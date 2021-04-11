With Aries season in full swing, it could feel like the sky's the limit when it comes to getting after your goals in bold, daring ways. And this week, which kicks off with a dynamic Aries new moon and plays host to a beautiful sign shift and several luck-bringing meetups between planets, was definitely made for that.

On Sunday, April 11 at 10:31 p.m. ET/7:31 p.m. PT exactly, the new moon occurs in fiery, go-getter Aries. If you haven't felt as if 2021 has truly started yet, this could be the moment you do, thanks to a whole new emotional cycle brought to you by the first sign of the zodiac, well-known for initiating projects and plowing ahead. And in addition to the usual intention-setting and vision board-creating that a new moon inspires, you might want to set relationship goals and be as diplomatic as you are assertive, given the moon's conjunction to Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money.

On Tuesday, April 13, the confident sun in Aries forms a friendly sextile to driven Mars in Gemini, making this a day when taking on physical challenges can feel like a breeze (think: pushing yourself to beat your personal record in your fave workout class).

The next day, Wednesday, April 14, romantic Venus leaves impulsive, direct Aries for one of two signs it calls home: grounded, sensual earth sign Taurus. (The other is sweet, balance-seeking air sign Libra.) Until May 8, Venus will be in this powerful, stable, happy position, bringing more light, joy, and pleasure to your relationships with yourself and others.

You could then find yourself feeling super-optimistic as the result of the sun forming a positive sextile to lucky Jupiter in Aquarius on Thursday, April 15. This sweet pairing between the planet of confidence and self-image and the planet of fortune and expansion can lay the groundwork for making noticeable, celebration-worthy progress on whatever vision you have in mind.

On Friday, April 16, it'll be wise to tread lightly with authority figures, because the sun will form a tense square to transformative Pluto in Capricorn, bringing power struggles and extreme behavior to the surface.

Thankfully, the week wraps up on Saturday, April 17 with another exciting opportunity to get ahead: Assertive Mars forms a harmonizing trine to big-picture Jupiter, offering a potentially super-successful spin to even the most ambitious pursuits.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Money 🤑

No matter what you've been dreaming about making real over the past couple of months, you'll feel like you can start to set your game plan in motion around Sunday, April 11, thanks to your annual new moon. Whether you're thinking about taking your career to the next level or setting a bold relationship goal, the new moon's conjunction to sweet Venus makes this the perfect time to collaborate and lean on your S.O., friends, or loved ones to feel supported as you move forward. And from Wednesday, April 14 to Saturday, May 8, relationship-oriented Venus in your second house of income can bring a super-social, creative vibe to your money-making efforts. Brainstorming with your VIPs could lead to brilliant ideas, and you'll feel even more supported in your efforts to bolster your hustle.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Love ❤️

You might have the urge to take a time-out from the daily grind to focus on your mental and emotional needs around Sunday, April 11 when the new moon falls in your twelfth house of spirituality. While it might not feel like the most "active" way to mark a new moon, solo time can actually be a really productive way to get clear on what you want to accomplish in the weeks and months ahead. This is a time for writing, meditating, or letting your imagination run wild to channel emotions into your artistic impulses. Then, from Wednesday, April 14 to Saturday, May 8, romantic Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your sign, amplifying your desire to prioritize whatever brings you pleasure, be that a long-overdue massage at your favorite spa or a lazy, sexy staycation with your partner. Applying your signature down-to-earth approach to making your steamiest, dreamiest fantasies come true can be deeply satisfying.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏and Sex 🔥

You usually thrive off of social energy, but on Tuesday, April 13 when the confident sun in your eleventh house of networking forms a friendly sextile to go-getter Mars in your sign, finding a way to collaborate with friends or colleagues on a fitness goal can be especially motivating. Consider diving into an ambitious streaming workout class with friends or fellow Peloton members or initiating a yoga challenge in the group text. The communal approach will have you feeling super fired up to follow through. And on Saturday, April 14, Mars forms a sweet trine to lucky Jupiter in your ninth house of adventure, and you'll be itching to get out of your comfort zone and soak up new knowledge. Consider experimenting with that new CBD lube, new sex toy, or dirty talk technique, all of which could feel totally empowering. (Related: The Best Online Yoga Classes to Take Your Practice Virtual)

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Sex 🔥

You'll have a perfectly clear runway to launch whatever big-picture professional project you've been daydreaming about around Sunday, April 11 when the new moon is in your tenth house of career. Sure, it could look as simple as scouring LinkedIn job posts, brushing up your resume, or running your passion project idea by a higher-up, but taking the first step now can feel like you're on your way to being even more satisfied and recognized for your hard work. And thanks to the new moon's conjunction with social Venus, leaning on friends or colleagues now could be huge. And on Saturday, April 17, sexy Mars in your twelfth house of spirituality forms a harmonizing trine to lucky Jupiter in your eighth house of sexual intimacy, inspiring you to share and pursue a deep-rooted emotional need. Pinpoint exactly how you want the ultimate scenario to play out and then trust your gut to lead the way.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Career 💼

