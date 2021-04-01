Spring always feels like the light at the end of the tunnel, but this year, that feels more apparent than ever. And thankfully, after a dizzying week that kicked off with a relationship-oriented full moon, was followed by a dreamy but confusing meet-up by messenger Mercury and spiritual Neptune, and wrapped up with Mercury shifting out of watery Pisces and into fiery Aries, we're being gifted a calmer, sweeter, and — in many ways — more upbeat vibe as we move into April.

This is partially thanks to the intuitive moon forming several positive, productive conjunctions. First, on Monday, it meets up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, amplifying emotions to the point that they can feel downright transformative. Then, after it shifts into Aquarius on Monday, April 5, it joins with taskmaster Saturn on Tuesday, April 6, making it easy to tackle serious emotional issues, followed by Jupiter on Wednesday, April 7, boosting that spring fever-y optimism. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Says About Your Personality)

Tuesday can also set the stage for lots of sexy flirtation and confident, creative energy, thanks to romantic Venus in Aries forming a friendly sextile to go-getter Mars in Gemini.

On Thursday, April 8, the emotional moon in Pisces forms a positive sextile to game-changer Uranus in Taurus, nudging you to shake things up, broaden your horizons, and seek adventure.

But on Friday, April 9, you might want to steel yourself for feeling potentially discouraged or frustrated by slowdowns and confusion, because aggressive Mars in Gemini forms a tense square to rational thought-hazing Neptune in Pisces, which could make for figuratively stormy weather.

Thankfully, the week closes out on Saturday, April 10 with a couple of productive aspects that are setting us up for Sunday's new moon (more on that next week). First, communicator Mercury in Aries forms a pleasant sextile to serious Saturn in Aquarius, which can support tackling any involved mental work (like tying up any loose ends with your taxes), and then, sweet Venus sextiles lucky Jupiter, offering a boost for relationships, sex, and connecting with loved ones and friends.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

The cold hard truth is that you'll be feeling super-hot, attractive, and just plain feeling yourself on Tuesday, April 6 when romantic Venus in your sign forms a friendly sextile to bold Mars, your ruling planet, in your third house of communication. Thanks to Mars' mentally-charged influence at the moment, you'll shine most while being flirty with your S.O. or someone special. Getting into a fiery debate or learning something new together can turn up the temp in a very welcome way. Then on Friday, April 9, Mars in your third house of communication forms a tense square to confusion-creating Neptune in your twelfth house of spirituality, and you could be stressing about the way a conversation or key meeting went with a friend or colleague. Trust that clarity is evasive at the moment, and you'll be treading on more solid ground soon.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Personal Growth 💡

You'll be all about bringing a whole new perspective and game plan to a group challenge or project on Thursday, April 8 when the intuitive moon in your eleventh house of networking forms a friendly sextile to revolutionary Uranus in your sign. It's almost as if it feels like in order to move forward, you'll have to ditch that tried-and-true approach and get inventive. So propose that imaginative strategy — it could win you a round of applause from colleagues. And on Saturday, April 10, romantic Venus, your ruling planet, in your twelfth house of spirituality forms a sweet sextile to lucky Jupiter in your tenth house of career, and you could be overwhelmed by intense daydreams related to your big-picture goals. Mapping out where you want to go from here — and how you'll get there — could be inspiring.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Wellness 🍏

You've been kinda downright aching for more social time, and it's quite possible you'll get a fix on Tuesday, April 6 when sweet Venus in your eleventh house of networking forms a friendly sextile to action-oriented Mars in your sign. You'll be fending off opps to check in with friends and connect with colleagues, all of whom are pumped to hear what's on your mind. Animated conversations could lead to creative collaborations now. And on Saturday, April 10, communicator Mercury, your ruling planet, in your eleventh house forms a positive sextile to taskmaster Saturn in your ninth house of higher learning, and you could be inspired to pick up new skills to support your wellness. Whether you're diving into a new self-help book or committing to a yoga teacher training, blending the mental, spiritual, and physical can feel good for your soul.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Sex 🔥

You could feel like long-held personal and professional desires are being seen and recognized by higher-ups on Tuesday, April 6 when social Venus in your tenth house of career forms a helpful sextile to go-getter Mars in your twelfth house of spirituality. Your intuition should be especially tuned in, so you'll be able to trust that whatever you feel is the right move — be that calling a meeting, pitching an ambitious proposal, or simply striking up a friendly conversation — will play out the way you hope. And on Wednesday, April 7, the intuitive moon, your ruler, forms a sweet sextile to lucky Jupiter in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, making you feel extra fortunate and optimistic when it comes to fulfilling your deepest desires. Sharing a steamy fantasy with your S.O. or sharing what's in your heart with someone special comes naturally and feels empowering.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

