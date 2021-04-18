Feels like Aries season kinda just flew by, right? Well, that comes as no surprise, given the speedy nature of the go-getter fire sign. But this week, we usher in Taurus season — and, along with it, a whole new, chilled-out vibe.

But before that happens, on Sunday, April 18, the confident sun will make its last big more in Aries: a conjunction to communicator Mercury, which will empower you to speak your truth in a direct, self-assured way.

Then, on Monday, April 19, Mercury will zip into grounded, reliable Taurus, bringing a more pragmatic, relaxed tone to self-expression. But given the fixed nature of the earth sign, you might be less apt to experiment with new ideas, preferring to stick with tried-and-true beliefs and strategies.

The same day, the sun follows, kicking off Taurus season and making it easier to slow down, take your goal-getting one step at a time, revel in all the pleasures of springtime and, with hope, enjoy an increasingly more social and less distanced world.

But Tuesday, April 20, the moon in fixed fire sign Leo will square off against the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Uranus all in Taurus, making for a potentially challenge-packed day in which you could feel like you're hitting one red light after the next. It could be a sign to take your foot off the brake and just coast.

On Thursday, April 22, which also happens to be Earth Day, romantic Venus in Taurus pairs up with revolutionary Uranus, bolstering your appetite for excitement in love. Sudden changes or plan switch-ups could happen, ideally serving as a pleasant surprise. (See: How to Decode Zodiac Sign Compatibility)

On Friday, April 23, go-getter Mars slips out of buzzy, mercurial Gemini and into sentimental, heartfelt Cancer where it'll hang until June 11, making it more likely that your moods will inform how you get after your goals. This can be a productive time for tapping into your heart and intuition and allowing both to guide how you take action.

The week sums up on Saturday, April 24 with messenger Mercury and game-changer Uranus pairing up in Taurus, which could lead to exciting brainstorms and breakthroughs while trading notes with friends or colleagues. And then sweet Venus in Taurus squares off against taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, bringing a serious tone to relationships and reminding us that all love stories require putting in the work.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Money 🤑

You'll feel super-fired up mentally on Sunday, April 18 when the confident sun pairs up with messenger Mercury in your sign. You can take advantage of this energy by working on a pitch for that big picture project you've been batting around or developing a game-changing presentation. Your spirit and your head are very much in the same place now, which can feel truly empowering. And from Friday, April 23 to Friday, June 11, your ruling planet, go-getter Mars will move through your fourth house of home life, amplifying your motivation to bolster your sense of security and tranquility by connecting with loved ones and spending solid time beautifying your space. Just be aware that despite being passionate about what you want to create, you could have a different vision in mind than others. Compromise could make for the most harmonious result.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Wellness 🍏

Welcome to your season, Taurus! From Monday, April 19 to Monday, May 3, the confident sun, messenger Mercury, romantic Venus, and revolutionary Uranus will all be moving through your sign, amplifying opportunities to get after your goals and express what's in your heart. On Thursday, April 22, when Venus and Uranus pair up, you could feel almost electrified to be creative and switch up your approach in your closest relationship. This could be a hot time to try a new sex toy, position, or exploring a fantasy you've never opened up about before. And from Friday, April 23 to Friday, June 11, go-getter Mars in your third house of communication could have your schedule packed with to-dos and social commitments. Going at your own pace and prioritizing self-care will be key to keeping crankiness at bay.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Money 🤑

You usually wear your heart on your sleeve and share all of your dreams in the group chat, but while your ruling planet, messenger Mercury moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from Monday, April 19 to Thursday, May 20, you could be feeling like keeping more of your thoughts and desires to yourself — or perhaps just one or two VIPs. This can also be a time to research and explore new ways to tap into your intuition through different metaphysical or creative practices (think: Kundalini meditation or attending a virtual sound bath). And from Friday, April 23 to Friday, June 11, action-oriented Mars moves through your second house of income, magnifying the energy you'll have to put toward earning. Whether you've been musing about getting a side hustle going or taking on more responsibilities in your current career path, you'll have the verve to make it happen.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

While messenger Mercury moves through your eleventh house of networking from Monday, April 19 to Monday, May 3, you'll be even more apt to dive into group projects and connect with current and former colleagues. Bolstering these bonds could lead to a positive collaborative experience. And while action-oriented Mars moves through your sign from Friday, April 23 to Friday, June 11, you'll be feeling bolder, more courageous, and more assertive, ready to go to bat for what you want. This can be a really exciting time to re-envision your career path and make game-changing moves, whether that's brushing up and sending out your resume to dream opps, streamlining your commitments in a way that serves you better, pitching a high-profile client, or reinventing yourself in your current position. You'll be stepping into your power in a truly exciting way.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Career 💼

Getting out of your comfort zone could feel like a total must on Sunday, April 18, when the confident sun, your ruler, pairs up with messenger Mercury in your ninth house of higher learning. You'll want to explore a new hiking trail, try a totally different streaming workout than usual, or dive into a book that you can then debate with your S.O. or BFF. Give into your urges to soak up new knowledge, and you'll feel super satisfied. Then, while the sun moves through your tenth house of career from Monday, April 19 to Thursday, May 20, you'll be razor-focused on stepping into the spotlight and being recognized for your achievements. You could be inspired to submit your work to a contest, take on a leadership position, or be even more assertive than usual while talking about your long-term vision with higher-ups. In turn, you should feel even more seen.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

