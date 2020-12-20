Last week's astrology might have been all about change, given a shake up-enducing solar eclipse in Sagittarius, followed by two major planetary shifts: both Saturn and Jupiter moved into Aquarius. But this holiday week is going to split your attention between beloved traditions and itching for a new chapter to begin.

It starts out with communicator Mercury moving into industrious Capricorn on Sunday, December 20, where it'll remain until January 8. The messenger planet is quickly followed by the confident sun on Monday, December 21. It'll serve as another chance to embrace and vocalize long-term dreams — and the step-by-step plans required to achieve them — in a concrete, pragmatic way. Cap season, a time to revel in tradition and put your nose to the grindstone to achieve our most powerful aspirations, is just getting started and goes until January 19.

At the same time, it's easy to feel the light of progressive, science-minded Aquarian energy peeking over the horizon on Monday, because that's the day lucky Jupiter and taskmaster Saturn will meet up at 0 degrees Aquarius, setting up a whole new era of social activism and emphasizing the greater good over self.

On Wednesday, December 23, when go-getter Mars in Aries squares off against transformative Pluto in Capricorn, it might be all too easy to get into power struggles and heated conflicts, especially with authority figures. No doubt the playing field will have been set with everyone in a mad rush to check to-dos off their lists and assert their needs ahead of the holiday weekend. Playing it cool is preferable, though, because who wants to exert energy clashing with partners, friends, family, or co-workers instead of getting into merry mode, right?

Thankfully, sweet aspects are in sight for Christmas Eve. At 2 a.m. ET on Friday, December 25, communicator Mercury, not that far into its trip through Capricorn, forms a harmonious trine to electrifying Uranus in Taurus, giving us a blast of surprising, inspiring mental energy. It could be a fruitful time to dive into your favorite artistic pastime or have an exciting, stimulating conversation with someone you love.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Sex 🔥

With communicator Mercury and the confident sun moving through your tenth house of career from Monday, December 21 until Friday, January 8, you'll be more than a little fired up to hash out your big picture plans with colleagues, bosses — really, anyone who will listen. While the moment will lend itself to researching and brainstorming to your heart's content, you might also find you're nudged to take slow, methodical steps (which is not exactly your M.O.) in order to see results. And on Tuesday, December 22, the intuitive moon in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to romantic Venus in your ninth house of adventure, allowing you to channel your emotions into an eye-opening experience between the sheets. Think: reading up on new massage techniques or researching thrusting toys to gift yourself this holiday season.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Relationships 💕

If you haven't already started researching ways to take your professional skill set to the next level, you could be inspired to do so while communicator Mercury and the confident sun both move through your ninth house of higher education from Monday, December 21 to Friday, January 8. You'll be feeling thirsty for knowledge-building experiences, which, to be fair, can be hard to come by during a global pandemic. But getting innovative (maybe taking an online course or forming a team effort with colleagues) can prove productive. And on Friday, December 25, revolutionary Uranus in your sign forms a positive trine to messenger Mercury, infusing conversations with loved ones and friends with a certain electrifying energy. What you learn from these interactions could serve to fuel your next major professional chapter.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Relationships 💕

It's all about speaking your truth to close friends and romantic partners this month, Gemini. Right on the heels of that partnership-based eclipse you experienced last week, you could be compelled to pursue deeper, more emotionally fulfilling experiences and steamier communication with a current or potential partner thanks to your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, and the confident sun moving through your eighth house of sexual intimacy and emotional bonds from Monday, December 21 to Friday, January 8. This could also be a beneficial time to research and talk through joint money matters. And on Tuesday, December 22, the emotional moon in your eleventh house of networking forms a sweet trine to relationship-oriented Venus in your seventh house of partnership, spurring you to wear your heart on your sleeve with those you care most deeply about. You deserve to come away from the experience feeling extra comfy and secure about your bonds.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

You could feel like you have a fresh blast of mental energy to tackle any one-on-one pursuits — intellectual, professional, romantic, you name it — thanks to the messenger Mercury and the confident sun traveling through your seventh house of partnership from Monday, December 21 to Friday, January 8. Whether you've been contemplating starting couples therapy, researching a new business deal alongside a close colleague, or simply hoping to connect more with your BFF over FaceTime, the industrious energy of this period can set you up for success. And on Tuesday, December 22, social Venus in your sixth house of routine forms a harmonizing trine to the intuitive moon, your ruler, in your tenth house of career, making this a fruitful moment to pitch creative ideas to your bosses. Being bold about sharing your long-term dreams can leave you feeling empowered.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Sex 🔥

