In years past, we've joked that the vibe of the week between Christmas and New Year's makes it so easy to lose track of time. Feeling listless and lazy, we can't help but wonder what time of day it is, what day of the week it is, or what even is time, anyway? But since this is 2020, it's fitting that what the British and Canadians refer to as Boxing Week likely won't be dull, thanks to a couple of eye-opening and emotional aspects.

It begins on Sunday, December 27 with the confident sun, now in Capricorn, forming a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in Taurus. This could feel like a jolt of electricity that can support bolstered self-awareness and understanding about who you are, what you want, and what you want your next chapter to look like as we gear up for a whole new calendar year.

That realization could reach a fever pitch on Tuesday, December 29 when we plunged into an emotional cleansing thanks to a full moon in sweet, compassionate cardinal water sign Cancer. Because the moon forms a positive sextile (which happens when celestial bodies are two signs apart) to revolutionary Uranus, whatever it brings up will compel us to create powerful, perhaps even sudden change. While the watery Cancer vibes can surely make us more sentimental, the influence of Uranus will amplify intuition. So, if you trust and tune into that, you'll have a better sense of how to tap all those feelings as fuel for the road ahead. (See: Your Guide to Developing Mental, Emotional, and Physical Toughness)

And on Wednesday, December 30, romantic Venus, currently in dynamic fire sign Sagittarius, forms a difficult square to dreamy Neptune in Pisces, potentially stirring up self-doubt, insecurities, sensitivity, and confusion in our relationships. It's a good time to be cautious in matters of the heart and treat yourself to the same kind of love you offer others.

Thankfully, on New Year's Day, Friday, January 1, communicator Mercury in Cap forms a more forgiving sextile to Neptune, setting the stage for positive communication and creative pursuits.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Wellness 🍏

Prepare for some valuable revelations about your career and moneymaking plan on Sunday, December 27 when the confident sun in your tenth house of career forms a sweet trine to game-changer Uranus in your second house of income. You might pinpoint a way to get more out of your time and feel like your day-to-day work correlates even better to your long-term goals. And being the competitive go-getter you are, you've been going nonstop learning, growing, pushing, and working toward your personal and professional goals. Yeah, it's tough to slow down, but the full moon on Tuesday, December 29 falls in your fourth house of home life to serve as a reminder that finding that balance between plowing forward and simply being is integral to your success. This time will lend itself to connecting with loved ones and checking in with yourself. (Related: The Best Budgeting Apps for Anyone Who Doesn't Know the First Thing About Money)

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Wellness 🍏

Whether you find it possible to get in touch with your gut through meditation, hikes, or taking a steamy baths, you might want to carve out time for exactly that on Sunday, December 27 when the confident sun in your ninth house of higher learning forms a positive trine to electrifying Uranus in your sign. This aspect can serve as a lightbulb moment that offers insight into how you can get out of your comfort zone in order to move the ball forward on big picture aspirations moving forward. You could be inspired to pick up new skills or plan future travel. And around December 29, when the full moon falls in your third house of communication, you could feel weighed down, even stressed, by the sheer number of everyday to-dos on your list and other responsibilities. So much for this being a quiet week! The more efficient you can be with your time, the quicker you'll be able to get back to the R&R and fun you crave and deserve now.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

You'll be thinking a lot about what you're willing to give — and give up — in order to stay on your current professional path around Tuesday, December 29 when the full moon is in your second house of income. Perhaps you feel like you've had to make sacrifices of time and energy that just don't feel worth it, or you're itching for an opportunity that feels like it's a better fit with your long-term vision. Either way, this is a beneficial time to really pay attention to your intuition and consider any changes to your moneymaking strategy that would make you more comfortable and content moving forward. And on Friday, January 1, you'll kick off the new year with a burst of creative energy when communicator Mercury, your ruling planet, in your eighth house of emotional bonds forms a positive sextile to dreamy Neptune in your tenth house of public image. Sharing what's only our mind with a trusted confidant, like your closest friend or S.O., can have you feeling inspired to step into the spotlight in a fulfilling new way.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Career 💼

Around Tuesday, December 29, when the full moon is in your sign, you could be in your feelings in a major way. Part of this could be the result of putting your self-care on the backburner in order to tend to other people's needs. For that reason, you might be reflecting on ways to set aside time for yourself the same way you prioritize loved ones, friends, and colleagues. This could result in feeling not only happier and healthier but more present and connected in your relationships. And on Saturday, January 2, the intuitive moon, your ruler, forms a harmonizing trine to go-getter Mars in your tenth house of career, and you'll feel more self-assured about sharing your goals with higher-ups. Now can be a productive time to map out the best, go-getting game plan for the coming weeks and months.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Wellness 🍏

