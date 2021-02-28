With Pisces season in full swing, life might feel a bit dreamier, magical, or hazy, as though it's easier to get swept up in a fantasy than face the harsh reality of facts. But this week offers several moments for getting grounded and getting in touch with the intellectual side of life, thanks to star appearances from planets in earth and air signs.

On Sunday, February 28, the emotional moon in Virgo forms a Grand Earth Trine to powerful Pluto in Capricorn and go-getter Mars in Taurus. As all three of these celestial bodies harmonize together in grounded earth signs, we'll get a special opportunity to tune into feelings and then put them into transformative action.

Then, the work week gets a pleasant, sociable kickoff thanks to the intuitive moon in Libra forming sweet trines to lucky Jupiter, serious Saturn, and messenger Mercury, elevating emotional intelligence and the ability to connect.

On Wednesday, March 3, the tone with which we move forward in life will shift from slow, steady, and stubborn to communicative, curious, and flighty, thanks to Mars — the planet of action, energy, sex, and aggression — moving from fixed earth sign Taurus into mutable air sign Gemini. You could find you're more likely to multitask — and get distracted — until April 23.

But it's not all lighthearted text banter and bookmarking Airbnbs for your next spur-of-the-moment trip just yet; the same day, you might have to deal with the power plays, stubborn, dig-your-heels-in energy, and manipulation spurred by a fixed lunar T-square (which occurs when two planets oppose each other and then both planets also square a third planet) featuring the intense Scorpio moon, taskmaster Saturn, expansive Jupiter, communicator Mercury all still in Aquarius, and game-changer Uranus in Taurus.

The next day, on Thursday, March 4, messenger Mercury joins forces with lucky Jupiter in Aquarius, amplifying positive social interactions and our cognitive ability. You could have a super-successful brainstorm, especially while collaborating with friends and colleagues.

Want to know more about how you can personally take advantage of this week's astrological highlights? Read on for your sign's weekly horoscope. (Pro tip: Be sure to read your rising sign/ascendant, aka your social personality, if you know that, too. If not, consider getting a natal chart reading to find out.)

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

You'll kick off the work week on Monday, March 1 with some positive energy to share with your S.O., friends, and colleagues with the emotional moon in your seventh house of partnership forming sweet trines to lucky Jupiter, serious Saturn, and messenger Mercury. Talking about what's on your mind and in your heart should be easier than usual, helping you connect and understand one another in a way that boosts your bonds all around. And while go-getter Mars, your ruling planet, moves through your third house of communication from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 23, your calendar could be brimming with even more to-dos, social and professional commitments, and team Zoom meetings than usual. At the same time, you could feel more fired up to speak your truth, going to bat for the causes that light your inner fire ablaze.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Money 🤑

It'll be a beneficial time to getting in touch with and expressing your emotions in a fun-loving way on Sunday, February 28 when the intuitive moon in your fifth house of romance forms a positive Grand Earth Trine to transformative Pluto in your ninth house of adventure and go-getter Mars in your sign. This could be a sweet moment for flirting with someone new or experimenting in the bedroom with your S.O. Then, from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 23, pouring even more energy into your money-making projects can feel totally natural, thanks to action-oriented Mars moving through your second house of income. If you've been wanting to make a play for a new client, ask for a raise, or see if you can get that side hustle off the ground, these next few weeks are perfectly tailored to supporting those endeavors. Just be forewarned that the energy could have you feeling a bit scattered, so get clear on what you want to achieve before diving in.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your weekly highlights: Wellness 🍏 and Personal Growth 💡

You could be totally fired up to make bold moves related to turning big-picture dreams into a reality while go-getter Mars moves through your sign from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 23. This could mean being more assertive or trying a new strategy to hit your fitness goals (think: doing a plank challenge or investing in home workout equipment). Though you'll want to do it all — and might feel, especially now, that you can — you'll just want to be careful not to spread yourself too thin. And on Thursday, March 4, communicator Mercury pairs up with lucky Jupiter in your ninth house of adventure, turning up the volume on your optimism and ability to connect with friends and loved ones on a deeper, more philosophical level. You'll want to share all the details of your latest, wildest daydreams, then plan ahead for the future together.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your weekly highlights: Personal Growth 💡and Love ❤️

While go-getter Mars moves through your twelfth house of spirituality from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 23, you could feel compelled to gain clarity around your long-term goals. Research your current game plan and how you might be able to tweak it, and let your imagination run wilder than usual. It might not be the time to make your move just yet, but rather to prepare yourself for getting the green light ahead. And while you generally excel at tuning into your deepest intuitive feelings, you'll be able to do that on a whole other level on Thursday, March 4 when communicator Mercury and lucky Jupiter pair up in your eighth house of emotional bonds. This could be a beneficial moment to approach your S.O. or a loved one to open up and cover sensitive subjects you previously kept under wraps. Then, by setting aside the space to truly hear one another out, you'll feel even more connected.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Your weekly highlights: Career 💼 and Relationships 💕

On Sunday, February 28, when the intuitive moon in your second house of income forms a harmonizing Grand Earth Trine to go-getter Mars in your tenth house of career and transformative Pluto in your sixth house of daily routine, you can reflect on what you want to accomplish professionally and feel more focused and productive than usual. Taking a few steps to turn your aspirations into something real (think: making a vision board or updating your resume) can get you moving in an exciting direction. Then, on Wednesday, March 3, action-oriented Mars shifts into your eleventh house of networking, turning up the intensity of team efforts until Friday, April 23. You could find yourself driven to collaborate with colleagues, friends, and neighbors on a passion project, and — of course being the natural born leader that you are — it'll be tough to shy away from taking the reins.

