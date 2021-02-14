From Valentine's Day and a long President's Day holiday weekend to Mardi Gras and a new sun sign season — not to mention the end of Mercury retrograde — this mid-February week will offer several bright spots to remind us that there's solid light at the end of a dark winter tunnel.

The week kicks off on Sunday, February 14 — aka Valentine's Day — with messenger Mercury and lucky Jupiter pairing up in futuristic Aquarius, encouraging sunny, excitable communication and thinking. You might find it's the perfect time to enjoy a bubbly, fun happy hour with your BFF over FaceTime or plan travel with your sweetheart.

On Monday, February 15, President's Day, the moon in fiery Aries makes friendly sextiles to a whole crew of planets (Saturn, Mercury, Jupiter, and Venus) in Aquarius, making for easygoing, harmonious interactions with loved ones.

You'll want to do your best to be in the moment, because on Wednesday, February 17, the moon will be in fixed earth sign Taurus, forming tense, conflict-spurring squares with those same planets all day. And when traditionalist Saturn squares off against game-changer Uranus in Taurus for the first time this year (it'll also happen on June 14 and December 24), we'll really feel that push-pull of the old guard clashing with the push for progressive change.

On Thursday, February 18, the confident sun becomes the first celestial body of the horde in Aquarius to move into dreamy Pisces, first kicking off the sky's slow but steady journey away from predominantly cerebral, rebellious, contrarian air sign vibes and toward more romantic, emotional, escapist watery terrain.

But a reality check is right around the corner. On Friday, February 19 when sweet Venus in Aquarius squares off against aggressive Mars in Taurus. Steel yourself for tension that could result in super-hot, sexy release or a blow-up with your S.O., friend, or colleague.

And on Saturday, February 20, messenger Mercury ends its three-week retrograde (hallelujah!) in Aquarius. Don't expect miscommunications and glitchiness to dissipate immediately, as it does take a little while to ramp back up to full speed, but you'll start to get some relief.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Career 💼

On Thursday, February 18, the confident sun will move into your twelfth house of spirituality, where it remains until Saturday, March 20, urging you to "go underground" and prioritize any solo time you need to meditate on what you want your next big-picture goals and accompanying game plan to look like. You'll want to consider the fact that March 20 ushers in your solar season — and the start of the astrological new year — and plan accordingly. And on Friday, February 19, social Venus in your eleventh house of networking forms a tense square to go-getter Mars in your second house of income, you might be frustrated by the way a group project is going. Immersing yourself in a challenging workout or creatively-fulfilling hobby could help you get your mind off of the issue, then come back to the table with a cooler head and more centered perspective.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

Your mental energy and ability to be inspired will be elevated on Sunday, February 14 when communicator Mercury pairs up with lucky Jupiter in your tenth house of career. You'll feel empowered to tackle your work with a more playful approach, and in turn, this lighthearted, creative take could set you up for the recognition and rewards you deserve. Tap into your signature patience, though, because it'll take a bit of time to get new projects off their feet after communicator Mercury's retrograde ends on Saturday, February 20. And from Thursday, February 18 to Saturday, March 20, the confident sun moves through your eleventh house of networking, delivering you more opportunities through teammates and friends. Any chance you have to connect or collaborate with others could turn out to be super-fulfilling.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Personal Growth 💡

While the confident sun is in your tenth house of career from Thursday, February 18 to Saturday, March 20, you could find yourself stepping into the spotlight more on the job. Higher-ups might be tapping you to take on more responsibility, lead a group effort, or pitch an exciting new project. Your chances of success are also amplified by the energy of the moment, which will lend itself to being more imaginative and going with the flow. And while communicator Mercury, your ruling planet, has been retrograde, you might have been brushing up on your skill set. Once it moves forward in your ninth house of higher learning from Saturday, February 20 to Monday, March 15, you'll have the green light to put those skills to use, impressing others with your new perspective and setting up professional and personal progress.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Love ❤️

While the confident sun moves through your ninth house of higher learning from Thursday, February 18 to Saturday, March 20, you'll want to break free of any routines that are feeling stale and steer toward horizon-broadening opportunities. Planning future travel or finding ways to advance your education can be especially fulfilling now. And on Saturday, February 20, communicator Mercury ends its retrograde and moves forward in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy until Monday, March 15, making it easier to connect with your sweetheart or someone special. If you managed to work through misunderstandings that cropped up during the retrograde, you'll feel even closer and more in sync now. (Related: How to Use Astrocartography to Guide Your Wanderlust)

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Relationships 💕

You'll be seeking deep, emotional experiences that almost feel transformative while the confident sun moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Thursday, February 18 to Saturday, March 20. In other words, surface-level interactions or hookups just aren't going to cut it. Instead, you'll want to be vulnerable and unpack your emotional wounds with someone special — be that your S.O. or a dear friend — and come away from the moment feeling empowered. And once communicator Mercury ends its retrograde on Saturday, February 20 and moves forward in your seventh house of partnership until Monday, March 15, you'll be able to get moving on any one-on-one projects — personal or professional — that have been held up since Saturday, January 30. Recommitting to doing the work together, and then, taking it one step at a time can have you feeling right on track.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