Get ready to be motivated to improve your time management and get into an awesome flow with your work and fitness, thanks to the confident sun, your ruler, moving through your sixth house of wellness and routine from Monday, December 21 to Thursday, January 21. You could be surprised by just how much peace of mind — not to mention the applause-worthy results — you can gain from structure. You'll be fired up to research your options and maybe map out your game plan on a fancy new planner, thanks to communicator Mercury's trip through your sixth house from Sunday, December 20 to Friday, January 8. And on Tuesday, December 22, romantic Venus in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to the emotional moon in your ninth house of adventure, urging you to make a spontaneous move to assert your desires. Exploring — and possibly sharing — your hottest fantasies could lead to manifestation.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

Whether you're single or attached, the holiday season is bound to bring you a well-deserved dose of romantic magic, Virgo. While messenger Mercury, your ruling planet, makes its way through your fifth house of romance from Sunday, December 20 to Friday, January 8, and the confident sun spends time there from Monday, December 21 to Tuesday, January 19, you could be extra inspired to talk, write, and learn about your physical and emotional desires. The influence of these aspects will have you exploring the subject in a more lighthearted, curious, spontaneous way than usual. And this playfulness can set the stage for sparks flying with a potential or current S.O. And on Monday, December 21, when taskmaster Saturn and lucky Jupiter pair up in your sixth house of routine, you might feel like it's time to reevaluate the way you've been tending to your to-dos. It may be time to explore whether a new organizational system (your fave!) can help you stay even more on top of your everyday goals and reduce stress.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

While messenger Mercury and the confident sun move through your fourth house of home life from Monday, December 21 to Friday, January 8, you'll not only want to prioritize time connecting with loved ones but also find it easier to squeeze into your hectic schedule. Whether you're FaceTiming your folks to bake holiday cookies together virtually or discussing The Bachelorette with your BFFs over Zoom, you could find it's easier to make the most out of staying safer at home now. And on Tuesday, December 22, social Venus, your ruling planet, in your third house of communication forms a positive trine to the intuitive moon in your seventh house of partnership, making it easier to join forces with a colleague or friend on a project close to your heart. Giving it your all can benefit the final result and your bond.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Love ❤️

You can expect to be a busy bee whose calendar is overflowing with social and professional commitments while messenger Mercury and the confident sun move through your third house of communication from Monday, December 21 to Friday, January 8. Check-ins with old friends and impromptu brainstorms with colleagues can be mentally stimulating and inspire collaborative, innovative, success-bolstering projects. And on Friday, December 25, communicator Mercury forms a harmonizing trine to electrifying Uranus in your seventh house of partnership, and you could suddenly gain a whole new perspective on a love relationship — either the kind you currently have or very much want. Talking about this epiphany, ideally with someone special, is the first step to making it real.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

Last week was an extra special, annual opportunity to get clear on your big picture aspirations, Sag. So, now that you're feeling simultaneously inspired and exhausted, you'll get an op to step up your money moves, thanks to communicator Mercury and the confident sun moving through your second house of income from Monday, December 21 to Friday, January 8. Research new ways to invest or touch base with friends about opportunities to boost cash flow, and you'll be well on your way to enjoying hard-earned rewards. Then, on Tuesday, December 22, romantic Venus in your sign forms a harmonizing angle to the emotional moon in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, laying the groundwork for sweet holiday magic with someone special. It's a chance to let go of plans and preconceived notions in order to see where the moment takes you.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Money 🤑

While communicator Mercury and the confident sun both move through your sign from Monday, December 21 to Friday, January 8, you'll feel fired up to get after personal goals while presenting your long-term plan to friends, loved ones, and colleagues. This could feel like a major transitional time in which you're reflecting on how far you've come and feeling inspired to set the bar even higher. And if anyone can reach the next level through pragmatic determination, it's you. Also on Monday, lucky Jupiter and taskmaster Saturn pair up for the first time in 20 years — this time, in your second house of income, stirring you to consider exciting new ways to build personal wealth. Be sure to give yourself credit for all the hard work you've put in already as you turn your eye to whatever the future holds.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Personal Growth 💡

While the confident sun and communicator Mercury both move through your twelfth house of spirituality from Monday, December 21 to Friday, January 8, you might feel like going into hibernation mode. You've likely put a great deal of energy into team efforts over the last month or more, and now, it's your opportunity to rest, recharge, and get clear on what you want to achieve in the weeks ahead. Adding fuel to this reflective moment will be lucky Jupiter and taskmaster Saturn's conjunction in your sign on Monday, December 21. You'll feel like change is inevitable, as though a new chapter is beginning, and you have a clear runway to launch your most ambitious aspirations. It might just take a bit more plotting and truly committing to your passions to make them real — but you're up for the challenge.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Relationships 💕