You could feel antsy and frustrated if you've been putting your nose to the grindstone without much of a break around Sunday, April 11 when the new moon falls in your ninth house of adventure. You'll feel a strong urge to break free and do something that feels completely out of the ordinary — for the benefit of your spirit. Let your creativity shine, and trust that your ability to be spontaneous and fun-loving will set the stage for the experience you're looking for. And from Wednesday, April 14 to Saturday, May 8, social Venus moves through your tenth house of career, making it even easier than usual for you to charm higher-ups and colleagues and sell your most imaginative ideas. And because stepping into the spotlight comes naturally for you, this could be a truly productive time for getting further down your professional path.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Relationships 💕

You'll be craving the opportunity to explore and assert your most sensual needs around Sunday, April 11 when the new moon and sweet Venus pair up in your eighth house of sexual intimacy. If you're single, this could manifest by being extra explicit in your dating profiles about what you're looking for. If you're attached, opening up to your partner about your needs can make sparks fly and leave you feeling fulfilled — and optimistic about remaining that way. And while romantic Venus is in your ninth house of adventure from Wednesday, April 14 to Saturday, May 8, the same old routines and conversations with your S.O. or loved ones just won't cut it. You'll want to soak up knowledge and have unique experiences with the people you adore. Talking to them about future travel plans or diving into an online class could be exactly what the moment calls for.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Creativity 🎨

While romantic Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your eighth house of sexual intimacy from Wednesday, April 14 to Saturday, May 8, you'll want to connect with your sweetheart or someone special in a deeply emotional way. Revealing and discussing old wounds and feeling as if you're supported in new ways can be thoroughly transformative for your bond — and light the physical expression of that feeling on fire. Yep, you could be in store for plenty of steamy, super-connected sex. And on Saturday, April 17, go-getter Mars in your ninth house of higher learning forms a sweet trine to lucky Jupiter in your fifth house of self-expression, amplifying your creativity and curiosity. Allowing yourself to be more playful on the job or in terms of how you're pursuing your personal goals could boost your feelings of contentment and success.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

If you've been wanting to switch up your daily routine in a way that boosts balance and helps you feel more centered, you'll get the green light around Sunday, April 11 when the new moon falls in your sixth house of wellness. You'll be feeling extra ambitious around all of this, wanting to check long-overdue health-related to-dos off your list and squaring away ongoing goals related to your mental or physical well-being. A take-charge approach — with a hefty side of self-compassion — is exactly what you need right now. And from Wednesday, April 14 to Saturday, May 8, relationship-oriented Venus will move through your seventh house of partnership, and you'll be even more attracted than usual to one-on-one time with your S.O. or a new match. Prioritizing activities you both enjoy and setting or revisiting shared goals can feel almost magical — and very romantic.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Relationships 💕

It's a sweet day to initiate a new chapter in your love life around Sunday, April 11 when the new moon is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression. Although you tend to be super-direct about your feelings, you'll be inspired to do that with your partner or a new match in an especially creative, heartfelt way now. By being imaginative and bold, you'll be empowered and even more attractive than usual. Then, while social Venus moves through your sixth house of wellness from Wednesday, April 14, having fun on the job and while tackling your regular to-dos can come naturally. Make a point to seek out opportunities to connect and collaborate with colleagues and friends. Teamwork can not only help you strengthen your relationships but get you closer to the finish line when it comes to hitting your goals.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

You'll be focused on nesting, bolstering the bonds and foundations that bring you a sense of security and comfort around Sunday, April 11 when the new moon is in your fourth house of home life. Reflecting on these relationships and habits — then finding ways to make even more room for them in your day-to-day — can be the key to feeling even more content in the weeks and months ahead. Then, you'll be more apt to let yourself to hit pause on work to focus on the activities and bonds that bring you pleasure and joy while relationship-oriented Venus moves through your fifth house of romance from Wednesday, April 14 to Saturday, May 8. Whether you've been wishing for a sexy getaway with your sweetheart or a flirtatious, chemistry-packed first date, you can attract your heartfelt vision easily during this transit. It'll basically feel like the sweet, sultry vibes of summer have arrived early for you, Cap.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Career 💼

Your curiosity and appetite for socializing with friends, colleagues, and new connections are sure to be heightened around Sunday, April 11 when the new moon is in your third house of communication. You'll be itching to learn, grow, and brainstorm exciting new ideas. Set up meetings, Zoom calls, or even virtual happy hours that give you an opportunity to share what's inspiring to you with others, and you could easily come away from the moment feeling fired up. And on Thursday, Wednesday 15, the confident sun in your third house of communication forms a friendly sextile to lucky Jupiter in your sign, elevating your positivity and can-do attitude. If you've been wanting to pitch an ambitious proposal or throw your hat in the ring for a new project or job, this can be a particularly lucky moment to go for it.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Relationships 💕

Around Sunday, April 11 when the new moon is in your second house of income, you'll have a sweet opportunity to zero in on a bold money-making goal. Whether you're working to reorganize your financial portfolio, streamline the projects on your plate, or launch a side hustle, taking the initial steps can feel effortless now. And thanks to the new moon's conjunction with social Venus, leaning on friends or loved ones for their input and support can be integral to your short- and long-term success. And from Wednesday, April 14 to Saturday, May 8, sweet Venus moves through your third house of communication, amplifying your desire to spark intellectually with your S.O. or a potential match by building on your mental connection. Debating current events, analyzing a Netflix doc, or trading notes about favorite books can lay the groundwork for sweet fireworks.