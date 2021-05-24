Quiz: Which Zodiac Sign Are You Really?

Your birthday might say you're a Virgo, but here's what your personality suggests, according to an astrologer.

If you often read your zodiac sign's horoscope or profile and think, "nah, that isn't me," you're far from alone. Sure, there are plenty of legitimate reasons why you might not totally identify with your zodiac sign, aka your astrological sun sign. (For starters, what we refer to as your "zodiac sign" is just one piece of your much bigger and more comprehensive astrological profile known as your natal chart or birth chart, which includes many other meaningful celestial bodies besides the sun.)

But if you're curious to see which sign's vibe you're really giving off, according to your personality and lifestyle choices, this zodiac sign quiz can offer the perfect insight.

Take this "Which Zodiac Sign Are You Really?" quiz, and see what your true zodiac sign energy is. Then consider getting a natal chart reading or investigating your sun, moon, and rising sign to take a deeper look into how other planets might be at play.