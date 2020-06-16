Any time someone posts a story on Twitter with the disclaimer "try not to cry," you know it's about to hit home. Case in point: Twitter user @HeatherD13 recently took to the social media platform with that phrase to virtually prepare everyone to read a touching letter they'd received from their neighbor.

The letter was from a transgender man, who wrote to the original poster (OP, in this case, @HeatherD13) after noticing the OP had an LGBTQ+ Pride flag in their yard. In the letter, he asked if he could order a chest binder to be delivered to the OP's house. ICYDK, chest binding is a technique often used by transgender men and non-binary people that provides a flat chest contour with the use of bandages, sports bras, tape, or specially-made binders, according to UCSF Transgender Care. The OP's neighbor was looking to order a chest binder, but he wrote in his letter that his parents don't accept his gender identity.

"Hello there! Sorry to bother you, but I noticed your appreciation for pride, so I figured you were my best bet," begins the letter. "You see, I'm a transgender dude, but my parents aren't exactly accepting," it continues. "I desperately want to get a chest binder, but I can't exactly get one sent to my house. I was wondering if I could have one sent here."

He left the OP his contact info, writing that there was no pressure to help if they weren't comfortable. The person who tweeted the letter wrote that they "immediately said yes" to the neighbor's request.

However, some people responded to the tweet with concerns that chest binding may have negative health effects, including potential muscle tissue damage or breathing difficulties. Truth is, there's not a ton of research on the subject. But binding has been linked to certain health impacts: In a 2016 survey of 1,800 people who use chest binders, results showed that 97 percent reported at least one negative physical impact of binding, most commonly back pain, overheating, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

That said, chest binding is also associated with positive mental health outcomes. In the same 2016 survey, subjects' self-reported mental health impacts were "almost universally positive," with decreases in suicidal thoughts and anxiety and increases in self-esteem, confidence, and ability to go out safely in public. Overall, it's recommended that chest binding be done with the guidance of a healthcare professional who can help reduce negative health impacts and assist in finding the right materials and resources, the study authors concluded.