You can easily be both bold and creative while collaborating with colleagues and friends on Tuesday, April 6 when social Venus in your ninth house of adventure forms a friendly sextile to go-getter Mars in your eleventh house of networking. You could be inspired to take a different approach than usual that requires learning or travel down the road. Broadening your horizons now — especially in a way that supports a team effort — can really be exhilarating. And on Saturday, April 10, sweet Venus in your ninth house forms a positive trine to lucky Jupiter in your seventh house of partnership, urging you to own and pursue a shared goal with your S.O., if you're attached, or to put yourself out there in a major way, if you're single. The resulting positive experience can have you radiating from the inside out.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Sex 🔥

You could be in your feelings in a way that can actually fuel your creative endeavors on Monday, April 5 when the emotional moon and transformative Pluto pair up in your fifth house of romance and self-expression. While it could be easy to go into one of those overthinking spirals you know all too well, you could naturally channel intense emotions into your favorite artistic outlet — or a steamy, sexy solo or partnered sex session. And on Saturday, April 10, romantic Venus in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy forms a positive sextile to lucky Jupiter in your sixth house of daily routine, and finding a new way to work fulfilling your desires into your schedule. Think: sexting with your sweetheart or taking solo play breaks with an erotica app.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Sex 🔥

You'll be more than prepared to break free of your regularly scheduled programming on Tuesday, April 6 when your ruling planet, romantic Venus, in your seventh house of partnership forms a friendly sextile to action-oriented Mars in your ninth house of adventure. If you're single, you could consider a whole new approach to meeting someone special (like checking out a local matchmaking service). If you're attached, you could be inspired to learn a new recipe together instead of ordering out, take a workout class together, or plan a future romantic getaway. And on Saturday, April 10, Venus forms a sweet sextile to lucky Jupiter in your fifth house of romance, setting a spontaneous, creative, and pleasure-seeking vibe. Whether you've been daydreaming of a steamy, sweet night with your S.O. or striking up a flirty convo with someone new, you'll have seriously hot energy to work with.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Wellness 🍏

You'll be feeling more confident about going after what you want romantically — and physically — on Tuesday, April 6 when the intuitive moon in your fourth house of home life forms a sweet trine to go-getter Mars in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy. Leaning into sentimentality and vulnerability while sharing your desires can be a major turn-on for both you and for your partner or new match. And on Saturday, April 10, communicator Mercury in your sixth house of wellness forms a positive sextile to taskmaster Saturn in your fourth house, helping you build new healthy habits into your daily grind. You might find that it's easier to start meal prepping or adding in more meditation time or daily steps, allowing you to feel more centered — and ready to take on the world.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

On Monday, April 5, the intuitive moon pairs up with transformative Pluto in your second house of income, you could be having a lot of feelings about your current moneymaking situation. If it feels like something needs to change on a profound level, now could be a super-productive time to tune into your needs and wants and start mapping out a game plan to follow moving forward. Connecting with your sweetheart or someone special on a creative, mental level is bound to be a turn-on on Saturday, April 10 when romantic Venus in your fifth house of romance forms a friendly sextile to your ruler, lucky Jupiter, in your third house of communication. Whether you're cracking one another up thanks to your shared sense of humor or researching your next adventure, you'll feel like you're on the same page intellectually, which can make for major fireworks physically.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Money 🤑

On Tuesday, April 6, social Venus in your fourth house of home life forms a sweet sextile to action-oriented Mars in your sixth house of wellness, and you could find yourself feeling especially creative, especially in terms of how you're approaching caring for your health and fitness on the daily. Taking a different kind of streaming workout than usual, doing a couples yoga session with your S.O., or getting your heart rate up by playing with your pup or kitty could be a simple, fun, and comforting way to raise the bar. And on Saturday, April 10, communicator Mercury in your fourth house forms a friendly sextile to your ruler, taskmaster Saturn, in your second house of income, urging you to reflect on how you can bolster your security and feather your nest. Researching financial wellness plans — possibly alongside loved ones — could be a brilliant way to take advantage of this opp.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Creativity 🎨

You'll be feeling more assertive and bold when it comes to matters of the heart on Tuesday, April 6 when the emotional moon in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to go-getter Mars in your fifth house of romance. If you've been crushing on someone hard, this can be a hot moment to lay your cards on the table. And if you've been wanting to take an existing relationship to the next level, you'll have a blast of confidence that makes broaching and getting into the weeds of the subject feel like NBD. And on Saturday, April 10, communicator Mercury in your third house of communication forms a friendly sextile to taskmaster Saturn in your sign, and you'll be feeling innovative and have the mental energy to tackle any must-do projects you've been meaning to check off your list. Put your nose to the grindstone, and you'll get it done.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

You can easily bring a sunny, optimistic outlook to both your work and any domestic must-dos around your place Tuesday, April 6 when artistic Venus in your second house of income forms a friendly sextile to action-oriented Mars in your fourth house of home life. And given the sweet relationship-oriented energy of the moment, consider enlisting your partner or a loved one to support your efforts. That way, you'll manage to be productive while bolstering your bond. And on Thursday, April 8, the emotional moon in your sign forms a positive sextile to game-changer Uranus in your third house of communication, inspiring you to switch up your strategy on the job. A bold, inventive, possibly even quirky proposal could get you noticed in the best possible way.