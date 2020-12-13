The holiday season is in full swing, as is the second eclipse season of the year. November 30's lunar eclipse in Gemini might be solidly in the rearview mirror, but on Monday, December 14, a solar eclipse in Sagittarius hits — followed by a bunch of major planetary shifts — making this one seriously game-changing week.

Start thinking back to how you felt around June 5, when we experienced the first in a series of Sagittarius-Gemini axis eclipses. It's possible you'll be ready to take concrete action on whatever it was you were realizing or meditating on then. Bear in mind that unlike your typical new moon — during which you might make a conscious effort to set intentions — a solar eclipse has its way of opening your eyes and nudging you in whatever directions you're meant to go. And Sag energy certainly isn't shy or hesitant. It's dynamic, bold, and adventure-seeking. So don't be surprised if your intuition opts to shout versus ~ whisper ~ to you right now.

The next day, Tuesday, December 15, Venus enters Sagittarius, bringing the fire sign's free-spirited, outspoken, curious vibe to relationships, love, beauty, and money-making until January 8. (P.S. Here's your sex and love horoscope for December, if that's what you're really interested in.)

Then, on Thursday, December 17, taskmaster Saturn moves out of industrious, traditionalist Capricorn into futuristic, humanitarian Aquarius. The planet of commitment and restriction had a brief stint in the fixed air sign earlier this year, from March 21 to July 1, but now, it'll remain in Aquarius until March 2023, allowing us to build more solid foundations for all things Aquarian — think: progressive causes and technology (perhaps reining in unchecked misinformation).

If that wasn't enough, on Saturday, December 19, fortunate Jupiter also moves on from its time in Capricorn, entering Aquarius until Thursday, May 13, 2021. The biggest planet in the sky has a way of magnifying everything it touches, so expect an amplification of Aquarian priorities, like innovation, striking out against convention, and prioritizing community over self.

Also on Saturday, capping off a tone-altering week, the confident sun will cozy up to communicator Mercury in Sag, compelling you to feel self-assured in speaking your truth.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Career 💼

Around Monday, December 14, when the solar eclipse lights up your ninth house of adventure and higher learning, chances are you'll be anticipating the next chapter of your career in a heart-palpitating way. But because you'll realize you need to hone your skill set in order to hit your most ambitious, long-term goals, you could be compelled to sign up for continuing ed or dive into a course of self-study. Admitting what you don't know now can be humbling but key for personal — and ultimately, professional — growth.

And as lucky Jupiter moves through your eleventh house of networking, wishes, and dreams from Saturday, December 19 to Thursday, May 13, 2021, you could find that you'll not only have more opportunities to work with others toward a shared goal but also that saying yes to group projects can raise your profile. It's also a chance to get clear on who you are — and who you want to be — when you're working as part of a team.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

Around Monday, December 14, when the solar eclipse falls in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you could be especially reflective and crave transformation, especially stemming from the way you relate to others on a deep emotional level. If you're single, you could realize that you want to shift away from lighthearted fun and pursue a more emotionally fulfilling connection. If you're attached, you might want to open up to your S.O. in a whole new way that both strengthens mutual understanding and passion.

And from Tuesday, December 15 to Friday, January 8, your ruling planet, romantic Venus, will be in your eighth house, too, nudging you to make moves related to intimacy that leave you feeling empowered. Now's the time to make that long-held fantasy a reality.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

The lunar eclipse that capped off November likely had you swimming in your emotions and needs, but this solar eclipse on Monday, December 14 falls in your seventh house of partnership, urging you to think about the role you play in your closest one-on-one relationships. It's time to reflect on reciprocity, mutual understanding, and harmony. And if you've become entangled in a partnership (be it romantic, platonic, or professional) that's not serving you anymore, you'll need to admit that it's probably time to say so — and do something about it.

Then, on Saturday, December 19, your ruling planet, communicator Mercury, pairs up with the confident sun in your seventh house, and it'll be easier than usual to have an impactful conversation with a partner. Connecting mentally could feel satisfying emotionally.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Sex 🔥

Who said you have to wait until the new year to make resolutions? You'll be driven to start a new fitness plan, take your current sweat sessions to the next level, or simply infuse your everyday grind with a bit more balance around Monday, December 14 when the solar eclipse is in your sixth house of wellness and routine. It's possible that this push has been a long time coming (consider what was on your mind around the last eclipse here on June 5). If you're wondering whether it'll help you work through all those feels you were swimming in late last month, the answer is hell yes.

And thanks to lucky Jupiter moving through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Saturday, December 19 to Thursday, May 13, you'll feel like it's easier to channel your deepest emotions into your sex life. In other words, you can kiss surface-level hookups or distracted quickies with your S.O. to the curb and look forward to physically and spiritually stimulating interactions (say, via tantric sex) that might be truly transformative.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Creativity 🎨

With highlights like those, you know you're in for a dreamy week — and it's all thanks to a ton of action in your fifth house of romance and self-expression (the very same one that Leo rules, BTW). Around Monday, December 14, the solar eclipse lights up this area of life, and you could find yourself feeling more artistic, imaginative, playful, and romantic than usual. It could feel like time to embrace a whole new way of expressing yourself — in your closest relationships or through your beauty and style choices. You pretty much excel at making everyday magic, and this moment lends itself to that on a grand scale.

