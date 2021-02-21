As February winds down and we wade even further into Pisces season, you can expect your appetite for romance and tendency to get in your feelings to ramp up. After all, not only has the sun slipped out of science-minded, intellectual air sign Aquarius and into dreamy, escapist water sign Pisces but this week, Venus, the planet of romance, will follow.

But first, on Wednesday, February 24, go-getter Mars in Taurus will form a positive trine to transformative Pluto in Capricorn, making this a powerful day for taking the reins on a major project, putting your big-picture agenda forward, and stepping into the spotlight in a way that supports your long-term goals. By harmonizing with one another, the planet of action and the planet of renewal and rebirth set the stage for impressing people you respect and getting ahead by collaborating with others.

Then, on Thursday, February 25, romantic Venus moves into Pisces, where it will be in its "exalted" position until Sunday, March 21. When a planet is exalted, it can reach its highest potential, and being that Venus is the planet of love, beauty, and money, you can expect this upcoming period to be primed for sharing your emotions in relationships, trying a hot new look, strengthening your self-worth, and bolstering your security in a way that aligns with your values.

The same day, the confident sun in Pisces forms a friendly sextile to rebellious Uranus in Taurus, amplifying our artistic impulses, interest in science and technology, and curiosity. You might be empowered to shake up your typical routine by trying something new or creative.

And the week closes out on Saturday, February 27 with a full moon in perfectionistic, thoughtful, service-oriented Virgo, forming a harmonious trine to Uranus that could lead to emotional reality checks. It could be time to pinpoint then detox yourself from entanglements that aren't supporting your growth.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

Thanks to romantic Venus moving through your twelfth house of spirituality from Thursday, February 25 to Sunday, March 21, you might be less inclined to share all the details of your love life with friends or loved ones. Being a bit more private — even secretive — now could lend itself to getting even closer with your sweetheart sans outside influences, if you're attached, or gaining more clarity around what you want out of your romantic partnerships if you're single. And around Saturday, February 27, when the full moon is in your sixth house of wellness and daily routine, you could be ready to call it quits on any less than angelic habits you've been hanging onto that you know are working against your big-picture health goals. Taking ownership and being clear on the exact details you want to tweak can help you get on track.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Sex 🔥

Make sure to set aside time to connect with friends or colleagues on Thursday, February 25 when the confident sun in your eleventh house of networking forms a friendly sextile to rebellious Uranus in your sign. You'll be fired up to brainstorm and pursue truly inventive ideas as a team, and interaction with others could offer you helpful insight into your personal goals now. And around Saturday, February 27 when the full moon is in your fifth house of romance, you'll feel a pressing need to infuse your daily grind with more playfulness and passion. Hitting pause on work to do something spontaneous and pleasurable (such as spend the afternoon getting cozy with a new sex toy or planning an impromptu night in an Airbnb) can send sparks flying — and help you prioritize similarly rejuvenating breaks in the future. (Related: What Your Moon Sign Means About Your Personality and Life Path)

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Wellness 🍏

Prepare to feel even more seen and appreciated by higher-ups while social Venus moves through your tenth house of career from Thursday, February 25 to Sunday, March 21. You could feel like it's easier to pitch your ideas as well as connect and collaborate with colleagues, thanks to this sweet, positive influence. And around February 27 when the full moon falls in your fourth house of home life, you could be feeling aggravated that work has eclipsed your ability to take care of your personal needs lately. The good news is that this moment is perfect for meditating on the areas of life that could use more balance — and how you can best achieve that. Then, you can think about any changes you make as showing yourself some well-deserved love.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Personal Growth 💡

You'll be more in touch with your emotions when the intuitive sun in your sign forms sweet trines to the confident sun and dreamy Neptune on Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23 respectively. Consider pouring what you're feeling into your favorite creative outlet or having a heart-to-heart with your S.O. or a loved one. Allowing yourself to be vulnerable and exploring why you're feeling what you're feeling with someone special could bolster a magical sense of connection. Around February 27, when the full moon falls in your third house of communication, you could be so busy and overwhelmed with to-dos, emails to respond to, and deadlines to hit that you're tempted to throw in the towel and go back to bed. Instead, you'll want to use this as an opportunity to get clear on your priorities. And because the moon forms a harmonizing trine to game-changer Uranus in your eleventh house of networking, consider leaning on friends or colleagues to share the load.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Career 💼

While romantic Venus moves through your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Thursday, February 25 to Sunday, March 21, you'll be craving spiritual and emotional bonding that takes sex to the next level. Whether you're with your soul mate, looking for one, or interested in exploring your connection to yourself now, experimenting with new ways to understand yourself and others more (think: reading more about astrology, meditating, going deeper in therapy) can be super-satisfying. And around Saturday, February 27, when the full moon falls in your second house of income, you could be reflecting on how you've been bringing your talents to the table to bring in cash and advance your career. If a particular commitment has been falling short of your expectations or making you feel like you're not being valued, it could be time to speak up in an effort to stand up for yourself. With the moon forming a sweet trine to revolutionary Uranus in your tenth house of career, creating change now could support your long-term professional goals.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Personal Growth 💡