Whether you're single or attached, you'll want to focus on one-on-one time with your VIPs while the confident sun moves through your seventh house of partnership from Thursday, February 18 to Saturday, March 20. If you feel like you can be truly seen and appreciated by your S.O., dearest friend, or a close loved one, the experience could boost your self-esteem in a lovely, meaningful way. And once communicator Mercury, your ruling planet, ends its retrograde on Saturday, February 20 and moves forward in your sixth house of wellness until Monday, March 15, you can apply any lessons learned from health or fitness setbacks you might've experienced since Saturday, January 30. In turn, you'll be able to get more on track with your fitness routine, getting into a steadier flow with streaming classes, virtual training sessions, or meditations that have you feeling more vital and grounded.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Love ❤️

If you've been wanting to infuse your daily hustle with more balance, you'll have plenty of motivational fuel from the sky while the confident sun is in your sixth house of wellness from Thursday, February 18 to Saturday, March 20. This moment is perfect for working on your time management and locking in healthy habits you've been striving to implement. Let your intuition guide you toward whatever feels like the best way to take care of your mind and body now. And once messenger Mercury ends its retrograde on Saturday, February 20 and moves ahead in your fifth house of romance until Monday, March 15, you'll be able to apply any lessons about your love life you've been picking up since Saturday, January 30. Whether you've had to axe texts to an ex or felt inspired to express deep-rooted emotions in a creative new way, you'll be able to approach relationships with a fresh, optimistic — possibly even playful — perspective now.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Love ❤️

Life's about to feel a little bit lighter and more fun, thanks to the confident sun moving through your fifth house of romance from Thursday, February 18 to Saturday, March 20. You'll want to hit pause on work more often so you can get lost in a favorite hobby, express yourself through your favorite art form, and send flirty texts to your S.O. or a new match. Being extra clear about what you most desire can help you make the most of this fun, fairly magical moment. And chances are you've been reflecting on family, your emotional wiring, and the aspects of life that bring you security since messenger Mercury went retrograde in your fourth house of home life on Saturday, January 30. Once it moves forward there from Saturday, February 20 to Monday, March 15, you could find that any introspection you've immersed yourself in recently can help you feel even more focused and confident as you tend to your emotional well-being going forward.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡 and Career 💼

Thanks to the confident sun moving through your fourth house of home life from Thursday, February 18 to Saturday, March 20, you'll feel fired up to tend to your foundations, spending more time with loved ones and on feathering your nest. Prioritizing these projects and relationships can serve to bolster your emotional wellness and sense of self. And once messenger Mercury ends its retrograde on Saturday, February 20 and moves forward in your third house of communication until Monday, March 15, you could be recovering from the onslaught of technical glitches and confusing incidents you've endured since Saturday, January 30. Take a deep breath, and then get back to work one step at a time. You'll be able to get back up to speed sooner than you think.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Money 🤑

On Thursday, February 18, the intuitive moon in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to powerful Pluto in your sign, turning up the volume on your intuition and emotions. Set aside time to get clear on what you want out of your closest relationships and how you can be more vulnerable. Doing so could turn out to be totally transformative. And you've likely been reflecting on whether or not your moneymaking plan is reflective of your long-term vision and values while communicator Mercury's been retrograde in your second house since Saturday, January 30. But once it moves forward there from Saturday, February 20 to Monday, March 15, you can apply any takeaways and feel reinvigorated to get ahead on projects you truly care about. Emotional investment can deliver the best results.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Career 💼

While the confident sun moves through your second house of income from Thursday, February 18 to Saturday, March 20, you'll want to pay extra attention to your financial well-being and sense of comfort. If you've meaning to get your ducks in a row with investments, debt, taxes, etc., you'll be more motivated than ever to buckle down and make it happen. And you've likely been reflecting on, revising, and reshaping personal goals and long-term dreams while communicator Mercury's been retrograde in your sign since Saturday, January 30. But once it moves forward there from Saturday, February 20 to Monday, March 15, you'll have a powerful period in which you can get the ball rolling and actually begin to see concrete progress. And as you move forward, you could find that being more discerning about the projects you're saying "yes" to can make for a more streamlined, satisfying game plan.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Personal Growth 💡

On Sunday, February 14, communicator Mercury and lucky Jupiter pair up in your twelfth house of spirituality, you'll have the ability to go deep while reflecting on your dreams and psychological needs. Journaling, talking it through with a therapist, or otherwise sharing your experience and reflections can boost your self-awareness and, in turn, emotional well-being. Then, after weeks of being in your head and wrapped up in planning versus doing, you're probably feeling pretty ready to have your moment, so thank goodness Thursday, February 18 kicks off Pisces season, as the confident sun moves through your sign until Saturday, March 20. You'll feel psyched to start new projects, push forward on big-picture goals, and pour your energy into making long-held dreams a reality. Trust that you can tackle whatever you envision, and you'll be golden.