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

On Sunday, February 28, the intuitive moon in your sign forms a positive Grand Earth Trine to transformative Pluto in your fifth house of romance and go-getter Mars in your ninth house of adventure, laying the groundwork for a day in which you'll be able to hit pause on work, connect easily with loved ones, and get out of your comfort zone. If you've had a particularly heartfelt vision in mind, it'll be easier to assert that now. And while go-getter Mars is in your tenth house of career from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 23, it'll be NBD to get bolder in your interactions with higher-ups and colleagues and to go after opportunities to step into a leadership position. That's because you'll be even more confident about stepping into the spotlight, determined to hold your long-term professional goals in mind, and prepared to do what it takes to advance your career. Get after it, Virgo!

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

On Monday, March 1, the intuitive moon in your sign forms harmonizing trines to lucky Jupiter, messenger Mercury, and taskmaster Saturn in your fifth house of romance, you could be more in your feelings and feeling the nudge to open your heart, express yourself creatively, and make sweet memories with your nearest and dearest. Doing any of these things can feel therapeutic now. And though it's possible you've been in a more private, homebody headspace lately, once go-getter Mars moves through your ninth house of adventure from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 23, you might feel a burst of energy to get out of your usual routine and prioritize eye-opening experiences. Whether you've been wanting to hone your skills to bolster your go-to fitness routine (think: upping your yoga technique) or try your hand at a new mind-body practice (like experimenting with Kundalini meditation), this period can set you up for success.

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Sex 🔥

On Wednesday, March 3, the intuitive moon in your sign forms a challenging T-square to taskmaster Saturn, expansive Jupiter, and messenger Mercury in your fourth house of home life while opposing game-changer Uranus in your seventh house of partnership. Watch out for loved ones and friends turning to manipulative tactics and power plays to get their way. And instead of resorting to intense confrontation, it might be best to wait until everyone's chilled out to talk it through. And thanks to action-oriented Mars in your eighth house of emotional bonds and sexual intimacy from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday April 23, your sex drive will get a boost, and you'll be feeling more confident about pursuing your desires. Tune into your gut, and be honest with yourself about your needs. Then, opening up to your S.O. or someone special can have you feeling supported, safe, and ready to explore.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Career 💼

While go-getter Mars is in your seventh house of partnership from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 23, you'll have a surge of energy you'll want to apply to working one-on-one — whether that's with your S.O., a close friend, or a business partner — on a passion project. You're bound to be so motivated, in fact, that you'll have less tolerance than usual for unproductive conflicts that pop up. You'll tackle them head-on and not look back. And on Thursday, March 4, messenger Mercury pairs up with fortunate Jupiter, your ruling planet, in your third house of communication, boosting your ability to churn out brilliant, bold ideas that could further your professional goals. You could be almost overwhelmed by all of the cool proposals you're batting around with friends and colleagues, but there's time to talk them through before zeroing in on the paths you're most pumped about.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Your weekly highlights: Love ❤️ and Wellness 🍏

The stage will be set for fun and meaningful connection with your sweetheart and/or loved ones on Sunday, February 28 when the intuitive moon in your ninth house of adventure forms a harmonizing Grand Earth Trine to transformative Pluto in your sign and action-oriented Mars in your fifth house of romance. You can tap into your own — and their — emotions even more easily now and dive into the deep end to explore and express them, helping you feel more in sync. Then, from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 23, action-oriented Mars moves through your sixth house of wellness, amplifying your focus and determination to find more balance in your daily routine and hit your most ambitious fitness goals. The energy can make you more likely to experiment with multitasking, which can feel empowering at times and frenetic at others, so be sure to lean on your go-to practices for getting centered when necessary.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Your weekly highlights: Sex 🔥 and Personal Growth 💡

While sexy Mars moves through your fifth house of romance from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 23, you'll be feeling more playful and assertive in the bedroom. Whether you're interested in upping your sexting game, experimenting with a new sex toy, or reading erotica solo or with a partner, you'll be fired up to get creative and explore satisfying new terrain. The more direct you can be when expressing your fantasies, the more fulfilled you'll be. And on Thursday, March 4, messenger Mercury and expansive Jupiter pair up in your sign, which could feel like a shot of espresso for your most innovative ideas and vibrant conversations with collaborators. Take advantage by having a brainstorm with colleagues or friends or spending some time solo, free-writing what you want to accomplish — personally and professionally — in the weeks ahead. This moment is perfect for getting even more clear on how you'll elevate your ~personal brand~.

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Your weekly highlights: Relationships 💕 and Creativity 🎨

While go-getter Mars is in your fourth house of home life from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 23, you'll be especially focused on nesting and building on your sense of security. This could manifest as diving head first into ambitious projects around the house (such as decluttering or redecorating) or prioritizing bonding time with loved ones. At the same time, given Mars' intense, conflict-prone nature, chances are higher that you'll butt heads with family members too. Getting to the root of what's going on emotionally can make for more harmony and less aggravation. The same day, artistic Venus in your sign forms a friendly sextile to revolutionary Uranus in your third house of communication, turning up the volume on your desire to have fun and give into your creative impulses. If there's an imaginative idea you're super attached to, now could be an exciting, productive time to run with it while involving friends and colleagues along the way.