrush), and flossing, says Michaela Tozzi, D.M.D., a cosmetic dentist in Las Vegas. (Psst...fluoride also plays an important role in remineralizing your teeth.)

Because toothpaste tablets are formulated without using water, they can be made with few or even no preservatives, says Tozzi. So if you're keen on using only natural products, this eco-friendly toothpaste might be even more up your alley.

As of now, toothpaste tablets are not approved by the ADA and many are fluoride-free. But (!!) that doesn't mean they don't work — quite the opposite, actually. "Toothpaste tablets are an easy way to brush and are still very effective at plaque removal," says Lawrence Fung, D.D.S., cosmetic dentist and founder of Silicon Beach Dental. And Tozzi agrees, adding that many of the natural ingredients featured in toothpaste tablets (think: coconut oil and sugar alcohols, such as xylitol and sorbitol) have antibacterial properties.

That's great and all, but be warned: It might not be love at first bite. There's a learning curve to liking toothpaste tablets since they need to be chewed before becoming a brushable paste. And this can be particularly difficult for those with dry mouth, as you need ample saliva to help melt the tablet into its brushable formula, explains Fung. If that's the case, just swish some water around in your mouth as you bite.

And while doing good for the environment is paramount, it's also important to note that toothpaste tablets tend to be more expensive than traditional tube versions (think: $30 for 4oz jar vs. $3 for 4.8oz tube). But, hey, helping the environment is ~priceless~.

The Best Toothpaste Tablets for an Eco-Friendly Brush

Chewtab by Weldental Toothpaste Tablets

Image zoom Amazon

While they can be used daily, chewable toothpaste tablets are a natural fit for maintaining A+ oral hygiene on the go. Stored in a small glass container, Chewtabs are easy to stash everywhere, from a large suitcase to a small going-out purse. You can even keep a few in an empty Altoids container at your desk for easy access after an ultra stinky lunch or when mask mouth hits hard. The formula is also free of fluoride and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), which is a common irritant that can increase tooth sensitivity and cause canker sores, explains Tozzi. Instead of fluoride, the tablets use xylitol, a sugar alcohol that doubles as an antibacterial. Each jar contains 60 tablets, a one month supply if used twice daily. (See also: 'Mask Mouth' May Be to Blame for Your Bad Breath)

Chomp Toothpaste Tablets

Image zoom Chomp

Chomp your way to brighter, whiter teeth with these all-natural toothpaste tablets. Available in cinnamon and peppermint flavors, these teeth-cleaning chews come in a cute recyclable glass container. Once you finish your 60-tablet supply, you can purchase a refill (which comes in a compostable bag) and fill ‘er back up. Or you can repurpose the bottle to hold, say, your bamboo floss picks.

Lush Toothy Tabs

Image zoom Lush

Everyone's favorite natural bath bomb company is also one of the OG makers of toothpaste tablets. The aptly-named Toothy Tabs contain sugar alcohols to clean teeth and spearmint and neroli essential oils to deliver that fresh, clean flavor. Each jar contains about 100 tabs, a little less than a two month supply. Lush also makes tablet mouthwash if you want to take your newfound zero-waste routine a step farther.

Bite Toothpaste Bits

Image zoom Bite

Instagram-worthy toothpaste tablets? Sign. Me. Up. These bits from Bite are made with nHAp (nano-hydroxyapatite), a non-toxic alternative to fluoride that also remineralizes enamel and treats tooth sensitivity. Available in mint, charcoal, and berry variations, each jar provides roughly a four-month supply of eco-friendly toothpaste (so remind yourself of that if you experience some sticker shock). Bite's a great choice for someone looking for a vegan, cruelty-free option, says Tozzi. The brand also has a subscription service that allows you to refill the jar with tablets that arrive in a recyclable paper wrapper. (Related: Should You Brush Your Teeth with Activated Charcoal Toothpaste?)

Hello Antiplaque Whitening Toothpaste Tablets

Image zoom Amazon

Not only are these toothpaste tablets vegan, but they're also free of fluoride, artificial sweeteners, flavors, dyes, and SLS/sulfates. So what do they have, then? Coconut oil, which can help remove harmful plaque while whitening — and that's exactly why Fung recommends these chewable bites. The cute metal tin houses 60 tablets and is also plastic-free and an eco-friendly alternative to tubes. (See also: The Best Teeth Whitening Kit for a Brighter, Whiter Smile)

Denttabs Tablets for Teeth Cleaning

Image zoom Amazon