Plus, on Saturday, December 19, the confident sun (your ruler) cozies up to communicator Mercury in your fifth house, which could motivate you to throw yourself into an inspired creative project. Sharing your progress with people you respect and admire only serves to reassure you that you're right on track.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Wellness 🍏

On Monday, December 14, you can't help but reflect on the relationships and structures in your life that bring you a sense of security, thanks to the solar eclipse falling in your fourth house of home life. Whether you've been musing over looking for a new apartment, talking to your S.O. about moving in together, or having a long-overdue, potentially healing conversation with a loved one, you could feel like you're being nudged by the universe to make it a reality.

Then, you can look forward to growing activity around your daily work and self-care efforts, thanks to fortunate Jupiter moving into your sixth house of wellness and routine on Saturday, December 19, where it remains until Thursday, May 13. Being the assiduous Virgo that you are, you're ready to work — toward your goals and on yourself — and this transit should give you an expansive runway to do as much of that as you're interested in taking on.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Love ❤️

Monday, December 14's exciting solar eclipse falls in your third house of communication, and you could find your curiosity and appetite for connection is at an all-time high, and you'll have your pick of ops to learn, brainstorm, and collaborate with friends and colleagues. Tuning into and allowing yourself to fully own what you find the most mentally stimulating now can magnify your success in the short- and long-term success.

And you can look forward to lucky Jupiter moving through your fifth house of romance from Saturday, December 19 to Thursday, May 13, bringing a flurry of activity to your love life. If you're single, you'll be making connections galore, and they'll have the potential to be anything from a steamy new hook-up to a long-term partner. It's up to you. If you're attached, having more spontaneous, playful, sexy fun with your S.O. comes naturally.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Career 💼

You could have a significant realization about your moneymaking strategies and how they fit — or don't — into the rest of your life around Monday, December 14, when the solar eclipse lights up your second house of income. Perhaps you need more recognition when you express yourself on the job or time to put toward a side hustle you feel more excited than ever about. Or your current arrangement isn't aligning with your personal goals. You'll be inspired to take concrete steps to build the ultimate foundation for making your dreams a reality.

Then, while social Venus moves through your second house from Tuesday, December 15 to Friday, January 8, you could find the more you connect with others, the more projects and opportunities pop up. Discussions with friends and loved ones around earning, saving, and investing can have you feeling more confident about your cash flow game plan while strengthening your bonds.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

With the solar eclipse falling in your sign and first house of self on Monday, December 14, it's time for you to shine and own that unique message you've been meaning to share with the world. Chances are you've been mulling over what your next big passion project will be, and this could be a time in which you really hone in on your goal, then start to get the wheels in motion. Listening to and trusting your intuition, then embracing your inner, free-spirited adventurer will be key to seeing this vision through.

And thanks to relationship-oriented Venus moving through your first house from Tuesday, December 15 to Friday, January 8, you'll feel more confident and magnetic when pursuing romance, too. Not only will fulfilling your most rom-com-esque desires be top of mind now, but the sweet sparks you've been craving will be more likely within reach.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Money 🤑

You could feel compelled to spend extra time alone, investing in your favorite mind-body practice (think: journaling or meditating) around Monday, December 14 when the solar eclipse is in your twelfth house of spirituality. You might want to digest everything that has happened over the past several months and release emotional entanglements you've outgrown before you can plow ahead. Plus, creating well-deserved peace and quiet can help you zero in on whatever it is you want to accomplish next.

And thanks to expansive Jupiter moving through your second house of income from Saturday, December 19 to Thursday, May 13, you'll have a bounty of moneymaking opportunities coming your way. The only issue might be identifying the proposals that are truly worth the exertion of your time and energy — and the ones you're better off saying "no" to.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

Monday, December 14's solar eclipse falls in your eleventh house of networking and wishes, turning your attention to all the ways that working with others supports your peace of mind, personal aspirations, and sense of fulfillment. You might be feeling a bit edgy and anxious given the intensity of the moment, but you can easily channel any nervous energy into brainstorms, making fruitful new connections, or putting your nose to the grindstone on team efforts. In turn, you'll be well on your way to feeling like you accomplished something for yourself and a community you're proud to be a part of.

And then from Saturday, December 19 to Thursday, May 13, lucky Jupiter in your sign, you'll feel optimistic and fired up to conquer major, lifelong goals you finally feel ready to work toward accomplishing. As long as you stay true to your inner compass, you'll be on your way to cultivating a whole new level of personal success.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Personal Growth 💡

Get ready to make a bold move on the job around December 14 when the solar eclipse falls in your tenth house of career. You might realize you're done with being a wallflower and ready to go to bat for more responsibility or recognition. Putting your professional needs into words now can be incredibly powerful — and fruitful.