Believe it or not, you made it to December 2020, and while the especially turbulent, headline-making astrology events of the year are far from over, this first full week of the month is actually fairly quiet. With last week's emotional, communicative Gemini lunar eclipse in the rearview, and the fiery, empowering Sagittarius solar eclipse coming up next week, it'll feel a bit like the planets are granting you a bit of a respite. (Which, TG!)

From December 6 to 12, there are mostly minor astro shifts happening. The intuitive moon starts out in confident Leo, making its way through practical Virgo, social Libra, power-seeking Scorpio, and finally free-spirited Sagittarius by Saturday night.

On Wednesday, December 9, the generally optimistic sun in Sag forms a tense square to dreamy Neptune, causing brief but likely noticeable a crisis of confidence and uncertainty around what's real and what's not, especially in terms of self-image. Thankfully, by Friday, December 11, the sun makes its last harmonious trine of the year to go-getter Mars, still in competitive, impulsive Aries. This is an opportunity to initiate a previously daunting project, take your fitness plan to the next level, or — thanks to Mars being the planet of sex — tune into your steamiest cravings and make bold moves to satisfy them. (If that piques your interest, definitely read your sex and love horoscope for this month.)

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Sex 🔥

You could be itching to change up your everyday grind by experimenting with a new cash flow strategy (perhaps, a new budgeting app?) on Monday, December 7, when the emotional moon in your sixth house of daily routine forms a positive trine to game-changer Uranus in your second house of income. Getting out of your comfort zone now not only feels thrilling but can set you up for financial rewards. And on Friday, the 11th — thanks to the confident sun in your sign forming a harmonizing trine to your ruling planet, go-getter Mars, in your ninth house of adventure — your confidence and appetite for eye-opening experiences will be off the charts. You're prepared to be bold in addressing your desires, whether that means exploring a raunchy fantasy or trying a heart-pounding new HIIT workout.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Relationships 💕

You could be caught off-guard by just how easy it is to find and use your voice when the emotional moon in your fifth house of romance and self-expression forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your sign on Monday, December 7. Consider applying this buoyant, self-assured energy to a heart-to-heart with a loved one or an ongoing work project that could benefit from an innovative approach. You'll bring your artistic A-game. Then, on Friday the 11th, the confident sun in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy forms a sweet trine to gung-ho Mars in your twelfth house of spirituality. You'll feel empowered to tune into your intuition and share your deepest, most pressing needs with someone special. (Now might be the perfect time to try some tantric sex positions.)

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

On Friday, December 11, the confident Sun in your seventh house of partnership forms a harmonizing trine to ambitious Mars in your eleventh house of networking, making this is brilliant time to collaborate with your S.O., a dear friend, or colleagues on a project close to your heart. By working together, you'll not only accomplish more but also strengthen your connection. Then, you can anticipate feeling inspired to infuse your regularly scheduled programming with more balance — and even a dose of magic — on Saturday the 12th, when the intuitive moon in your sixth house of routine forms a pleasant trine to dreamy Neptune in your tenth house of career. Pay attention to your dreams and any emotional sensitivity you're feeling, as it could motivate you to make certain changes (think: journaling or meditating in the morning) that will contribute to a sense of calm.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

It'll be easier than usual to put your heightened emotions into words on Tuesday, December 8, when your ruler, the intuitive moon, currently in your third house of communication, forms positive trines to three planets — transformative Pluto, lucky Jupiter, and taskmaster Saturn — all hanging out in your seventh house of partnership. If you're questioning how your S.O. or a dear friend is feeling, you can trust your intuition to fill you in. Then, if you've had your sights set on a promotion or opportunity to take on more work responsibility, you'll want to embrace the ambitious vibe of the confident sun in your sixth house of routine forming a positive trine to go-getter Mars in your tenth house of career on Friday, the 11th. Calling a meeting with a higher-up or making a play for a new client could prove fruitful — and totally empowering.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

Making game-changing moves related to your daily work could happen organically on Tuesday, December 8 when the emotional moon in your second house of income forms a pleasant trine to three planets — transformative Pluto, lucky Jupiter, and taskmaster Saturn — in your sixth house of routine. You have the perfect combo of sensitivity and strength to put out any ongoing fires, have crucial conversations, and put your nose to the grindstone to make professional progress. And on Friday, the 11th, your ruler, the confident sun (currently in your fifth house of romance) forms a sweet trine to ambitious Mars (in your ninth house of adventure). You'll be itching to break free of your usual grind and set the stage for an exciting experience with your sweetheart or a potential S.O. Leaning into your fiery, playful side — reigniting a passion for a childhood hobby or giving fat-biking a try — makes for a memorable time.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Relationships 💕