Not only will you be more drawn to one-on-one interactions but they should be extra easygoing, fun-loving, and productive while romantic Venus moves through your seventh house of partnership from Thursday, February 25 to Sunday, March 21. If you've been wanting to address an ongoing conflict or misunderstanding with a friend, S.O., or business partner, this period will lend itself to getting on the same page. And around Saturday, February 27 when the full moon is in your sign, you could be feeling extra sensitive emotionally and restless. Chances are you're very much in your head right now, Virgo, but this moment is more suited to getting in tune with your intuition, your heart, and your gut. You could find that you're craving learning experiences and opportunities to get out of your comfort zone, thanks to the moon's harmonizing trine to revolutionary Uranus in your ninth house of adventure. It could be time to give in to your desires, be bold, and act spontaneously.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Wellness 🍏

Your ruling planet, romantic Venus, will move through your sixth house of wellness from Thursday, February 25 to Sunday, March 21, bringing a more social vibe to your daily health routines. It'll be easier to talk through that new mobility routine with your BFF or find time to do a streaming yoga class with your sister, and in turn, you could feel even more on your fitness A-game. But know that you might need solid time to rest and recharge in order to care for your mental and emotional well-being around Saturday, February 27 when the full moon falls in your twelfth house of spirituality. This can be especially challenging for you, Libra, given that you tend to want to please your nearest and dearest by making yourself available and amenable 24/7, but it's an opportunity to really listen to and trust your instincts and address your needs. By doing so, you can avoid burnout and later connect with your VIPs in a way that feels more satisfying.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Love ❤️

On Wednesday, February 24, your co-ruling planets go-getter Mars and transformative Pluto form a harmonious trine that lights up your seventh house of partnership and third house of communication respectively. If you've been meaning to get the ball rolling on an important business collaboration or talk to a higher-up about stepping into more of a leadership position, you'll feel like you have a completely clear runway to make your dreams a reality now. And while sweet Venus moves through your fifth house of romance and self-expression from Thursday, February 25 to Sunday, March 21, you'll want to be more playful and spontaneous while finding ways to add more pleasure and beauty into your daily grind. This can be an awesome time to share your desires in a lighthearted way — whether through flirtatious texts or your favorite artistic outlet — and explore your most heartfelt fantasies. It would be totally appropriate to let yourself get swept up in the moment.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Career 💼

You'll have a blast of confidence you can apply to get ahead on money-making projects and your regular hustle on Wednesday, February 24 when gung-ho Mars in your sixth house of daily routine forms a harmonizing trine to transformative Pluto in your second house of income. You rarely have trouble being assertive and direct, but now you can use those innate talents to make a super-positive impression on higher-ups and to tweak your everyday routine so it better reflects your long-term professional aspirations. And around Saturday, February 27, the full moon lights up your tenth house of career, and you could be tapped to step into the spotlight or otherwise recognized for putting your nose to the grindstone. Staying cool under pressure can earn you even more respect and applause from the people you respect and admire. Performing well at this moment could also help you create change that bolsters your freedom, independence, and sense of balance.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Personal Growth 💡

You'll have the green light to get after your desires on Wednesday, February 24 when go-getter Mars in your fifth house of romance forms a harmonizing trine to powerful Pluto in your sign. It's a sweet time to prioritize pleasure, connection, and creative fulfillment, thanks to a burst of confidence and determination related to your love life and self-expression. Pour your most heartfelt emotions into a passion project or share your emotions with someone special in a confident, direct way. And around February 27, when the full moon is in your ninth house of adventure forming a harmonious trine to rebellious Uranus, you'll want to break free of the same old routines and have a new, educational experience. Diving into an online course, enjoying an impromptu date with someone special, or allowing yourself to daydream and research your next big wanderlust fix can be exactly what you need to feel satisfied right now. (See: How to Get the Mental Health Benefits of Travel Without Going Anywhere)

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Money 🤑 and Relationships 💕

Social Venus moves through your second house of income from Thursday, February 25 to Sunday, March 21, helping you connect with people who can help you bolster a sense of security by introducing you to new money-making outlets, partnerships, or simply by being a supportive sounding board. You'll likely also find that you can build a more comfortable and easygoing rapport with a collaborator or team, and in turn, you can be even more productive. And around Saturday, February 27, the full moon lights up your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy, you'll want to boost your sense of centeredness in your closest relationships by ensuring that both your own and your loved one's needs are being held in mind. This moment could feel like it's all about evaluating reciprocity. If someone's not pulling their weight, it might be time to have a heartfelt conversation.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Creativity 🎨 and Love ❤️