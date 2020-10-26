This Millennial-Style Bidet Attachment Is Good for Your Butt *and* the Planet

Not to mention, producing toilet paper comes with major consequences for the environment. A majority of the wood pulp that United States-based manufacturers transform into toilet paper is sourced from boreal forests in Canada, which are home to more than 600 Indigenous communities and countless animal species, and annually remove as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as is produced by 24 million cars, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). Each year, more than one million acres — nearly 758,000 football fields — of these forests are logged, in part to fulfill demand for tissue products in the U.S., per the NRDC. In doing so, the forests aren’t able to capture as much man-made greenhouse gas emissions (including carbon dioxide) that contribute to climate change, Indigenous communities’ cultures, health, and relationships to the land are threatened, and habitats for caribou, lynx, marten, and migratory birds are destroyed, according to the NRDC.