Sunday, December 27 might seem like a quiet day, but you could have an epiphany about time management techniques that could help you be even more efficient and successful in the short- and long-term. That's thanks to the confident sun, your ruler, in your sixth house of routine forming a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your tenth house of career. Sharing the details with a mentor, higher-up, or colleague can help you get the ball rolling. Then, being that you've been reveling in the spirit of the season and working like crazy, don't be surprised if you're feeling burned out and in need of serious downtime around December 29 when the full moon falls in your twelfth house of spirituality. A self-reflective activity like journaling or therapy can be beneficial for better understanding your current desires — and figuring out what it'll take to ensure that they're ultimately fulfilled.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Love ❤️

Your bonds with colleagues and friends could be your focal point around December 29 when the full moon is in your eleventh house of networking. You'll be feeling grateful for your connections and how they've allowed you to pursue your long-term wishes. In this spirit, it's possible you could be tapped or volunteer for a meaningful group effort. You'll feel especially fulfilled by giving it your all. And on Friday, January 1, communicator Mercury, your ruling planet, in your fifth house of romance forms a friendly sextile to dreamy Neptune in your seventh house of partnership, firing up your imagination and appetite for flirtation and joy with someone special. Give into that urge to spontaneously express how you feel in a playful, heartfelt way, and you could feel empowered by the moment.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

You could have a game-changing realization about your closest relationship or, if you're single, what you want out of one on Sunday, December 27. That's when the confident sun in your fourth house of home life forms a harmonizing trine to electrifying Uranus in your eighth house of emotional bonds, and whether you're starting to think about building a nest with your S.O. or approaching potential matches with a desire for a more intimate connection, you'll enjoy a powerful dose of confidence to pursue your heartfelt vision. And around Tuesday, December 29, when the full moon is in your tenth house of career, you could be called on to step into the spotlight and take the reins on a crucial project. You could not only impress higher-ups but learn about yourself, what you're capable of, and what you want going forward.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Love ❤️

You've been putting your nose to the grindstone lately, and around Tuesday, December 29, when the full moon lights up your ninth house of adventure, you could feel noticeably restless. The fact is that you're craving excitement in the form of horizon-broadening learning experiences. Because the moon forms a productive sextile to switch up-loving Uranus in your seventh house of partnership, talking your needs through with a close friend, partner, or colleague could help you figure out the best way to satisfy your appetite for growth and change. Then, you'll want to enjoy intellectual stimulation and creative thinking as a form of foreplay on Friday, January 1, messenger Mercury in your third house of communication forms a friendly sextile to dreamy Neptune in your fifth house of romance. Connecting with a potential or current partner over shared interests could set the stage for magic.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

You could be all fired up to make lasting, positive changes to your daily hustle on Sunday, December 27 when the confident sun in your second house of income forms a positive trine to revolutionary Uranus in your sixth house of routine. You'll be thinking about how you can better infuse your identity into your everyday work and big picture dreams. Making these moves could boost your contentment and confidence, and, in turn, success. And around Tuesday, December 29, when the full moon is in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you'll be reflecting on the ways you can foster a deeper sense of understanding with a current or potential partner. You'll be considering all the ways you're both willing to put yourselves out there and the sacrifices you're both willing to make. And if your efforts aren't reciprocal, it could be time to speak up.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Relationships 💕

Heads up, Cap: You might want to let your freak flag fly in your closest relationships on Sunday, December 27 when the confident sun in your sign forms a harmonizing trine to electrifying Uranus in your fifth house of romance and self-expression. You'll be inspired to genuinely let your guard down and own what it means to be fully yourself with someone special. And surprise, this could result in having the kind of lighthearted, spontaneous, sparks-flying — and yes, super-sexy — fun you've been wanting. And around Tuesday, December 29, when the full moon is in your seventh house of partnership, you could be contemplating how you can best address your needs while supporting those of a close friend, S.O., or colleague. If it feels like either of you has been pulling more than your fair share of weight lately, now's the time to talk it out in order to get on the same page. (Read: Welcome to Capricorn Season 2020: Here's What You Need to Know)

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Career 💼

Regardless of New Year's resolutions, you'll be feeling ready to make sweeping changes to your everyday health and fitness routine around Tuesday, December 29 when the full moon is in your sixth house of wellness. You could find that simple but regular practices (like meditating or running daily) not only bolster your physical well-being but help you cope better with tough emotions. And on Wednesday, December 30, you'll notice that Mercury retrograde is far from the only transit that can mess with your sense of what's real and what's not. Social Venus in your eleventh house of networking forms a tense square to dreamy Neptune in your second house of income, setting up confusion and fogginess related to a group project or moneymaking endeavor. You can minimize your frustration by hitting pause on major moves until you have more clarity — which will likely be after this weird holiday week.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