Surface-level conversations just won't cut it while communicator Mercury, your ruling planet, moves through your ninth house of higher learning from Monday, April 19 to Monday, May 3. You'll be drawn to deep, philosophical debates and information-gathering, perhaps wanting to trade notes with your friends about anything from therapy to workouts to current events. Getting out of the weeds of the day-to-day to-dos and focusing on bigger picture ideas can feel mentally rejuvenating. And from Friday, April 23 to Friday, June 11, go-getter Mars will be in your eleventh house of networking, magnifying your ability to accomplish your goals with a little help from your friends or colleagues. Planning out a long-term project with teammates, volunteering, and focusing your energies on humanitarian causes can feel downright enlivening now.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥and Career 💼

While the confident sun moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Monday, April 19 to Thursday, May 20, you'll feel even more self-assured about getting after what you want between the sheets — which is, ideally, feeling super-emotionally and physically connected to someone special. The more you're able to build trust and be vulnerable with one another, the steamier things should get in the bedroom now. And from Friday, April 23 to Friday, June 11, action-oriented Mars moves through your tenth house of career, boosting your motivation to get ahead professionally. You might be inspired to get in touch with a former manager and talk about new ways to work together or design a whole new website to promote your portfolio. Putting yourself out there can feel like a step in a rewarding direction.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️and Personal Growth 💡

You'll have a strong desire to get on the same page as your S.O. or a potential match while messenger Mercury is in your seventh house of partnership from Monday, April 19 to Monday, May 3. Whether you're talking through date night plans or figuring out the next move in your relationship, you'll be even more apt to ensure you both feel heard before moving forward, which can set the stage for romantic harmony. Then, while go-getter Mars, one of your co-ruling planets, moves through your ninth house of higher learning from Friday, April 23 to Friday, June 11, you'll be itching to get out of your mundane routine and enjoy eye-opening experiences. This could be the perfect time to enjoy spontaneous weekend getaways or even plan long-distance travel. Or maybe you'll want to take an online class or work with a mentor who can help you hone your skill set in order to advance your career.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏and Sex 🔥

You'll be motivated to switch up your daily fitness plan from Monday, April 19 to Thursday, May 20 while the confident sun moves through your sixth house of wellness. Although you tend to want to go big or go home, this can be a really lovely time to focus on small, sustainable tweaks like going for morning walks, meditating before bed, or making a point to jump into that live streaming yoga class once a week. You could be pleasantly surprised how seemingly little moves add up to feeling noticeably revitalized. And from Friday, April 23 to Friday, June 11, action-oriented Mars moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, amplifying your sex drive. You could feel extra fired up to share deep-rooted fantasies with your partner or to strike up a steamy conversation with a potential match. It's fairly inevitable that sparks will fly.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️and Relationships 💕

While the confident sun moves through your fifth house of romance from Monday, April 19 to Thursday, May 20, you'll want to put work on the backburner for a change in order to be more spontaneous, flirtatious, and in the moment with your partner or a new match. Although you tend to play it cool, Taurus season can boost your desire to express what's in your heart in a creative way. You might want to make your sweetheart a fun playlist or plan a playful date such as roller skating or checking out a taco fest (or make your own!). And while action-oriented Mars moves through your seventh house of partnership from Friday, April 23 to Friday, June 11, you'll want to deal with any ongoing or new relationship issues head-on. Your tolerance for ignoring the facts at hand is basically zero now. Being assertive and hashing it out can help you get on a healing new track.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕and Wellness 🍏

Your schedule could be brimming with plans to connect with loved ones and to tackle projects around the house while messenger Mercury moves through your fourth house of home life from Monday, April 19 to Monday, May 3. This can be a lovely time to lean into feeling sentimental and prioritizing family time. And if you haven't been able to enjoy a certain tradition or even just hug someone you love for way too long, a heartfelt FaceTime session or post-vaccination reunion could be especially emotionally satisfying. And while go-getter Mars moves through your sixth house of wellness from Friday, April 23 to Friday, June 11, you'll be pumped to make progress with your current or new fitness goals. Committing to a specific, pragmatic, easy-to-track goal like getting and using an accurate pedometer or drinking more water could be your best move now.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨and Sex 🔥

Your curiosity will be magnified and you'll want to learn and grow by connecting with others while the confident sun moves through your third house of communication from Monday, April 19 to Thursday, May 20. The only drawback is that you might spread yourself too thin with all the errands, brainstorms, and meetings you want to squeeze into your schedule, so building in downtime is key. Then your most creative projects — and hottest fantasies — are bound to get a boost while action-oriented Mars moves through your fifth house of romance from Friday, April 23 to Friday, June 11. In fact, you'll have extra energy and motivation to pour into expressing yourself, which could translate to being more assertive about your desires, setting the stage for steamier sex play. Now's absolutely a moment to let your imagination run wild.