With the emotional moon in your sign forming a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your ninth house of higher learning on Monday, December 7, you could feel spontaneously inspired to adopt new skills to bolster your well-being. Whether you're diving into a new streaming barre class or experimenting with a different stretching technique, pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone can feel enlightening and confidence-bolstering. Then, when the confident sun in your fourth house of home life forms a harmonizing trine to dynamic Mars in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy on Friday, the 11th, you could be fired up to take a stand on an issue close to your heart in an effort to shore up a feeling of security. This could mean having a challenging convo with your S.O. or a dear friend, but you'll be more than up to the task.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

You might struggle to gain clarity on hard facts and concrete plans on the job on Wednesday, December 9 when mystical Neptune in your sixth house of routine forms a tense square to the buoyant sun in your third house of communication. But instead of pushing so hard that you feel like you're banging your head against a wall (hi, burnout), take advantage of the dreamy vibes of the moment. It's actually a sweet time for brainstorming and having free-flowing conversations where you let your imagination run wild. You'll also feel more self-assured on Friday, the 11th, when the sun forms a positive trine to go-getter Mars in your seventh house of partnership, fueling any project rooted in one-on-one collaboration. Working closely with a loved one, S.O., or close friend toward a shared goal can leave you feeling accomplished now.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Love ❤️

If you've been waiting for the right moment to send over that bold pitch to a higher-up or launch your new wellness side hustle, you can look forward to Friday, December 11, when the confident sun in your second house of income forms a harmonizing trine to one of your ruling planets, go-getter Mars. You'll have the extra focus, energy, and passion to ensure that any actions you take lead to celebration-worthy rewards. And the next day, on Saturday, the 12th, the intuitive moon in your sign forms a sweet trine to dreamy Neptune in your fifth house of romance, and you'll be simultaneously in your feelings and flirtatious. There's plenty of potential for getting swept off your feet, so set aside time with your sweetheart or FaceTime that potential match, as it could make for an unexpectedly magical time.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Creativity 🎨

It can be tough to discern the truth while attempting to connect with loved ones on Wednesday, December 9 when the confident sun in your sign forms a tense square to rational thought–clouding Neptune in your fourth house of home life. This is definitely a recipe for frustration, so try to take a step back, allow the dust to settle, and focus on spiritual, meditative pursuits (think pulling Tarot cards or checking out your favorite yoga instructor's IG Live class). Then, on Friday, the 11th, when the sun forms a harmonizing trine to go-getter Mars in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, you could enjoy a blast of imaginative, playful energy ideal for getting into a creative flow or making a longtime fantasy real. Letting your gut be your guide can result in serious sparks.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Wellness 🍏

On Tuesday, December 8, when the emotional moon in your ninth house of higher learning forms a pleasant trine to three planets — transformative Pluto, lucky Jupiter, and your ruling planet, taskmaster Saturn — all in your sign right now, you'll be feeling especially curious and capable of breaking free of any mundane habits that may be holding you back. Plus, your emotions will likely be intensified, but channeling them into your search for knowledge and new horizons sets you up for success. And on Friday, the 11th, the confident sun in your twelfth house of spirituality forms a pleasant trine to go-getter Mars in your fourth house of home life, and you could be extra driven to care for your mental and emotional well-being and inner sense of security. You can't go wrong prioritizing solo time and your favorite mind-body practice now.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Creativity 🎨

Thanks to a tense square between dreamy Neptune in your second house of income and the optimistic sun in your eleventh house of networking on Wednesday, December 9, you might feel like you're getting confusing, mixed messages from colleagues and friends — especially in regards to financial matters. Because pushing for answers might only lead to more aggravation, use this moment to review and organize what you already know. You'll get the green light to move forward once more on Friday, the 11th, when the sun forms a sweet trine to action-oriented Mars in your third house of communication. Whether you want to brainstorm new ideas or map out a game plan for hitting a team goal, you'll have the energy of the moment on your side, and results are within sight.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